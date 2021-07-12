The best churros to order in Bangkok

Dolly Churros Cafe supposedly has the best churros not only in Bangkok, but in all of Thailand. This churro specialist not only serves original churros, but also a variety of handcrafted churros menus that you’ve never seen before. Apart from their oreo churros sundae and strawberry and chocolate churros sundae that you have to try, be on the lookout for their seasonal menus as well. Besides, make sure to pair the regular churros with a soothing hot chocolate to treat yourself to a perfect afternoon snack.

[Image Credit: Dolly Churros Cafe]