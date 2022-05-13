Can you believe we’ve almost made it to the halfway mark of 2022? Here’s what’s new in dining in Bangkok this May, from new restaurants to new menus and reopenings. Time to eat your heart out.

There’s only one really good excuse to brave the outdoors and the sweltering heat this May, and that is to go out and dine well. This month, we’re seeing the opening of a new Chinese restaurant you’ve definitely spotted all over Instagram, as well as the comeback of a beloved Thai fine dining haunt. White asparagus season is on in Europe, which means that European restaurants in Bangkok too are in on the occasion. From some interesting pop-ups to some very worthy dine-ins, here are the new restaurants, new menus, and anything else newsworthy on the dining scene in Bangkok.

[Hero Image Credit: TAAN; Featured Image Credit: Ang Morr]

New restaurants, new menus, and more: What’s new in dining this May 2022

Ang Morr is the most fashionable Chinese restaurant to see and be seen

You’ve likely spotted Ang Morr on the Instagram pages of your most fashionable friends, and if you want in on the hype, it’s time to pay this new Bangkok restaurant a visit. “Originated in 1920, reimagining in 2022,” Ang Morr serves up an array of inspired Chinese dishes, from the classic crispy aromatic duck, over to fried pork chop with green peas, cook-shop steak salad, and a signature frozen egg ice cream. Be sure to try the black har kow truffle (it’s shaped like a gold fish), and stay for the modernistic vibes. Located on Sukhumvit 38, the restaurant is also pet-friendly, which is a plus.

Find out more: Ang Morr

Koji-Delic opens as the most exclusive Nordic-Japanese chef’s table in town

Consisting of a chef’s table with only 8 seats, Koji-Delic has opened as a new, very unique dining experience on Sukhumvit 31. Focusing on local, seasonal, and sustainable produce from Thailand, the restaurant uses modern techniques inspired by Nordic and Japanese cuisines. At the time of writing, they’re serving up an ingredient-focused tasting menu, using koji (it’s a type of fungus found in sake, miso, soy sauce, mirin, and more), as the secondary ingredient to emphasise natural taste. Highlights include the Koji Aged Duck, Wild Clams with Eggplant Miso, and Red Snapper. The 10-course menu is currently priced at THB 3500++.

Find out more: Koji-Delic

TAAN (finally) reopens with the PRODE menu

TAAN is making a comeback this May, with the long-awaited reopening of the Thai fine dining restaurant atop the Siam@Siam Design Hotel. Debuting the PRODE menu (which translates to “favourite” from Thai), guests are invited on a nine-course “trip down memory lane” by Executive Chef Monthep Kamolslip. Chef Thep is revitalising some of his most memorable dishes for the reopening, using adventurous techniques and a spotlight on local ingredients. Highlight dishes include the Pla Bu (roasted bamboo, Yala goby fish with scales intact, and Isaac-Style ya-nang leaves mushroom sauce), Golae Talay (a twist on Southern grilled chicken using seafood from Surat Thani), Run Juan (a Thai-inspired French consommé with deep-fried brined pork tendon), and Kua Ham (featuring frog legs and Northern Thai herbs). The nine-course PRODE menu is priced at THB 2890++ and is available now.

Find out more: TAAN

White asparagus season is upon us, and Bangkok hotels are all over it

It’s officially white asparagus season in Europe, and a select few restaurants about town are ready to celebrate the semi-translucent delicacy that comes to shine at this time of year. These two hotels are serving up specialty menus for the occasion.

The Allium Bangkok

Imported directly from France, The Athenee Hotel is serving up white asparagus at The Allium Bangkok with a very special a la carte menu at the contemporary French restaurant. Served for both lunch or dinner until 30 June, appetisers include white asparagus with hollandaise sauce and Parma ham (a true classic), or white asparagus with Hokkaido scallop and cranberry compote. As for mains, there is also a white asparagus risotto with fresh truffle, with turbot and caviar, and with Wagyu tenderloin. Delicious.

Find out more: The Athenee Hotel Bangkok

Goji Kitchen + Bar and Akira Back

Over at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, not one but two dining outlets are serving up white asparagus throughout May. At Goji Kitchen + Bar, guests can enjoy white asparagus soup, butter-glazed white asparagus with Serano ham and chives, and white asparagus with smoked salmon. The menu is available every weekend. Meanwhile at Akira Back, the hotel’s innovative Asian restaurant, guests can enjoy grilled white asparagus with black garlic butter, parmesan and shio gonbu, pan-seared halibut with white asparagus and soy beurre blanc, and Japanese A5 wagyu steak with white asparagus. To top things off, Akira Back is also serving asparagus for dessert (!), with a mille-feuille with makgeolli ice cream and crispy white asparagus caramel. Super creative, this latter menu is available until 29 May 2022.

Find out more: Bangkok Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park

Sathorn Soi 10 keeps up the buzz with two new restaurants

Any Sathorn city dweller knows that Sathorn sois 10 and 12 are a neighbourhood hotspot for dining out, and now the former is getting two more reasons to visit.

Supanniga Eating Room

Supanniga Eating Room is back in its Sathorn Soi 10 location, after a brief hiatus. Serving up long-lost “Grandma Somsri Chantra home cooked dishes,” expect traditional cooking and recipes in a young and fun interior as a means to bring together the hip with the heritage. Highlights include Moo Cha Muang curry, Surat Thani crab curry, and Massaman curry, as well as the Calamansi Martini. An extra bonus? They offer valet parking at this location now, too.

Find out more: Supanniga Eating Room

Oysterman Sathorn 10

Oysterman heads to Sathorn with the opening of its second branch on Soi 10. Serving up imported oysters, fish, and crustaceans from all over the world, the seafood and champagne bar is set to be a go-to for lovers of the seas. The menu is varied and inspired, and features exclusively only seafood (no veggie or meat options here), from the fancy caviar and raw bar, over to the comforting fish and chips or lobster pie.

Find out more: Oysterman Sathorn 10

Aromkwan shows off a fancy new dining room

Every Bangkok foodie’s favourite Asian smokery has moved to a new location, showing off a fancy new dining room for even more intimate dinners, or “private smoked tables” as they like to call it. Now located on Chan Kao Road, consider it a fresh excuse to head to Aromkwan again this month to indulge in a unique Asian style barbecue experience. From smoked goat curry and king mackerel biryani and smokey rendang ribs, the selection here continues to be unmatched with any other smokehouse in Bangkok, and the fan club only keeps on growing.

Find out more: Aromkwan

Siri Sala launches The Travelling Chefs series

If you still haven’t heard of Siri Sala, it’s time to put it on your list. The stunning private Thai villa opened earlier this year on the riverfront in Bangkok Noi as beautiful spot for short term stays and events. This May, they’re launching The Travelling Chefs series here, inviting renowned chefs from around the region to cook within the elegant Thai home. Episode One will feature Chef Jordy Navarra and his team from the acclaimed Toyo Eatery in Manila serving up a refined tasting menu on 13, 14, and 16 May 2022. Guests will be welcomed at sunset, before an intimate “drinks with the chef” session in the library, and a 6-course tasting menu at the communal table. Come 9pm, guests will get to enjoy live music in the Heritage Bar (a 100-year-old wooden Thai house), whilst enjoying Thai rum cocktails long into the night. The dining experience is priced at THB 4000++ per guest, with an additional THB 1800++ for wine pairing. Many more episodes in The Travelling Chefs Series are set to follow.

Find out more: Siri Sala