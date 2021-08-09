Thai Mother’s Day 2021: 9 sweet treats to order for Mum

Sweet treats are the best way to show your love this Mother’s Day 2021.

Thai Mother’s day is coming up soon, so don’t forget to buy your mum something nice to show your appreciation on 12 August. You might have forgotten to look at what to buy her, but don’t you worry. We have you covered. Gifts and flowers are some nice things you could buy, but the best way to the heart is through the stomach.

[Hero/Feature Image: The Rolling Pinn via Facebook]

Lys Bangkok

Crafted from the hands of a French patisserie chef, this Mother’s Day treat comes in the form of a coconut cake. Made with care and topped off with young coconut flesh, this cake comes with two size options, too. We have a feeling your mum will love it.

Saneh Chan

Don’t know whether to choose between flowers or sweet treats? Saneh Chan takes care of that problem. Order their version of a Coconut Jelly Cake for a beautiful dining experience. You can order this treat on its own or you can pair it with a side of traditional Thai desserts for a classic yet aesthetic gift.

With Love MM

In this day and age, cakes doesn’t only have to taste good; it also has to look good. Love MM creates edible art. Disguised within a chocolate flower garland, they have hidden cake under a coating of chocolate. Cut into it to reveal a surprise sweet treat your mother will surely love.

Galala Treats

Doughnuts are always a safe bet when it comes to sharing desserts. Everyone can have their own piece, which is more pandemic-safe, too. Galala Treats makes Thailand’s first plant-coloured glazed doughnuts. Alongside their doughnuts, they have also released their own signature popcorn offering their customer a special edition just for Mother’s Day.

TheRollingPinn

When it comes to cookies and cakes, TheRollingPinn is the one we look to. Their Mother’s Day collection consists of their new Butterfly Kisses Cake and their best-selling Young Coconut and Chocolate pudding. Along with their cakes, they have also partnered up with Heart Made to include a garland especially for the occasion.

Vibestory

If cakes aren’t the sweet treat of your dreams then maybe ice cream is. Vibestory can capture your best memories with your mother on an ice cream cup. There are two sizes available: small with six cups and large size with nine cups. Choose Mum’s favourite flavours to go along with your favourite memories.

The Pastry&Co.

If you don’t know what your mum might like, then The Pastry&Co is for you. Their Mother’s Day special a whole range of flavours, so Mum will be sure to find one she likes. These include: young coconut pudding, yuzu, chocolate sundae, and yogurt berries crumble. Get the set and try them all.

House of Moon

Celebrate Thai Mother’s Day with a Thai delicacy. Alua is a Thai sugar candy, but House of Moon has turned it into a perfectly edible garland. This sweet treat is exactly what you need for Mother’s Day. The set comes with the alua jelly garland and a card to complete the pack.

Cafe De Tu

Cafe De Tu came out with the perfect collection just in time for Mother’s Day. The Young Coconut Cake has made an appearance once again, but if coconut isn’t your favourite, then you could also choose the Banoffee Cake. The most special item that is featured in this gift box is the set of 8 macarons. Very elegant.