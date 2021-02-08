Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 9 local Thai chocolate brands to gift this Valentine’s Day
9 local Thai chocolate brands to gift this Valentine’s Day
Food & Drink
08 Feb 2021 06:01 PM

9 local Thai chocolate brands to gift this Valentine’s Day

Kankanit Wichiantanon
Writer, Bangkok
9 local Thai chocolate brands to gift this Valentine’s Day
Food & Drink
9 local Thai chocolate brands to gift this Valentine’s Day

Nothing says “I love you” like a box of chocolates – especially on a special occasion like Valentine’s Day.

What to do, however, when the chocolate aisle at the supermarket is loaded with a bunch of drool-inducing chocolate products to choose from? It’s easy: the answer is to go local. Here, we’ve listed a roundup of Thai chocolate brands laden with cocoa delicacies to get and gift your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

[Featured image credit: Unsplash/FreeModels Agency; hero image credit: Böhnchen & Co.]

Jump To / Table of Contents

Shabar Chocolate

1 /9

Shabar Chocolate

When thinking of a cool, hipster chocolate brand, the name Shabar Chocolate rushes to our minds. Yes, our purchases from them has a lot to do with their artsy packaging, but the chocolate bars inside crafted from Thai cacao are the true treasures. Other than the bars, the brand also offers comforting desserts like chocolate cookies, chocolate ice cream, and more. 

Image credit: Shabar Chocolate

Shabar Chocolate
Website
Instagram
Xoconat

2 /9

Xoconat

For a chocolate bar packed with surprises, Xoconat should be your move. The brand focuses on sa mall-batch, bean-to-bar process with a touch of mind-stirring flavours. This is evidenced in their Kaeng Khiao Wan and Phed Nit Noi bars studded with fiery chilli flakes and herbs.

Image credit: Xoconat

Xoconat
Website
Facebook
Siamaya Chocolate

3 /9

Siamaya Chocolate

For a memorable bean to bar experience, opt for Siamaya Chocolate. The brand highlights 100% natural and locally-sourced cocoa beans mixed with tongue-tingling flavours – think, Dark Chocolate + Thai Coconut Curry, Milk Chocolate + Durian, Thai Tea, and more. Conveniently, you can also find goodies from Siamaya Chocolate at ICONCRAFT within ICONSIAM.

Image credit: Siamaya Chocolate

Siamaya Chocolate
Website
Facebook
SARATH N. CHOCOLATIER

4 /9

SARATH N. CHOCOLATIER

For chocolate treats that are filled with reviving and vivid energy, SARATH N. CHOCOLATIER should be your choice. The chocolate boutique café is known for its repertoire of sweet creations like artful chocolate bars and bonbons. All the chocolate products here are also crafted especially from cacao grown in provinces like Chantaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan, so expect a product that represents the abundance of Thailand’s agriculture in spades. They even have a collection of chocolate crafted especially for Valentine’s Day so be sure to check it out. 

Image credit: SARATH N. CHOCOLATIER

SARATH N. CHOCOLATIER
Website
Facebook
Böhnchen & Co.

5 /9

Böhnchen & Co.

Keto foodies, you’re in for a treat. Böhnchen & Co. is all about quality chocolate bars comprising of only organic and fair-traded cacao beans from around the world (Thailand included). It’s sugar-free and low-carb (yes chocolate contains carbs), which makes it all the more keto-friendly.

Image credit: Böhnchen & Co.

Böhnchen & Co.
Website
Facebook
Kad KoKoa

6 /9

Kad KoKoa

Great chocolate doesn’t have to come from Switzerland. Kad Kokoa offers plenty of finger-licking-good products made out of cocoa locally sourced from Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chantaburi, Chumpon, Chiang Mai, and more. You can easily order via Line: @kadkokoa or make a pit stop at their two-story café situated at Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 17 to enjoy their award-winning goodies on the spot.

Image credit: Kad KoKoa

Kad KoKoa
Website
Facebook
PARADAi Crafted Chocolate & Café

7 /9

PARADAi Crafted Chocolate & Café

PARADAi Crafted Chocolate & Café is the chocolate aficionado’s paradise. Nestled in an old-school building on Tanao Road, the café offers up a selection of chocolate bonbons, hot chocolate, and iced chocolate. The name of the game here is Thai cocoa beans, so make sure you try their chocolate bars, like the 100% Dark Chocolate crafted from Nakhon Si Thammarat beans, to fully taste the charm of Thai chocolate. The Valentine Box Set is also a way to go to treat your loved ones.

Image credit: PARADAi Crafted Chocolate & Cafe

PARADAi Crafted Chocolate & Café
Website
Facebook
Aimmika Chocolate

8 /9

Aimmika Chocolate

For plant-based diners, Aimmika Chocolate offers up vegan bars that are not only healthy but also delicious and decadent using only two ingredients of Thai organic cocoa beans and organic brown sugar. If your loved ones are weight watchers, we recommend going for the 90% bar or even the unsweetened kind, which contains only a single component of organic cocoa beans.

Image credit: Aimmika Chocolate

Aimmika Chocolate
Website
Facebook
Chocolasia

9 /9

Chocolasia

You’ve tasted the wonders of Asia but have you traversed over the glory of Chocolasia? Here’s the chocolate land all cocoa connoisseurs needs to visit. Every chocolate bar and product is made here from scratch, from roasting and grinding to processing cocoa beans into cocoa powder, cocoa butter, cacao nibs, and, eventually, a premium chocolate bar.

Image credit: Chocolasia

Chocolasia
Website
Facebook
Chocolate Dessert Dining Valentine's Day
You might also like ...
Kankanit Wichiantanon
Writer, Bangkok
Kankanit is a writer by day and a baker by night. If there’s one thing you should know about her, it’s that she can wax poetic about food 24/7. Her daily routine is writing, cooking, eating, repeat. They are the things that inspire her from morning 'til night.
Dining Culture Home

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiabk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.