Our favourite Siam Paragon restaurants for an unforgettable date with your sweetheart

So many of our most cherished memories with loved ones involve food and Valentine’s Day is no exception. If you’re anything like us and planning a romantic lunch or dinner with your lover in Bangkok, we’ve got you covered. We’ve curated a list of our favourite restaurants at Siam Paragon for you to enjoy with your date in style. These spots aren’t just going to help you reminisce about years gone by, but they’ll also leave your better half swooning.

TWG Tea Salon & Boutique

Step into the world of the finest teas from across the globe while immersing yourself in the ambience of European elegance at TWG Tea Salon & Boutique. With an enormous selection of over 450 types of tea and a lovely set of delicacies, you’ll never be short of options to enjoy their crowd-pleasing offerings here. But for the month of love, we only have our eyes on the ‘Bain de Roses Teatime Set for Two’. This luxurious afternoon tea set comprises love-themed treats, their signature tea-infused macarons, and pink garden tea mocktails. For the tea, you’ll have the choice of either the Bain de Roses or the Earl Grey d’Amour. Not only will you have a romantic and soul-soothing tea session, but you’re also guaranteed a fabulous shot for the ‘gram.

Harrod’s Tea Room

There’s no better destination than Harrod’s Tea Room if you’re in search of a taste of British tradition. Whether it’s savoury dishes or desserts, they’ve got you covered here with their scrumptious Valentine’s Day specials that are too sweet to pass up. Keep an eye on the Lobster Bisque and Egg Royale (Norwegian Smoked Salmon). They pack an incredible flavour punch that will tickle your taste buds and keep you feeling energised all day long. At the same time, Harrods signature fruit tea mocktail is the ultimate star of the show that you’ll regret skipping. It comes together with huge tea balls that beautifully compliment the refreshing taste of the berry-flavoured tea. Pair them with English rose or strawberry yoghurt Harrod’s macarons for a satisfying dose of sweetness.

Suki Masa

Suki Masa is where you can transport yourself to Japan without ever leaving Bangkok with an authentic shabu feast. They pride themselves in using traditional Kansai-style recipes that will make feel like you’re cosying up to a tasty hotpot in a ryokan. The only thing that you’ll look for here is the ‘Sukiyaki Set Wagyu Beef’. You can enjoy a premium selection of imported meats for this February special. The A4 and A5-grade beef and kurobuta pork are just some of the highlights. Coupled with their flavour-packed warishita sauce that takes everything up a notch, it’s sure to be an indulgent dinner date that you’ll remember.

Mozza by Cocotte

Italian food lovers, you’re in for an awesome treat. Mozza by Cocotte is turning itself into an Italian food paradise to add even more scrumptiousness to Valentine’s Day. They’ve got a few dishes that are certainly worth the extra calories on your cheat day. Savour the taste of grandma’s cooking and pamper your carb cravings with tartufina pizza. Packed full of asiago cheese and truffle, there’s no way that you’re not going to love its heavenly flavours. Their tomato confit and balsamic caramel are also not to be missed. Make sure you head out to their outdoor zone for a memorable dining experience with your sweetheart.

CDGRE

We couldn’t make a list of restaurants in Siam Paragon and not include the trendiest of them all. Look no further than CDGRE to feed your urban cafe-hopping addiction while on a very special date. This place showcases a perfect mix of culinary and fashion themes through a one-of-a-kind collaboration between the Sühring twins, chef Gaggan Anand, and lifestyle streetwear brand Carnival. Their new special this February taking things to the next level with ‘The Brotzeit Picnic’ set. Served in a chic picnic basket, you’ll have so much fun munching on a big platter of cold cuts, cheese, pickles, bread, and their signature spreads. Pair it with a creative Moka drink for an irresistible guilty pleasure. It boasts a spectacular combination of Valrhona chocolate, coffee, milk, and chocolate crumble. You can grab their stylish merch at the gift shop section as well.

