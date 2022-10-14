What’s new in Bangkok dining this October 2022

All this rain in the past few months has taught us one thing: if there is a possibility that it’s looking dry at dinner time, call a Grab and get reservations pronto. Here are all the new restaurants, menus, and dining news from Bangkok this October.

This month’s dining round-up sees a host of more casual restaurant openings across town, as well as an influx of seasonal menus. Quirky names are a common feature this month, and the rise of Bangkok brunch outlets only keeps on growing.

From casual oysters in the garden to a culinary journey through Italy in the autumn, read on for what’s new in dining this October below.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: An Com An Ca]

What’s new in dining this October: New restaurants

An Com An Ca is the answer to all your Vietnamese cravings

Located just opposite the buzzing Fran’s Brunch & Greens, An Com An Ca belongs to the same group, and is bringing much of the same hype to Sathorn. Translating to “to eat rice and fish” from Vietnamese, the restaurant serves up Vietnamese dishes with a keen spotlight on seafood. You’ll find your regular favourites like pho and summer rolls, but also lesser conventional (and extremely interesting) dishes here, too.

Find out more: An Com An Ca

Capucine French Cafe & Bistro opens as a lively Parisian brasserie in Bangkok

We remain in Sathorn for the next new restaurant opening. Capucine French Cafe & Bistro has opened on Narathiwas Soi 10 as a spot for elegant French classics with modern twists. Sophisticated interiors are met with everything from beef tartare, escargot, oysters, and lobster ravioli, for a sense of classic Parisian brasserie dining in the business district.

Find out more: Capucine French Cafe & Bistro

Belly Boobs launches as more than just a cheeky name

This one really caught our eye this month. Serving up “comfort fat kids cuisine,” the Sathorn Soi 1 restaurant is offering up hearty classics with a fine dining touch. The small space seats up to 18 guests, and comes recommended as a private dining space. Live music is also available on request, to pair with the truffle wings, spicy stews, or aged Australian wagyu. We’re yet to try, but from how they’re describing themselves, the idea is to “keep eating till belly’s bigger than boobs!” That’s a direct quote.

Find out more: Belly Boobs

Cilantro Brunch & Oyster Bar brings together a bunch of Bangkok favourites

Brunch? Oysters? Healthy cafe dishes? Cilantro Brunch & Oyster Bar ticks all the boxes in this regard, as the new cafe and eatery is serving up healthy comfort food dishes that cover many local crowdpleasers. From avocado toast to cold truffle pasta and carrot pancakes, if you’re looking for a new place to brunch this weekend, this may just be it.

Find out more: Cilantro Brunch & Oyster Bar

Err Urban Rustic Thai reopens in Thonglor

Chefs Dylan and Bo are back! Err Urban Rustic Thai reopened just last month to a very happy reception. Located in Thonglor (where Soul Food Mahanakorn used to be), the beloved Thai restaurant is back with its greatest hits, whether it be crispy salted fish rice balls, various curries, barbecue pork, morning glory stir fry, homemade sai krok isan, and so much more. Friends visiting Bangkok? You know where to go.

Find out more: Err Bangkok

New menus to try

Clara takes diners on an autumnal tour through Italy

We always love a new excuse to return to Yen Akart’s Clara restaurant. This season, the elegant art villa and the elegantly artful Clara are inviting diners on a journey through 7 regions of Italy in the autumn. Highlighting some of the season’s most signature ingredients (think, venison, black trumpet mushrooms, chestnuts, and more), the ‘Once Upon a Time in Italy Autumn Edition’ is a beautiful homage to this time of year. Whilst Thailand doesn’t truly have an autumn season, Chef Christian Martena’s invitation through Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Piemonte, and more, is a wonderful way to bring it a little closer to home.

The seasonal menu is available in addition to the signature menu, and comes as 5 courses (THB 2680++) or 7 courses (THB 3680++). Wine pairing is highly recommended.

Find out more: Clara

IGNIV brings Head Chef David Hartwig’s memories to the plate

IGNIV too is welcoming the changing of the seasons with a new menu inspired by Chef David Hartwig’s childhood in Europe. Root memories are met with root vegetables in a heartwarming menu that highlights the chef’s forest upbringing. “For me, autumn represents a time of change. It can be windy, romantic with falling leaves, and it reminds me of being in a forest,” he says. These images come to life with the Red Polenta-Foie Gras-Apple-Raisin dish, as well as the Onion-Mustard-Lingonberry, or the Deer-Butternut Squash-Apple dishes. Earthy flavours, wholesome ingredients, beautiful presentation.

The Autumn Menu at IGNIV is priced at THB4500++.

Find out more: IGNIV

Maze Dining indulges your love for street food

Chef May of Maze Dining caused quite a stir when she launched her Northern Thai-inspired menu earlier this year, bringing into the spotlight the Lanna flavours of the north through an impressive selection of dishes. Whilst these creations are still being served at the Ari restaurant, Chef May has now launched a new seasonal tasting menu, inspired by street food around the world. A bit like a Netflix show for the taste buds, the 16-course menu features street food favourites predominantly from Thailand, with the occasional surprise from South Korea, Malaysia, and Brazil. We can guarantee you’ve never seen a corn dog, satay, or nasi lemak presented in this way.

The Street Food Creations menu is priced at THB 3900++.

Find out more: Maze Dining

Yamazato unveils Teppanyaki Sazanka in honour of the hotel’s anniversary

In celebration of its 10th anniversary this year, Yamazato at the Okura Prestige Bangkok has announced the unveiling of a new dining experience in a refined new setting called ‘Teppanyaki Sazanka.’ Opening as a dedicated space to enjoy authentic Teppanyaki dishes, diners will get to indulge in a vast selection of premium meat and seafood delicacies grilled-to-order over charcoal. From Kuroge sirloin and large tiger prawns, over to Australian abalone, Teppanyaki lovers are in for a real treat here.

There are various set menus available at Teppanyaki Sazanka, starting at THB 3600++.

Dining events and special pop-ups in Bangkok

Saawaan welcomes Chef Marine Hervouet for one night only

For one night only, Sawaan’s Chef de Cuisine Saritwat ‘Earth’ Wanvichitkun is teaming up with Chef Marine Hervouet from France for an exclusive four-hands dinner. The collaboration on 25 October will see the two chefs crafting a unique 7-course tasting menu, bringing together Chef Earth’s traditional Thai techniques with Chef Marine’s famed “art of fire.” The female chef worked at the 3 Michelin-starred L’Arpège for five years, before working at the 2 Michelin-starred Table with Bruno Verjus. A fine food extravaganza not to be missed.

The 7-course dining experience on 25 October begins from 7pm. It is priced at THB 3500++ inclusive of wine pairing.

Find out more: Saawaan

La Scala brings back the Italian Job for a Piedmont x Calabria collaboration

Remember La Scala’s infamous Italian Job dining series? We’re happy to report it is back. This time, Chef de Cuisine Eugenio Cannoni has extended an invitation to Luca Abbruzzino of the Michelin-starred Calabrian Ristorante Abbruzzino. The four-hand collaboration will feature the eighth edition of the Italian Job series, this time bringing together the delights of Piedmont and Calabria.

The menu is available for lunch and dinner on 27 and 28 October, and for dinner only on 29 October. Diners can opt to indulge in 4 courses (THB 2300++), 6 courses (THB 3900++), or 8 courses (THB 4600++).

Find out more: La Scala