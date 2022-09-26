The best veggie menus to try in Bangkok this Vegetarian Festival 2022

If you ever had a serious craving for tofu, this would be the best week to entertain it. The Vegetarian Festival 2022 is here, and Bangkok has a vast selection of specially curated menus to suit.
It’s that time of year again. The Vegetarian Festival is here in full swing, this year taking place from 24 September to 5 October 2022. The Chinese celebration of the 9 Emperor Gods, Thailand celebrates this annual festivity with a series of events — many of them centred around hearty vegetarian and vegan food.
For this special 9-day event, a series of Bangkok restaurants have curated special menus to celebrate. Adhering to the Vegetarian Festival rules (or jay rules, as you may know them), the special items are not only vegan or vegetarian, but also free of garlic, onion, and other foods not recommended to be consumed.
Whilst Bangkok is home to many vegetarian and vegan eateries, our list features restaurants and department stores that have made the extra effort to craft a specific menu this season. Who knows? Maybe you’ll even be convinced to switch over to the green side for good.
Where to celebrate the Vegetarian Festival 2022 in Bangkok
Phra Nakhon is one of the best and yet lesser mainstream Thai restaurants on the riverside. Located within the Capella Bangkok, this Vegetarian Festival, Chef Kannika Jitsangworn has put together a series of sustainably-sourced Thai delicacies. Highlights include a jay version of Miang Khum, as well as a vegetarian glass noodle salad, green curry, mushroom stir fry, and tofu dishes. The full menu can be viewed here.
IGNIV Bangkok celebrates “OZ Vegetarian Week” this week as part of a special celebration with head chef Timo Fritsche. Available from 29 September to 3 October, diners can opt for either a 4-course lunch or dinner featuring vegetable varieties from Andreas Caminada’s garden. The special menu will be a distillation of the finest the teams of IGNIV and Oz have to offer. Something unique not to be missed.
Enjoy Vegetarian Festival specialty dishes in traditional Cantonese form at The Silk Road within The Athenee Hotel. Between 25 September and 4 October, the fine dining restaurant is serving up specially crafted lunch and dinner menus. A beautiful setting for a beautiful meal curated by Chef Cheng Kam Sing.
Another beloved spot for Chinese delicacies, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant within the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is serving up healthy and tasty vegetarian dishes as part of the Vegetarian Festival 2022. Highlights from the menu include healthy steamed young Chinese spinach leaves and sesame dressing, tri-colour xiao long bao, and vegetarian sticky rice siu mai. Available for lunch or dinner, dishes start at a friendly THB 100++, and are on offer until 4 October.
Bangkok ’78 puts the fun in Thai dining, and this 23 September to 4 October, the restaurant within the Sindhorn Midtown hotel does not disappoint. The special vegetarian menu features dishes like vegan fish cake skewers, pineapple fried rice, green curry with vegan meatballs, and various boiled rice sets. Available as a set menu or a la carte for lunch and dinner.
We could hardly believe this one ourselves. Everybody’s favourite Korean barbecue spot, Kim Jong Grill goes green this Vegetarian Festival with a series of vegetarian dishes to choose from. Diners can opt for omni pork or a veggie platter to grill on the hot plate, as well as select side dishes like tofu salad, fried broccoli, and even curly fries with kimchi sour cream. From tofu kimbap to vegan japchae, it’s the most creative Vegetarian Festival menu we’ve seen in a while.
In the mood for hot pot? Whilst one option would be to simply dunk veggies in the clear broth, COCA luckily has come up with a few more options to accompany. This year, they’ve launched eight dishes featuring everything from stir fried noodles with mushrooms, over to plant-based buns, crispy tofu, and pan-seared vegetarian gyoza. Insider tip? Don’t miss out on the truffle hargow if you’ve feeling particularly fancy.
Even your favourite bubble tea is going jay this Vegetarian Festival. Available at various Cha Bar branches and for delivery, the bubble tea chain has released a series of oat milk tea beverages for the special occasion. Two new items can be found on this menu, including Taro Milk Cha and Oat Milk Vanilla with Pumpkin Sesame Boba. Perfect for the season.
Various restaurants and eateries within Central Embassy have come up with special limited menus for the Vegetarian Festival 2022. Another Hound Cafe adds 10 new vegetarian items, whilst Hong Bao too is serving up everything from vegetarian dim sum to rice noodles with mushrooms. Meanwhile, INKA aims to bring in plant-based protein for their special menu, including stir-fried truffle mushrooms and Massaman curry with bitter orange. For a Thai take, don’t miss Eathai’s specialty dishes, and cap off your meal with Koi The’s Vegetarian Festival specials, too. All available until 4 October 2022.
Paragon Food Hall and Market Hall on the ground floor of Siam Paragon celebrates the Vegetarian Festival 2022 with over 200 dishes. Many vendors and restaurants are offering special menu items here, with highlights include vegetarian rice noodle salad, vegetarian pad krapow, vegetarian som tum, and so much more. Available until 4 October 2022, and in some cases until 9 October 2022.
You’ve probably already spotted this one on Instagram, as ICONSIAM’s Sook Siam area has been causing quite some buzz when it launched its Vegetarian Festival celebration this weekend. Here, you’ll find your favourite street foods and snacks prepared the jay way from over 60 vendors, as well as special events to look out for throughout the week, from cooking presentations to workshops. The ongoing event runs until 4 October.
CentralWorld joins in the fun with the CentralWorld J Food Festival this season. Featuring Thai, Northeastern, Southern, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and western cuisines, Central is showcasing over 5000 vegetarian dishes until 4 October 2022. Central shopping centres around the country will be taking part, too.
Last but absolutely not least, Chinatown on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road is unmissable during the Vegetarian Festival in Thailand. Recommencing with festivities after a short Covid hiatus, Bangkok’s Chinatown is one of the key gathering points for the Vegetarian Festival celebrations in the country. An endless stream of jay food will be available for diners and curious onlookers to sample, as well Chinese opera performances, temple ceremonies, and plenty of other lively action. It is advisable to head here in the evenings (do not forget Chinatown stays open very late), and best accessed via MRT Wat Mangkon or from Wat Rachawong pier. A sight to behold — Happy Vegetarian Festival 2022!
