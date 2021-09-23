Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 7 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok to try for early dinner
7 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok to try for early dinner
Food & Drink
23 Sep 2021 03:13 PM

7 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok to try for early dinner

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
7 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok to try for early dinner
Food & Drink
7 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok to try for early dinner

Whether it’s an urban courtyard or a hidden patio, Bangkok has tons of outdoor restaurants to check out. Here are some great outdoor eateries that you can make your way to for a lunch or early dinner.

It’s the perfect time to grab a seat outside and dine alfresco after the ease of the dine-in ban. Dining at restaurants again was one of the biggest things that we looked forward to during the lockdown. Now, we couldn’t be happier that there’s no need for us to hold that craving any longer. Hence, we’ve created a list of outdoor restaurants in Bangkok that are ideal for an early dinner, given the opening time restrictions that are still in place.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Image Credit: Krisztina Papp/Unsplash]

Sirimahannop
1
Sirimahannop

If you’re in search of an awesome meet-up place that serves as a springboard to further Bangkok evening adventures, Sirimahannop is calling you. It’s a docked century-old three-masted vessel that will transport you back to the bygone era of Thai trade and heritage. Soak up the ambience of old Siam and enjoy the Chao Phraya river breeze while savouring Thai classics. It’s an ultimate sundowner experience that will take your outdoor dining to the next level.

[Image Credit: Sirimahannop]

Sirimahannop
Opening hours
Mon-Sun, 4-8pm
find out more
Cholos
2
Cholos

Cholos is where your next Mexican fiesta awaits. They’re home to arguably Bangkok’s best birria tacos and Los Angeles-style food truck tacos. Order their pork birria or chicken tinga tacos, and dine al fresco in the courtyard enlivened by romantic fairy lights.

[Image Credit: Cholos]

Cholos
Opening hours
Mon-Sun, 10am-7.30pm
find out more
Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok
3
Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok

Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok brings the flavours of southern Italy to Bangkok in a fairytale setting. They’ve got a great selection of Mediterranean specialities, as well as southern Italy’s must-try Pizza Diavola, Puccia sandwiches, and egg tagliolini with pesto. With private dining spaces and outdoor garden tables available, it’s a wonderful spot for you and your friends to chillax after a hectic day.

[Image Credit: Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok]

Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok
Opening hours
Mon-Sun 11am-3pm, 4-8pm
find out more
Rongros
4
Rongros

Translating literally to ‘house of flavours’ from Thai, Rongros preserves the taste of authentic Thai cuisine on the banks of the Chao Praya river. This is where you’ll get to enjoy the romantic view of Wat Arun while feasting on a variety of classic delicacies. Head to the rooftop for the best place in the house.

[Image Credit: Rongros]

Rongros
Opening hours
Mon-Sun, 11am-8pm
find out more
El Mercado Bangkok
5
El Mercado Bangkok

El Mercado Bangkok lets you sample many European specialties, from cheeses and cuts of meat to salads and seafood. The vibrant open-courtyard of this restaurant-slash-market is certainly worth visiting for the European-inspired dishes-of-the-day as well as the customised charcuterie boards.

[Image Credit: El Mercado Bangkok]

El Mercado Bangkok
Opening hours
Mon-Sun, 9am-8pm
find out more
Via Emilia
6
Via Emilia

Via Emilia brings takes your taste buds on a culinary tour of Emilia-Romagna with flavour-packed northern Italian dishes. Their must-tries that will get you drooling are the homemade meatballs, Fritto Misto, Cotolette alla Petronia, and fresh-made tortellini. You can dine outdoors here in a rustic Italian setting.

[Image Credit: Via Emilia]

Via Emilia
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun, 11.30am-8pm
find out more
Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria
7
Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria

Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria is a favourite among Sathorn city dwellers. You’ll get to experience the original taste of Italian pizzas from the heart of Bologna in a warm and airy ambience outdoors, which is especially fitting as temperatures in Bangkok start to drop towards the end of the year.

[Image Credit: Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria]

Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria
Opening hours
Mon-Sun, 11am-8pm
find out more
Dining Restaurants Dinner
You might also like ...
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk