Our favourite American diners in Bangkok

A combo of mouthwatering burger and french fries is enough to get you through a long day. That’s why people find comfort in American diners. Here are some of the best in Bangkok.

America is known for its fun-loving people, cosmopolitan culture, and, of course, the unreal amount of food calling out to you as you walk down the street. Out of all the quintessential dishes, there are couple that a trip to the US is incomplete without: juicy burgers with a side of fries, milkshakes, or perhaps a couple of good beers straight from the tap. Of course, you can find those in Bangkok, too. So read along, and be ready for some American goodness.

[Hero image credit: 25 Degrees Bangkok/Facebook; featured image credit: Queen’s Chula Cafe]

Where to find the best American diners in Bangkok

25 Degrees

Named after the precise temperature between a raw and well-done hamburger, 25 Degrees is a sister location to the legendary burger joint of the same name located in Los Angeles, California. Experience the warmth of a good burger in a joint equipped with sophisticated interiors and funky music. Taste the many variations of prime ground sirloin, free-range chicken, crispy bacon grilled to our preference, then topped with local greens and gourmet cheese. The best part? You can have all those in one bite if you’d like.

You can find more information at 25 Degrees.

Quickie

Anyone feeling up for a Quickie? Quickie offers a wide variety of burgers that will make grown men weep on the spot. Their burgers are crafted with 100% grass-fed USDA prime beef, organic chicken, and freshly home-baked soft buns and brioche. Be sure to order their milkshakes and toasted s’mores as they go surprisingly great with the savoury treats. The red American diner interiors make for some great ‘gram material, too.

You can find more information at Quickie.

Fats and Angry

Even though the name sounds like a personal attack, a trip to Fats and Angry will put a big smile on your face. Grab the American favourites, such as the burgers, an array of fries, chili dogs, and one of the best milkshakes in town (seriously, get the milkshake). The 1950s interior with neon signs and posters adorning the walls will surely make the experience feel complete. It’s honestly the perfect place to pop by when you feel hangry.

You can find more information Fats and Angry.

Mickey’s Diner

Mickey’s menu is arguably the pinnacle of American cuisine. Imagine a burger made with lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, beef patty, and just loaded in the middle with mac & cheese. There isn’t a more American meal than that. They also feature a very underrated combo: fried chicken and waffles, a meal that is perfect for any breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Be sure to follow their socials as they add new twists to classic dishes to the menu very often, and their portions are definitely American, so bring a friend.

You can find more information at Mickey’s Diner.

Queen’s Chula Cafe

Queen’s has been a major photography spot for Chula students since it opened. Grab your camera before you come, as the 1950s-themed diner will certainly make you regret it if you don’t. They feature milkshakes, ice-creams, and other treats if you’re looking for something delicious to use as props. Their all-day breakfast and set lunches will make you leave a very happy man or woman with a full stomach.

You can find more information at Queen’s Chula Cafe.

Brewski

Beer and burger is quintessential American, and Brewski features exactly those to a T. In fact, they have around 100 craft beers and cider on tap. That sheer number can surely cater to both beer lovers and casual enjoyers alike. As you’re choosing your alcohol, we strongly recommend their Smash Burger—made with thick, juicy patty topped with melted cheese and veggies. Order a side of fries, and bask in the vibes from the rooftop overlooking the bustling capital.

You can find more information at Brewski.