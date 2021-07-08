The Bangkok bagel you should order, according to your zodiac sign

With so many new Bangkok bagel offerings popping up across town, it can be hard to settle in on one choice. That’s why we’ve decided to do the only logical thing and pair your character traits with an ideal bagel order.

Whether you prefer your bagels classic with smoked salmon, bright with rainbow colours, or adventurous with sauerkraut and pickles, we’ve got a little bit of everything here. Aiming to make your choice this week a little easier, it looks like there could be a perfect bagel for each zodiac sign out there. Read on for our thoughts, let us know if we’re accurate, and enjoy all the bagels Bangkok has to offer.

N.B.: Obviously, this piece is not written by a certified astrologer. Just a hungry writer shooting for the stars.

[Hero Image Credit: Girl-with-red-hat/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: MONTY’S by Roast]