Apparently this stew is “Panang Curry” according to a certain food guide

Remember TasteAtlas, the one who called Khao Soi a soup? They’re back again with their fun take on the Panang Curry. Someone please roll their bodies in a carpet.

Right before the New Year, TasteAtlas unveiled their list of the Best Traditional Food in the World. Japan’s Kare hit No.1, Brazil’s picanha is at No.2, and you know it wouldn’t be right if Thai food wasn’t on that list.

Sitting proudly at No.6 is Thai Panang Curry. Usually eaten with rice, the panang is a type of red curry easily found in restaurants and food stalls. It’s a staple for many reasons—the scent of coconut, the zesty taste of the kaffir lime, the relatively low cost, and more.

When we think of the dish, ingredients such as tofu, lime slices, and peanut as garnish probably wouldn’t crack your top 10, but apparently TasteAtlas says otherwise.

[Hero and featured image credit: TasteAtlas/Facebook]

Apparently this is “Panang Curry” according to TasteAtlas

Okay, tofu might be used as a variant in vegan and vegetarian recipes, but lime slices and peanuts? One of the hypotheses people are going for is that the dish pictured is made by Jamie Oliver, British chef and enemy of Asian cuisines.

They also labelled Panang, along with Japanese curry and kare udon within the “Stew” category, and that’s how we know the level of rigorous research and respect of other cuisines that goes into the process of the listing.

According to them, TasteAtlas‘ aim is to “preserve traditional recipes and promote authentic restaurants and source ingredients.” They’re also a Bulgarian-based guide created by a Croatian entrepreneur. We just cannot wait what these creative culinary geniuses come up with next time.