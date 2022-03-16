Valentino’s Rendez-Vous pop-up Cafe is where Paris meets Bangkok

You can now enjoy Valentino’s sensibility in a cup at its latest pop-up cafe.

Looking for a new coffee fix to cure your weekday and weekend woes? Well, look no further because Valentino is taking over popular café F.I.X Coffee Pradipat from today until March 27, 2022.

To celebrate Valentino’s Rendez-Vous collection and bring the spirit of the house from the streets of Paris to Bangkok, Valentino is transforming one of Thailand’s most notable coffee spots into a pop-up café that will transport you to the sidewalks of the City of Love.

Located within the Pradiphat area, F.I.X. Coffee is a favourite among locals. They’re quite literally known to have the best coffee in the area. Enjoy a unique menu exclusively crafted just for this experience. Or rather, rendez-vous, where the fashion and vision of Valentino are reimagined and come to life on our very street. For this limited period, guests can look forward to this unique collaboration with desserts like eclairs and canelés. A special Valentino Blend coffee harvested from top quality beans from the most sustainable sources within Northern Thailand will also be available for pickup.

The Valentino Rendez-Vous Spring/Summer 2022 collection was shown at Carreau du Temple in Paris, bringing couture and the street together as one. Fashion is imagined in the studio and created in the Atelier, but it is on the street that it becomes alive and real, meeting the imperfection of existence – and this is where the Valentino Rendez-Vous comes in.

Don’t miss out on this very unique experience that will only run through March 14 – 27, 2022. Follow the hashtag, #ValentinoRendezVous, to learn more about the collaboration of Valentino Café x F.I.X Coffee Pradiphat Soi 17, open Monday to Sunday: 08:00am – 05:30pm.

For reservations, please call +66 32 692 2233.

F.I.X Coffee Pradiphat, 2, 1 17 Soi Pradipat, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400.