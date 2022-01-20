A Sukhumvit restaurant is asking diners to eat pizza for charity

There are worse things.

Tony’s Sukhumvit has launched a ‘Pizza for Charity’ campaign that will take place over the next month, bringing together one chef and one media personality to launch a special pizza recipe every week. Profits from the specialty pizzas will be donated to a charity of the chef’s choice.

Here’s everything you need to know about the project, and how you too can do some new year’s merit — by eating pizza.

Tony’s Sukhumvit

Located on Sukhumvit 11, Tony’s opened just last year to a roaring reception. Despite opening its doors six days prior to the nationwide months-long lockdown, the buzzing Italian restaurant has managed to make a real name for itself, quickly becoming a popular spot for brunch, lunch, drinks, or dinner.

Celebrating seasonal produce and New York-Italian cuisine with beloved Chef Anthony Burd at the helm, the new Italian restaurant is definitely one of the most noteworthy restaurants in the area. A refreshing and more fun approach to fine fare in an elevated setting, you’ll find both white table cloths and a DJ booth at Tony’s. They’ve managed to keep things cool yet sophisticated, meaning that everyone from serious foodie to boozy brunch lover can find a place within the premise.

Tony’s presents a cool dining concept but they’ve got heart, too, as now they’ve launched this pizza for charity campaign as a means of giving back to the community.

Pizza for Charity

Over the next two months, the Italian restaurant has invited 8 rounds of chefs and personalities to create special and unique pizzas. Each week, the guest pizza makers will present their creation, with 25% of profits from each pizza sale going to a charity of the chef’s choice. The “line-up” looks pretty interesting, featuring Chef Top and Chef Michelle of Mia Restaurant, Chef Deepanker Khosla of Haoma, and Chef Willy Trullas Moreno of El Willy Kitchen.

The campaign launches on 19 January with a selection of carefully-curated anchovy pizzas, and profits going to animal rescue organisation Paws Bangkok.

Whether you choose to order for delivery or for dine-in, you can find all the details and more at Tony’s Sukhumvit.