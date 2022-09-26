The best veggie menus to try in Bangkok this Vegetarian Festival 2022

If you ever had a serious craving for tofu, this would be the best week to entertain it. The Vegetarian Festival 2022 is here, and Bangkok has a vast selection of specially curated menus to suit.

It’s that time of year again. The Vegetarian Festival is here in full swing, this year taking place from 24 September to 5 October 2022. The Chinese celebration of the 9 Emperor Gods, Thailand celebrates this annual festivity with a series of events — many of them centred around hearty vegetarian and vegan food.

For this special 9-day event, a series of Bangkok restaurants have curated special menus to celebrate. Adhering to the Vegetarian Festival rules (or jay rules, as you may know them), the special items are not only vegan or vegetarian, but also free of garlic, onion, and other foods not recommended to be consumed.

Whilst Bangkok is home to many vegetarian and vegan eateries, our list features restaurants and department stores that have made the extra effort to craft a specific menu this season. Who knows? Maybe you’ll even be convinced to switch over to the green side for good.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Kim Jeong Grill via Facebook]

Where to celebrate the Vegetarian Festival 2022 in Bangkok