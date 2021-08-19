7 Thai vegan influencers on how to start your plant-based journey

Going vegan is one of the biggest trends of the minute, but unlike POPCAT or bucket hats, it’s a lot more overwhelming for the uninitiated to join the movement. Luckily, these Thai vegan influencers have a few tips and tricks to get you started.

Beginning the shift towards a plant-based lifestyle can feel overwhelming sometimes. You feel like you suddenly need to become an expert in food substitutes. You feel like you have to overcompensate to “feel full” or “get enough protein.” And when you accidentally do consume fish sauce, you feel the judgment from the cool kids table that is the vegan community in Bangkok.

But it needn’t be that way.

Dragging a chair across the hall, we had a chat with 7 Thailand-based vegan influencers on how to start eating more vegan foods and make the switch from meat-eater to plant-lover. As it turns out, these vegans do not bite at all, and offer plenty of sound, deeply-grounded advice for beginners. Whether you’re looking to make a major life change or simply eat a few more greens more mindfully, here are a few tips for the ride.

@roofthefuture want you to see it from a lifestyle perspective

It’s important to remember it’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle change! Yes, it is much easier to lose weight when eating plant-based food, but diets are temporary and restrictive, and a vegan or plant-based lifestyle should be neither of those things.

@richiekul highlights the deeper meaning

For me, going vegan was a personal stance against systemic violence and injustice, and it’s become a daily reaffirmation of the importance of living kindly. It’s a noble endeavour, but it’s also a net neutral position – we don’t harm, but we also don’t actively help the 65+ billion animals killed each year in the name of food, fur and entertainment. When we extend beyond ourselves and take a personal stand against this widespread injustice, our lives are made all the richer and more meaningful for it.

@planv.egan say “make vegan friends!”

Get in touch with the vegan community (such as the Facebook group Vegan of Thailand) where you will get inspired and exchange ideas with friends on the same journey.

@plantbasedbangkok wants you to order vegan lunch in your hood today

Finding vegan options is not difficult at all. Order lunch from one of the vegan restaurants in your area. Google a vegan version of your favourite recipe and try to make it at home, or maybe buy a vegan cookbook.

@fayleeyoga took the yogi route

As Ashtanga practitioners we live by the code of Ahimsa meaning non violence. One way to apply non violence to your life is you abstain from eating meat. I choose to live a plant-based lifestyle because it is both physically healthy and ethically sound. I feel lighter and I have more physical energy and less brain fog.

@veganmatters.th knows it’s overwhelming, but stay calm

The most important thing that got me started and has kept me going this far is the fact that I found myself a very strong ‘why’ since day 1. This comes with educating yourself, reading books, and watching eye-opening documentaries on the subject matter. Once you understand how important your food choices are and the impact they have on your own health, the environment, and other beings, then the whole journey becomes quite effortless.

@healthydiarybybenz advises you to take it day by day

Making small changes to everyday meals is one of the easiest ways of going vegan. For example, you could start by removing meat or dairy one day a week and go from there.