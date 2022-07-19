facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > New dining hub 'Public Market' opens at Central Chidlom
New dining hub ‘Public Market’ opens at Central Chidlom
19 Jul 2022 06:00 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Food lovers, café hoppers, and lunch break adventurers unite. A new destination opens up in town in downtown Chidlom with ‘Public Market.’

‘Public Market’ describes itself as a community for all foodies. Despite its sudden appearance, it has become a hot, new thing in town, and for all the right reasons.

To start, it’s located on the 2nd floor of Central Chidlom, right at the link between the department store and Central Embassy. It’s just a short walk from BTS Chidlom, as well as many residential areas nearby. There’s also quite a large parking lot for both cars and motorcycles. It’s very accessible, so if you just happen to be in the area, or you’re finding somewhere new to lunch, Public Market definitely looks intriguing.

[Hero image credit: Central Group; Featured image credit: Ba Hao Tian Mi]

Image credit: Central Group

Moreover, you can find a number of notable food places there. If you’re craving some Korean, Guljak Topokki & Chicken opened up a new branch here. There’s also Yuji Ramen, which proudly boasts one of the best tasting seafood ramen bowls in New York, and now their signature dishes have flown to Bangkok. Accompanying your meal may be some healthy options from Pash Juices, or some Taiwanese tea from Machi Machi to satisfy your guilty pleasures. To end the meal, opt for sweet treats by Ba Hao Tian Mi, a Yaowarat-based dessert shop with one of the best Chinese pudding recipes in town.

Other notable names include Phed Phed Pop, Grazia Gelato & Coffee, John’s Donuts, and many more. Central is also personally teasing us that more restaurants will be added to the roster very soon.

Food Dining Destinations
Vichayuth Chantan
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
