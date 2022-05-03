Shake Shack is coming to Bangkok!

Sawasdee, Thailand! Shake Shack will be venturing into the Land of Smiles soon.

Last night, on 2 May 2022, Shake Shack announced their expansion plans into Thailand through a post on their official social channels with the caption: ‘Sawasdee, Thailand! We’ll be serving ShackBurgers in The Land of Smiles Soon.’

The New York City-based chain’s expansion into Thailand is part of an expanded partnership with licensee Maxim’s Caterers Ltd, and marks the first Thai outpost for the brand.

The Land of Smiles is smiling because Shake Shack is coming to Thailand. The plan is for the brand to open its first branch in 2023, and 15 branches by 2032. This means that by next year already, Bangkok’s burger scene will be welcoming a new kid on the block. And a cool kid at that. We’re already hoping for some Thai-inspired dishes; Tom Yum burger, perhaps? Larb fries? Cha Yen milkshake?

Marvellous milkshakes, bangin’ burgers, fatty fries, we’re ready for you. Stay tuned for the location and the opening date details.

[Hero and featured image credit: Shake Shack]