Meatless Monday: New vegan cafes and restaurants to explore in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re exploring all the new vegan cafes and restaurants in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and venues available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. Hence, Meatless Monday. For this edition, it’s a list of all the newest, latest vegan restaurants and cafes to test and taste in Bangkok.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: The Earthling Cafe]
5 new vegan restaurants and cafes in Bangkok
1 /5
First on the list is The Earthling Cafe, an endearing place to eat plants and sit with plants. The charming eatery acts as a cafe as well as a creative space for wellness sessions, and pivots on nature, earth, and nutrition. In terms of the food selection, the cafe embraces the ‘quality over quantity’ motto as presented through its repertoire of vegan comfort food. Think burgers, salads, smoothie bowls, and more.
Price range: ฿฿฿
[Image credit: The Earthling Cafe]
2 /5
alt.Eatery invites you to be healthy and happy in a cute, cosy setting. The one-stop plant-based spot serves a multifold purpose including: a plant-based cafe serving affordable, appetising vegan dishes; a mini-mart selling plant-based products; drive-through serving snacks and beverages; and outdoor event space. All in all, it’s the new plant-based hot spot in Sukhumvit.
Price range: ฿
[Image credit: alt.Eatery]
3 /5
‘Kinder for the planet, kinder to the animals, kinder to your health’: KIND CAFE speaks facts with their motto. From smoothies to tacos to poke bowls to bakeries, the new vegetarian/vegan eatery serves plant-based goodness in an expanse boasting pastel hues and subtle greenery.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: KIND CAFE]
For sophisticated, elevated vegan cuisine, head over to CANES’ newest dining outlet: CANES Vegan Casual Dining & Grocery Store at Health Land. At this culinary lab, chefs and food scientists craft up a plethora of 100% innovative vegan dishes. Think, chestnut croquettes, vegan caviar, plant-based egg yolk, and more.
Price range: ฿฿฿
[Image credit: CANES Vegan Casual Dining & Grocery Store at Health Land]
5 /5
Last on the list is Bangkok’s first and only vegan Korean kitchen: ZeVi Gukbap. Helmed by a vegan Korean chef, the menu here fuses veganism into traditional well-known Korean dishes such as kimchi, tteokbokki, and jinmichae, resulting in innovative plant-based Korean food. As of now, ZeVi Gukbap is available for delivery only.
Price range: ฿฿
[Image credit: ZeVi Gukbap]