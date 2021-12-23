Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 6 private dining rooms in Bangkok to book for end-of-year parties
24 Dec 2021 05:59 AM

Karatpetch Vattanapoon
From a steakhouse to a fine dining spot, these are the best restaurants in Bangkok with private rooms that make a perfect venue for New Year celebrations.

The holiday season is in full swing and it’s the time of year to start making plans for new year celebrations. If you haven’t yet made up your mind, here’s our list of the best venues with private dining rooms to ring in the New Year.

[Hero Image Credit: Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse; Featured Image Credit: Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie]

Check out these restaurants in Bangkok with private dining rooms for hosting parties and celebrations

Mediterra Restaurant

1 /6

Mediterra Restaurant

Mediterra Restaurant brings the flavours of southern Italy to Bangkok in a fairytale setting. They’ve got a great selection of Mediterranean specialities as well as southern Italy’s must-try dishes. With their lovely private dining rooms, it’s a wonderful spot where you can throw a party in a very cosy atmosphere.

[Image Credit: Mediterra Restaurant]

Mediterra Restaurant
find out more
Antonio’s

2 /6

Antonio’s

Featuring two upstairs dining rooms that can accommodate up to 12 people, Antonio’s offers tailored set menus, private waiters and decoration packages to suit all of your requirements. Aside from indulging in mouth-watering dishes, Antonio’s gives you personalised attention from the moment you walk in and lets you enjoy its homey vibe that you won’t find elsewhere.

[Image Credit: Antonio’s]

Antonio’s
find out more
Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie

3 /6

Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie

The private dining room at Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie makes a perfect backdrop to host an intimate gathering during the end of 2021. Enjoy their spectacular selection Belgian beer as you admire the stunning panoramic views of Bangkok. Make sure to check out their festive menus too.

[Image Credit: Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie]

Belga Rooftop Bar & Brasserie
find out more
Medicini Kitchen & Bar

4 /6

Medicini Kitchen & Bar

Medicini Kitchen & Bar’s neo-industrial design portrays a perfect blend of Thai culture and a hint of Tuscany. Through the use of simple elements like steel, brick walls, and oak barrels, you’ll feel as if you’re being transported to the golden age of art and culture. Avoid the crowds and exhaustion while you soak in the warm and charming ambience of their private dining spaces.

[Image Credit: Medicini Kitchen & Bar]

Medicini Kitchen & Bar
find out more
Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse

5 /6

Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse

Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse serves steakhouse favourites with a delightful French flair. Don’t miss out on their special five-course menu which can be enjoy in your private dining room. You’ll be in for great fun and an unforgettable feast.

[Image Credit: Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse]

Rib Room & Bar Steakhouse
find out more
Mia Restaurant

6 /6

Mia Restaurant

Get ready to welcome a fantastic 2022 at Mia Restaurant. Savour the exciting winter offerings with exceptional wine pairings. For New Year’s Eve, they’re offering an exclusive 7-course tasting menu for a group of up to 10 people. Created especially for the big night, it’s an indulgent dinner you and your loved ones will regret missing.

[Image Credit: Mia Restaurant]

Mia Restaurant
find out more
Dining Holiday New Year celebrations
Karatpetch Vattanapoon
As a culture enthusiast, Karatpetch loves to travel, learn new cultures and languages, and has great zealousness for food. She is also an amateur dancer of various styles. Watching sports, sightseeing, cooking, knitting and exploring beauty goodies are her moments of simple joy.

