7 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok to try for early dinner

Whether it’s an urban courtyard or a hidden patio, Bangkok has tons of outdoor restaurants to check out. Here are some great outdoor eateries that you can make your way to for a lunch or early dinner.
It’s the perfect time to grab a seat outside and dine alfresco after the ease of the dine-in ban. Dining at restaurants again was one of the biggest things that we looked forward to during the lockdown. Now, we couldn’t be happier that there’s no need for us to hold that craving any longer. Hence, we’ve created a list of outdoor restaurants in Bangkok that are ideal for an early dinner, given the opening time restrictions that are still in place.
If you’re in search of an awesome meet-up place that serves as a springboard to further Bangkok evening adventures, Sirimahannop is calling you. It’s a docked century-old three-masted vessel that will transport you back to the bygone era of Thai trade and heritage. Soak up the ambience of old Siam and enjoy the Chao Phraya river breeze while savouring Thai classics. It’s an ultimate sundowner experience that will take your outdoor dining to the next level.
Cholos is where your next Mexican fiesta awaits. They’re home to arguably Bangkok’s best birria tacos and Los Angeles-style food truck tacos. Order their pork birria or chicken tinga tacos, and dine al fresco in the courtyard enlivened by romantic fairy lights.
Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok brings the flavours of southern Italy to Bangkok in a fairytale setting. They’ve got a great selection of Mediterranean specialities, as well as southern Italy’s must-try Pizza Diavola, Puccia sandwiches, and egg tagliolini with pesto. With private dining spaces and outdoor garden tables available, it’s a wonderful spot for you and your friends to chillax after a hectic day.
Translating literally to ‘house of flavours’ from Thai, Rongros preserves the taste of authentic Thai cuisine on the banks of the Chao Praya river. This is where you’ll get to enjoy the romantic view of Wat Arun while feasting on a variety of classic delicacies. Head to the rooftop for the best place in the house.
El Mercado Bangkok lets you sample many European specialties, from cheeses and cuts of meat to salads and seafood. The vibrant open-courtyard of this restaurant-slash-market is certainly worth visiting for the European-inspired dishes-of-the-day as well as the customised charcuterie boards.
Via Emilia brings takes your taste buds on a culinary tour of Emilia-Romagna with flavour-packed northern Italian dishes. Their must-tries that will get you drooling are the homemade meatballs, Fritto Misto, Cotolette alla Petronia, and fresh-made tortellini. You can dine outdoors here in a rustic Italian setting.
Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria is a favourite among Sathorn city dwellers. You’ll get to experience the original taste of Italian pizzas from the heart of Bologna in a warm and airy ambience outdoors, which is especially fitting as temperatures in Bangkok start to drop towards the end of the year.
