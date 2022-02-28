Hua Hin gets a new Thai Izakaya, “Praça”, and it’s the buzziest place to be

Set in the buzzy surrounds of The Standard Hua Hin, newly opened Thai izakaya Praça is the latest spot to see and be seen.

Since its highly-anticipated opening, much hype has revolved around The Standard, Hua Hin. Photogenic yellow sun loungers aside, Bangkokians now have even more reason to visit the buzzy beach destination, as the resort unveils a new Thai izakaya and seaside bar.

The space

Aptly dubbed “Praça”, after the Portuguese term for “meeting place”, Hua Hin’s brand-new hangout spot sets the stage for social interaction, and is perfect for catching up with friends, meeting new ones, or simply unwinding to front-row ocean views — provided you can get a table, of course.

Inside, you’ve got everything from an expansive veranda to a shady terrace for alfresco by the beach, and indoor dining spaces. During golden hour, Hua Hin’s most stylish and social gather to sip cocktails and chat over barefoot strolls on the sand. Come nightfall, however, and the space comes alive with great beats by live DJs, offering the perfect venue to party under the stars.

The food

Though design seems to be at the forefront of this stylish venue, Praça doesn’t skimp on quality either. Helming the kitchens is none other than chef Prasertchai “Jacky” Trongvanichnam, a former Iron Chef champion who’s worked with some of the best restaurants in Thailand and the USA. Food-wise, Praça flies the flag for Thai flavours through a locally-inspired izakaya menu, giving Thai cuisine a fun, contemporary twist.

Expect modern tapas plates, reinvented classics, and nods to Thai street food culture, along with satisfying “for sharing” portions of flame-grilled meats, rice dishes, noodle bowls and more. We’re particularly fond of the Lobster Bao, though it’s hard to pass up on their Ramen Tom Yam Goong. For cocktail nights, their Krapao Tacos are most definitely the bar snacks to our hearts.

The drinks

Regarding cocktails, Praça’s list is just as innovative, infusing premium spirits with a flair for local flavours. Opt for the Holy Basil! (gin, pineapple, holy basil, betel leaf, galangal, and lemon) if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, while No More Mr. Rice Guy (Irish whiskey, roasted rice, and lemongrass) gives you a pretty good kick.

Praça is open from 4 – 11pm daily. To find out more, visit standardhotels.com.