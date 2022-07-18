facebook
The Daniel Thaiger burger truck returns to Sathorn Square this week!
Food & Drink
18 Jul 2022 08:00 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
It’s definitely one of the best (if not the best) burger trucks in town—Daniel Thaiger announces its glorious return to Sathorn on 20 July.

Daniel Thaiger started its food truck business back in 2013. They rolled into Sukhumvit soi 38, cranked up the grills, and started selling their burgers. Before they knew it, the line started to form, and their burgers became the talk of the town.

When the truck disappeared in 2021, it was never the same for the folks of Sathorn. Since then, burgers never tasted right, people started to break down at the sight of beef patties, our men went to war and never came back—it’s been hard without the usual Thaiger burgers in the Central Business District.

Now, Daniel Thaiger have announced their comeback to Sathorn Square, and the world may know peace again. They also teased us with a new menu to celebrate their return: jalapeño bacon laden with gooey mac and cheese. You can enjoy the classic burgers, along with other signatures every Wednesday, 10.30am-2pm at the former Sathorn Square location you so know and love.

[Hero and featured image credit: Daniel Thaiger/Facebook]

Food Sathorn
Vichayuth Chantan
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.
