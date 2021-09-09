12 outdoor restaurants in Bangkok you could visit for brunch this weekend

Bookmark these outdoor restaurants and cafes in Bangkok for brunch on the weekend, a casual lunch on a weekday, or anytime in between.
The dine-in ban has finally been lifted, and whether or not you’re ready to brave the great outdoors again, it’s always good to have a list ready for where to head. From classic Eggs Benny to Peruvian ceviche, here are the best outdoor restaurants you could visit about town. Given that these venues all have outdoor seating, most of them are pet-friendly too, so pack your pupper, don your favourite shades (and silk mask), and get brunching. Bangkok, we’re back.
If you’re an avid Bangkok brunch-goer, you’ll know there’s only a few big names in the game, and Toby’s is definitely one of them. With a branch along Sukhumvit 38 and a newer branch in Saladaeng, Toby’s is a longtime favourite for lovers of coffee, juice, and breakfast dishes. Both locations have a small outdoor seating area, though it’s advisable to go relatively early because they fill up (with both cute dogs and humans) pretty fast.
Best for: Classic brunch lovers (the limit for bacon here does not exist)
Opening times: Tues-Sun 9am-5pm
Locations: Sukhumvit 38 and Saladaeng
Known amongst locals pre-lockdown, H Dining really made a name for its itself during the lockdown with its amazing sandwich selection. You can enjoy these outdoors now, after taking a picture at their ‘Photo Automat’ photobooth. Be sure to also pick up some of their grocery items, which range from shiitake jam to strawberry red wine jam and coriander seed butter.
Best for: Sandwich lovers (they pride themselves in their fresh bread)
Opening times: Daily 8am-6pm
Location: Sukhumvit 38
If your idea of a fine weekend brunch consists of fresh oysters and cold cuts, El Mercado is calling you. The restaurant and grocery store is a longtime favourite for locals with a love for European specialties. Whilst you’d normally find us here with a glass of vino alongside our brunch, despite the alcohol ban El Mercado is still proving a popular lunch and early dinner hotspot. Don’t forget to take some French cheeses, charcuterie and breads with you before you leave.
Best for: Those who are missing summer in Europe
Opening times: Daily 9am-8pm
Location: Sukhumvit 35, Suan Phlu, and Lumpini
Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood cafe is back. Whilst the indoor seating at Luka is arguably the more popular choice, you can sit outdoors at Luka’s Pan Road location and admire your fellow good-looking brunch-goers as they come and go. Also a pet-friendly venue, we’re quite excited about the recent additions Luka has made to its food menu, with the classic favourites (French toast, open-faced Salmon Benedict) still in tact.
Best for: Those who wish to see and be seen, and enjoy brunch with a small twist
Opening times: Daily 8am-5pm
Location: Sathorn
Whilst many of the restaurants on our list are pet-friendly, none are as famously pet-friendly as CRAFT at the Kimpton Maa-Lai. The cafe inside the recently-opened hotel caused much furore when Bangkok’s elite puppers seemingly showed up for brunch here every weekend. Complete with an expansive garden, relaxed outdoor seating, and a menu of brunch classics, it’s a sweet and stylish spot to come for food or just coffee.
Best for: Pet lovers
Opening times: Daily 7am-8pm
Location: Langsuan
You probably know the coffeeshop chain called KOF and you probably know the soufflé pancake chain called Gram. Bringing two of the city’s favourite, most ‘grammable treats together, KOFxGram opened recently in Silom as a design lover’s paradise. Whilst you probably won’t get a massive brunch spread here, the outdoor seating area offers plenty to admire from sleek wooden seating to high mirrored walls.
Best for: Contemporary design lovers and those who wish to brunch alone maybe
Opening times: Daily 9am-6.30pm
Location: Silom
Can you even call yourself a true carb lover if you haven’t tried the bread at Landhaus Bakery yet? Translating quite literally to “country house” from German, the Ari bakery offers authentic German breads, pastries, and sandwiches for discerning diners. Combine these with the German specialties from the in-house butcher, and you’ve got yourself a traditional and very comforting brunch spread — German style.
Best for: Die-hard bread and pastry lovers
Opening times: Tues-Sun 7am-7pm
Location: Ari
Whilst every Sathorn dweller will know and rave to you about Rocket Coffeebar, it’s still a must-try for those who don’t live in the business district. Especially peaceful during the weekends, Rocket is well-known for their coffee and quiet, could-get-some-work-done ambience. They’ve got hearty sandwiches and classic breakfast dishes on the menu, and plenty of great coffee options, of course.
Best for: If you want to do some work on the side of your brunch, too
Opening times: Daily 7am-5pm
Location: Sathorn
Here’s a hidden gem to switch up your outdoor brunch adventures. Whilst Na Cafe is a little trek away from the city centre, it is so worth it to visit. Housed within a charming old house with charming green shutters, Na Cafe serves up Peruvian (yup!) coffee and food. The “creative social impact” cafe is set on a huge lawn within a beautiful garden setting, and serves up everything from ceviche to chicharron and arroz marisco. Yum.
Best for: Something a little less mainstream
Opening times: Daily 11am-7pm
Location: Democracy Monument
You know that feeling when you just can’t decide on what to eat and you kind of want a bit of everything? Just come to Baan Dusit Thani. Located in the heart of Silom, the gorgeous daughter property of the infamous Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel features three favourites from the original location: Dusit Gourmet (coffeeshop), Benjarong (Thai food), and Thien Duong (Vietnamese). Whilst we enjoy Dusit Gourmet for brunch especially, you could head to any of the three locations on the property if you change your mind.
Best for: Those who like options
Opening times: Dusit Gourmet 7am-7pm daily, Benjarong 4pm-7pm daily, Thien Duong 11am-7pm daily
Location: Saladaeng
If you’re the kind of person who would sign a petition to make breakfast pizzas a thing, Caffe Olives is your place. Beloved for their Roman style pizza slices (you’ve definitely seen them on Instagram), Caffe Olives is a laid-back Italian eatery with plenty for foodies to enjoy. Whether you get a breakfast pizza, ricotta toast, or try their homemade granola, you will definitely not go hungry here. Very charming, and very wholesome.
Best for: Casual yet non-conventional brunch
Opening times: Daily 9am-5.30pm
Location: Sukhumvit 36
We end our list with a true fairytale location. Hidden away in Ekkamai, The Gardens of Dinsor Palace are a must-visit if you’re looking to escape from Bangkok without ever leaving the city. Say hello to the swans, stroll over a small bridge and a mini lake, and take plenty of photos on the unfurling staircase. A true garden cafe in the heart of Bangkok, if you’re looking for really outdoorsy, this is it.
Best for: Photo opps galore
Opening times: Daily 11am-8pm
Location: Ekkamai
