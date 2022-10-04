Why On The Road is our new favourite brunch spot in Pattaya

Refreshing drinks? Check. Great food? Check. Fun vibes? Double check. We went to On The Road Pattaya to see what the hype is all about, and we’re going to tell you why you should make your way there, too.

It’s quite a smart and fitting name for a restaurant in Pattaya. After all, Pattaya is that distance where it’s long enough to call it a trip, but not so long that you’d book a flight there. That’s why many like to road trip to Pattaya, and a lot of times, people promptly stay in the area for a night or two before making their way eastward. They’re “on the road,” and there’s a couple of reasons why one would be enticed enough to park their car and enter this chic little dining spot. Let us tell you why.

Review: On The Road Pattaya

Location

On The Road is located on the ground floor of the beautiful Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya. Central Marina shopping mall is across the street, and Terminal 21 Pattaya is a short walk (or motorcycle taxi) away. It’s near a couple of nightclubs, an art museum, and even a cabaret show. Whatever your jam is, there’s most likely one nearby.

Plus, the glimmering view of Pattaya Beach and the waters of the Gulf of Thailand don’t hurt, either.

Interior

The new eatery comes from the team behind Chim Chim Bangkok, so we already knew we wouldn’t be disappointed, but boy, is it beautiful. It’s like they took the retro-chic idea and cranked it up to a hundred, with custom-made furniture, Instagrammable neon signs, and pops of colour throughout that make the place seem bright and lively without being a nuisance to the senses.

By day, it’s like being inside a cute little café in Ladprao. It’s quaint, it’s serene, and it’s inviting you to crack open a good book and have a cup of coffee as time goes by. By night, the overhead lights are dimmed down, and the neon signs and warm table lamps take their place. It becomes like a bar hidden within Thonglor, where you chat the night away over drinks and hear the faint sound of rain outside.

Little known fact: the white plume lanterns dotted throughout the place are actually handcrafted by the hotel staff, showing the bond between the team and its working space.

The food

On The Road describes itself as both cafe and diner, and their menu features a wide range of comfort food, redefined and made with locally-sourced ingredients. In fact, every loaf of bread, every slice of sourdough, is made in-house.

The bowls are a healthy way to start the day, with quinoa instead of rice, and many toppings to choose from. The salads are great in taste and serve well as a light meal. The rolls are packed to the brim with protein of choice, giving both quality and quantity. The tartines have a great texture, and the sourdough — our personal favourite — is top notch.

No problems here, and we highly recommend the beef roasted tartine which is a solid choice for any time of day, and the spicy shrimp veracruz bowl for a little spicy kick.

The desserts

Okay, so there’s a few healthy options such as acai bowls, and they’re good. But since you’ve already driven all the way to Pattaya, we’re recommending you to live life to the fullest and order the PB & J croffles sandwich. It’s peanut butter ice cream, chantilly cream, berry compote, sauces and jams, all scrunched between a freshly-baked croffle. Any kid will love it, and you’ll surely love it as much as them.

In fact, all of the croissants and cronuts are extremely good. We ordered the Nutella cronut to end the meal, and had to order seconds.

The drinks

Many would take a glance at the above photo and think, “what is that thing, and how many calories does it have?” That’s one of their oversized milkshakes, made with ice cream, popcorn, caramel, peanut butter, milk, and cookie. We know what you’re thinking, and let us assure you that it tastes very good. The sweetness from, well, everything, is a treat to the senses, and the popcorn is fun, too. We finished all of it, and it’s worth the one-hour cardio session after on the 23rd floor.

Apart from the milkshakes, there are also great coffees with blends provided by ROOTS, chocolates, cold-pressed juices, and signature teas that will perk you right up. We recommend the very refreshing Shiso Yuzu, made with Oolong along with, surprise surprise, shiso and yuzu.

The drinks, part 2: Now with alcohol

The bar serves up classic cocktails, along with signatures and that will transport you ‘on the road’ to various destinations. To name a few, the Casa de Veracruz is made with tequila, luxardo, butterfly pea pepper cordial, lime, and chili. Think Encanto but with more alcohol and fewer family problems. Our absolute favourite is the Wicked Garden, made with gin, rose, cream de violet, and acid solution. It’s pretty strong, to say the least, but the balance is on point. The after taste is better than we expected from a drink this strong.

Undoubtedly, the best part is that at On The Road, the Buy 1 Get 1 Happy Hour is from 8-10pm. And if you’re too drunk to be driving, the rooms are just an elevator button away.

On The Road Pattaya, Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, 390 Pattaya Sai Song Rd, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri, +66 38 930 600.