6 new Italian restaurants in Bangkok to try this week

Dinner plans tonight? Here’s a list of Italian restaurants in Bangkok that opened their doors for the first time in late 2020 and throughout 2021.

Bangkok is home to countless Italian restaurants, and a lot of them hold a big pizza our heart. Since we all agree that there can never be too many Italian restaurants, here are the new kids on the Italian block to check out. If you’re one for pizzas, pasta, risottos, and grilled Mediterranean meats and seafood, read on for the best new Italian restaurants in Bangkok.

Tony’s

This three-month-old eatery is no regular Italian restaurant. Tony’s incorporates New York’s marinara sauce into their Italian dishes, making it a contemporary Italian-American restaurant. An addition to the existing food scene along hustling and bustling Sukhumvit, Tony’s is all about white tablecloths, good food, and cosy vibes. From classic Italian dishes like Spaghetti Bolognese to more sophisticated dishes like Veal Parmigiana, this new restaurant offers a must-try Italian-American menu.

Note: Tony’s is currently closed due to the ongoing pandemic, but will hopefully re-open again soon.

Via Emilia

Although it opened not too long ago, Via Emilia has already made its mark by making it onto the ‘2021 50 Top Pizzas in Asia’ list. Bringing authentic regional cuisine from Emilia-Romagna to Bangkok, this newly-opened restaurant offers a family-style environment for diners. Combo sets, cold cuts served with Gnocco Fritto, Piadinas, calzoni — we’ve got our very own taste of Northern Italy right here in Bangkok.

Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina

Ever since this restaurant opened its doors in 2020, Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina has been a popular choice among Bangkok foodies. Founded and helmed up Chef Manuelo Pintore and Paolo Vitaletti, this eatery pivots on Tuscan cuisine, allowing diners to indulge in succulent grilled meats, traditional focaccia sandwiches, and handmade pasta in a hospitable environment. For those with audacious taste palates, opt for their weekly-changing specials.

Salvia

Located in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok and replacing French fine-dining restaurant Tables Grill, Salvia has opened as a contemporary Italian restaurant. The food served at this Italian neighbourhood-inspired Osteria is a reflection of Chef Roberto Parentela’s Piedmontese and Sardinian roots. Salvia’s menu includes artisanal Italian cold cuts, wood-fire Napoletana pizzas, and grapevine-grilled meats. For those with a sweet tooth, they’ve got an array of delicious desserts diners can choose from, too.

Riva Del Fiume Ristorante

Riva Del Fiume Ristorante is seasonally-inspired fine dining Italian restaurant that opened its doors for the first time in December 2020. Located within the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok along the Chao Praya River, the restaurant imbues a Lake Como vibe and serves a variety of contemporary Italian dishes such as crudo, schiacciata, pastas, pizzas, risotto plates, and more. Diners can indulge in their food on the commodious terraces offering with river views, or in the cosy dining room where you can watch executive chef Andrea Accordi and his team craft the delectable dishes.

La Scala

Granted, La Scala is not exactly a new Italian restaurant in Bangkok, but it is very beloved and it does feature a new face this year. The award-winning Italian kitchen welcomed their new chef de cuisine Eugenio Canonni, who has unveiled an all-new Italian menu inspired by traditional Piedmontese flavours. Available as an a la carte menu or as four-, six-, and eight-course menus, look out for Chef Eugenio’s innovative cooking techniques and beautiful plating.

