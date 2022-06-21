Pride Month 2022: 8 Pride-themed food and drink items to order in Bangkok

A colour-changing libation, rainbow bagels, creative cocktail concoctions, and more – here are all the Pride-themed culinary creations to test and taste (and ‘gram) in Bangkok this Pride Month.
From Thailand’s marriage equality bill passing its first reading in parliament to the numerous Pride Month celebrations happening across town, it’s all about the rainbow this month. Pride Month 2022 celebrations extend to the capital city’s culinary scene until 30 June. Here are all the Pride-themed food and drink items to test and taste in Bangkok this June.
[Hero and featured image credit: Remy’s]
8 Pride-themed food and drink items to order in Bangkok this June
1 /8
What to order: ‘Strawberry Rainbow Éclair’ (THB 95++)
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park contemporary Thai dining outlet Siam Tea Room celebrates with a pride-themed bakery: ‘Strawberry Rainbow Èclair.’
[Image credit: Siam Tea Room]
2 /8
What to order: ‘Rainbow Mochi Cake’ (THB 160++)
For a Japanese pride-themed food item, make sure you head over to Akira Back to sample the ‘Rainbow Mochi Cake.’
[Image credit: Akira Back]
3 /8
What to order: Specially-crafted drinks (from THB 225++)
At this outdoor, casual rooftop bar, expect creative, colourful cocktail concoctions. Barring their extensive gin selection, here’s another reason to spend your evening at ABar Rooftop this month.
[Image credit: ABar Rooftop]
What to order: ‘Pride Milk’ (from THB 65)
Next, we’ve got Flash Coffee Thailand’s colour-changing seasonal drink: ‘Pride Milk. The pride-themed beverage is part of a month-long campaign that adheres to the brand’s ‘Dare to be Different’ motto. ‘Pride Milk’ is available in three sizes: small (THB 65), regular (THB 80), and large (THB 95).
[Image credit: Flash Coffee Thailand]
5 /8
What to order: ‘Rainbow Bagel’ (THB 60)
For Pride Month 2022, BKK Bagels is offering a New York-style bagel with a rainbow twist. The polychromatic ‘Rainbow Bagel’ is filled with cream cheese. Delightful to look at, delightful to ‘gram, and delightful to eat.
[Image credit: BKK Bagels]
6 /8
What to order: ‘Love is Love’ (from THB 2,000)
The Rolling Pinn never seizes to impress, as proven by this pride-themed ‘Love is Love’ cake, a heart-shaped chocolate cake bedecked with multi-coloured buttercream and white pearls. ‘Love is Love’ is available in three sizes: 1 lb (THB 2,000), 2 lb (THB 3,000), and 2 tier (THB 4,800).
[Image credit: The Rolling Pinn]
7 /8
What to order: ‘Pride Macaron’ (THB 75) and ‘Pride Croissant’ (THB 165)
Namwan Bakehouse is celebrating with two French tidbits: macarons and croissants. The ‘Pride Macaron’ is available in three flavours: ‘Vanilla,’ ‘Chocolate,’ and ‘Black Truffle.’ The ‘Pride Croissant’ is a rainbow croissant with raspberry cream cheese filling topped with a sprinkled soft cookie.
[Image credit: Namwan Bakehouse]
8 /8
What to order: ‘Rainbow Dough’
Lastly, we’ve got Remy’s cheery, charming, colourful ‘Rainbow Dough’ which screams Pride. Although the limited-edition dough can be matched with your choice of cream cheese, the ‘sweet cream cheese’ pairing comes highly recommended.
[Image credit: Remy’s]