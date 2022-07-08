Notep’s Cheat Day: Note Panayanggool tells us where to wine & dine

When it comes to dining out, Note is a big fan of all kinds of food. From her favourite vegetarian spot to Bangkok’s best Octopus Ragu, we round up her best picks from the city’s gourmet scene.

A self-proclaimed foodie at heart, Note amusedly confesses to having a hard time answering the ‘what’s your favourite cuisine’ question. “I love all kinds of food,” she says with a laugh, “I can’t really pick, and I’m not a picky eater either. If we’re talking about healthy, vegan food, I really like Plantiful and Nature’s Charm Cafe, but apart from that I also love Indian food, Persian food, or even Korean and Japanese.”

As for what she personally looks for in a restaurant, Note prioritises flavour and variety. “I’m trying not to eat meat anymore, apart from chicken and occasionally seafood, so if a place has vegetarian options I would visit more often.”

When asked about her views on Thailand’s vegetarian scene, Note believes it’s already very good, but that there’s always room for more. “Thai food is really flexible, and you can order a lot of dishes without the meat, so I think we’re already doing pretty great. Still, the more the merrier, right?”

We recently had a chat with Note on her favourite spots for an ideal cheat day. From where she gets her salads, to which cinema’s popcorn takes the crown, read on for a glimpse of Note’s personal guide to eating out in Bangkok.

Where to eat: Central Food Hall at Central Chidlom

For days when you can’t quite decide on what you want, Note highly recommends the food hall at Central Chidlom, a place she frequents often due to its close proximity to her home.

“I love how there are so many options, with all kinds of food. They’ve got a great salad stall that’s very reasonably-priced, which is quite rare to find in Bangkok for such quality.”

Revered by local gourmands as a hidden gem for world-class dining options and exclusive, top-quality ingredients, Central Chidlom’s Central Food Hall serves up dishes from well-recognised restaurants within its sleek, subtle surroundings. Inspired by Europe’s famous department stores, the space is punctuated by a snazzy bar counter, divided into a Tapas Bar, Ocean Bar, Grill Bar, and Deli Bar. Whether you’re looking for sumptuous Ibérico from Uno Mas, dry aged ribeye, or simply the freshest oysters around, Central Food Hall has pretty much got it all. The best part? It’s totally lowkey and fuss-free — perfect for days when you’re in search of a good meal, sans the “see and be seen”.

Where to eat: La Monita

The beloved home of Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine holds a special place in Note’s heart, especially when she’s in search of vegetarian options.

“It’s just so good,” she gushes wholeheartedly, “the vegetarian nachos are just out of this world, and the churros too. Oh, and don’t forget the Crunch Star. Just wow.”

Known for its flashy, bright interiors and satisfying plates, there’s something about La Monita’s recipes that manages to be both comforting and incredibly exciting at the same time. Avocado dishes are succulently rich and creamy, while their tacos provide a burst of flavours, with complex fillings coming in generous portions. Service is characterised by an amiably familial touch, and there’s something about how each dish puts a twist on Mexican authenticity that makes it tough not to love.

Where to eat: Lukkaithong

Perennially buzzing with avid gourmands and insta-foodies looking to get a snap of the giant Pang Cha iced dessert, Lukkaithong is rarely ever empty, and to be fair, we totally get the love.

“If I want Thai-Chinese dishes, Lukkaithong is like my ultimate guilty pleasure. Everything is just so tasty there. I love the chicken liver, and whenever I have the vegetarian fried rice I always wonder ‘wow, how can it be this good?’”

Famed for mouthwateringly delightful Chinese dishes, prepared with a Thai twist, Lukkaithong flies the flag for honest flavours and dedication to the art of cooking. Its signature stewed pork belly takes up to two days to prepare, and the signature shaved ice dessert — the ever-gigantic Pang Cha Royal Thai Tea — has become somewhat of a national pride when it comes to taking your touristy friends out for food.

Where to eat: Emilia Ristorante Italiano

Having lived in Italy for a year, Note has a special love for Italian cuisine, and is particularly fond of Emilia Ristorante Italiano.

“I really like this spot. It’s conveniently located, right in Gaysorn, and does a great Octopus Ragu.”

Well-loved for consistently serving up a quality menu and generous portions, Emilia Ristorante Italiano has a rep for being one of Bangkok’s more dependable Italian restaurants — both in flavours and in service. With bright, airy interiors of large tiles and a large counter by the open kitchen, it’s the perfect spot for enjoying a good meal out, without being overly fussy. Clean white marble tables are accentuated by velvet seats, and sofas in champagne pink, while the entire space comes alive with a soft, warm glow. Food-wise, there are surprises everywhere, from the tender focaccia bread to the creamy burrata cheese.

What to eat: Theatre Popcorn

During the early days of lockdown, many of us die-hard cinema fans got excited when Major Cineplex made their iconic popcorn available in takeaway bags. Little did we know that Note was already way ahead of the game, with a longstanding fondness for ordering cinema popcorn just for the sake of it.

“I just like all theatre popcorn,” she says with a laugh, “both SF and Major, they’re all just really, really good. Definitely my guilty pleasure. I would eat the whole bag myself and gain two kilos the next day.”

She even confesses to ordering it even when not seeing a film, and frequents the popcorn stall more often than the actual cinema. Thank you, Note, for the tip — we can’t wait to try ordering some for ourselves.