Squid Game in Bangkok: where to find spicy, crispy, and fancy squid

It’s likely you would find the best squid in Bangkok at a nondescript street food spot, but given the hype off of Squid Game, we thought we’d give this a shot.

Ever since the Netflix sensation Squid Game hit our screens, we can’t help but look at food differently. Dalgona candy challenge, anyone? Steak night in tuxedos, dear friends? Maybe we’re out on a limb by ourselves here but lately, we’ve really gotten in the mood for some good squid.

Luckily, Thailand has a vast variety of squid to be enjoyed in various ways. After all, we’ve got plenty out in our seas. Here, we’ve rounded up a few different ways you could enjoy a culinary Squid Game in Bangkok. Don’t forget to make a pun in your Instagram caption when you post about it.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Edward Howell/Unsplash]