Squid Game in Bangkok: where to find spicy, crispy, and fancy squid

It’s likely you would find the best squid in Bangkok at a nondescript street food spot, but given the hype off of Squid Game, we thought we’d give this a shot.
Ever since the Netflix sensation Squid Game hit our screens, we can’t help but look at food differently. Dalgona candy challenge, anyone? Steak night in tuxedos, dear friends? Maybe we’re out on a limb by ourselves here but lately, we’ve really gotten in the mood for some good squid.
Luckily, Thailand has a vast variety of squid to be enjoyed in various ways. After all, we’ve got plenty out in our seas. Here, we’ve rounded up a few different ways you could enjoy a culinary Squid Game in Bangkok. Don’t forget to make a pun in your Instagram caption when you post about it.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Edward Howell/Unsplash]
There are so many great Thai squid dishes, and Boonlang Noodles offers many of them. Whether you opt for squid with chilli and crispy garlic, spicy seafood salad with squid, or the beloved squid with salted egg yolk sauce, you’ll start your Squid Game very strong here.
Looking for a fun and casual dining experience with friends? Head to Sri Ananda Bhawan and get the Banana Leaf Thali. It’s ideal for 4-5 people to share, and comes with a whopping 19 dishes as part of the set. Included within this set is a Squid Masala and Squid Porriyal. Go all the way and make sure you eat only using your hands, too.
Don’t shake this until you’re tried it. Those who know Ika Sashimi will know that it is an absolute treat. Available at Teppen Bangkok, the refreshing appetiser is a fine low-cal way to enjoy fresh squid Japanese style.
Whilst Vaso is very much a tapas restaurant, they do have some larger dishes on the menu. Case in point: the Vaso Squid Ink Cuttlefish Paella. The rice gets its colour from the black squid ink, which adds to the flavour but the overall aesthetic of your #SquidGame, too.
Workshop in Yen Akat knows how to get creative with squid, and their Ratatouille-Stuff Squid is a fabulous example of this. The squid sits atop a bed of cooked vegetables and is served with a crispy squid ink tuile on top. Squid Game, but make it snazzy.
Is there a dreamier location to enjoy some Thai squid in Bangkok? We don’t think so. Head on over to Paii within the House on Sathorn to savour various styles of squid, from a spicy som tum papaya salad, over to stir fried banana squid with either salted egg yolk or pepper sauce. Like to keep things classic? They’ve got charcoaled Chonburi squid and seafood fried rice (with squid), too.