6 new restaurants in Bangkok to check out this January 2022

Start the new year right by trying out a new restaurant. Here’s a list of new restaurants in Bangkok to add to your must-visit list this January 2022.
Whether you’re back from the holidays to hunt down new spots on the Bangkok food scene or just simply looking to switch things up in the new year, here’s your guide to new restaurants in Bangkok to check out this January 2022.
[Hero Image Credit: Antito, Featured Image Credit: Kavee]
New restaurants in Bangkok to try this January 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
Located on the 14th floor of Eastin Grand Sathorn Bangkok, the zesty new Resto-Bar Antito serves creative Italian cuisine in a relaxed poolside setting that offers spectacular city view. Michelin star chef Amerigo Tito Sesti is at the helms in the kitchen here, serving up his specialties in a colourful pop art setting. An in-house DJ resident will be on standby from Thursday to Sunday to bring even more fun to your dinnertime.
[Image Credit: Antito]
2 /6
Here at Kavee, local Thai ingredients are levelled into fine dining through impressive aesthetics. All the fusion dishes hold a depth of beautiful Thai flavours, and they’re presented in the perfect sequence to make your time here a memorable one. Despite their recent debut, we have a feeling they’re going to be proving extremely popular as they’re already fully booked for January. It’s highly advised you make a reservation early to secure your spot for next month.
[Image Credit: Kavee]
3 /6
Inspired by the concepts of Mother Nature, Mother delivers a unique dining experience that you won’t find elsewhere. The restaurant’s design is a representation of the four elements that will connect you to nature as soon as you step into the space. Under the theme of ‘prosperous eats,’ diners are taken on a journey to feel closer to where the ingredients come from. a must-try for those looking to get back in touch with nature through dining.
[Image Credit: Mother]
4 /6
Everyone knows that a burger and a milkshake make a fabulous combination. Now, Quickie has opened as another great spot to drop by whenever your comfort food cravings strike. We recommend heading here on your weekly cheat day, and pairing the duo with their mouth-watering truffle fries.
[Image Credit: @oatkomkrich/Instagram via Quickie]
Make your way to Le Méridien Bangkok if you’re in search of a drool-worthy Memphis-style barbecue to indulge. Smoked to perfection, you’ll get to titillate your taste buds with juicy rib slabs, amongst other grilled meat favourites.
[Image Credit: Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ]
6 /6
Kenzo Suisan will make you feel as if you’re stepping into a Japanese wet market. Dine like the Japanese fishermen with an iwatani grill as the fragrant aroma of the Japanese-imported seafood turns you into a drooling fool. From creamy Kani miso to meaty oyster, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a seafood feast this January.
[Image Credit: Kenzo Suisan]