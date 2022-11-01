Taco Fest BKK is here and we’re loco for it

Get your wallets and stomachs ready: Taco Fest BKK is here and it lasts for 20 delicious days.

Go around the city and experience the best tacos it has to offer in the upcoming Taco Fest BKK. A staple of Mexico, Bangkok is fortunate enough to have so many places serving the beloved dish. If you wanted a good reason to try all of the tacos the city has to offer, this is it.

Need an excuse to eat all the tacos you can? Taco Fest BKK is giving it to you

A total of 13 restaurants are participating in Taco Fest BKK, which lasts until November 20 and is supported by the Embassy of Mexico. Taco lovers can hop from restaurant to restaurant and earn points that can be redeemed for rewards and giveaways. Some of the restaurants participating include Cholos, Tortilla Quemada, La Lupita, and the Missing Burro. Sticklers for traditional recipes can enjoy the likes of pastor, carnitas, and birria tacos. Meanwhile, those who are okay experimenting can try out unique taco fusions like the MexiThai Krapow & Ribeye and the vegetarian Avocado Tempura.

On top of that, registered users can also enjoy promos and rewards from Royal Orchid Sheraton Towers and El Charro. They can also enjoy a limited number of drinks from Corona (the beer, not the virus), the perfect drink to pair with your taco.

To register, all you have to do is follow Taco Fest BKK on IG and FB, add them on LINE to get your rewards card, and you’re all set to visit as many restaurants as you can. The more you’re able to visit, the more chances you have of winning awards. Plus, tagging your friends and Taco Fest BKK can also give you a chance to win additional awards.