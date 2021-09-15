A quest for the best chicken burgers in Bangkok

Maybe you don’t eat beef or pork. Maybe you just want to switch things up. Maybe, like us, recently you’ve just wondered where to find the best chicken burgers in Bangkok.

A good chicken burger isn’t just the chicken alternative at a regular burger joint. It needs to be made with love. It is often friend to crisp perfection. It can be paired with an endless slew of sauces, toppings, and sides. And most importantly, it needs to taste mother-clucking (we almost want to say “finger-licking”) good.

On a quest to find the best chicken burgers in Bangkok, a lot of the places we found also sell beef, pork, or vegan burgers, yet we appreciate how much love they put into their chicken burgers. Read on for our must-try list.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Eiliv Sonas Aceron/Unsplash]