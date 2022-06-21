Pride Month 2022: 8 Pride-themed food and drink items to order in Bangkok

A colour-changing libation, rainbow bagels, creative cocktail concoctions, and more – here are all the Pride-themed culinary creations to test and taste (and ‘gram) in Bangkok this Pride Month.

From Thailand’s marriage equality bill passing its first reading in parliament to the numerous Pride Month celebrations happening across town, it’s all about the rainbow this month. Pride Month 2022 celebrations extend to the capital city’s culinary scene until 30 June. Here are all the Pride-themed food and drink items to test and taste in Bangkok this June.

[Hero and featured image credit: Remy’s]

8 Pride-themed food and drink items to order in Bangkok this June