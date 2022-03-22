What to order for lunch when working from home

Maybe you don’t feel like having yet another sticky rice and pork skewer combo from the streetfood stall downstairs, and maybe you don’t feel like doing the dishes after following yet another TikTok recipe. Here’s what to order for lunch for delivery when working from home.

As the Covid-19 cases in Thailand only keep rising, many of us are back to working from home again. Yet whilst we’ve nailed how to look good on Zoom, how to wear pants when your camera is on, and when to wake up in time for the morning meeting, lunches while working from home have started to get mundane.

The thrill of home-cooking is gone (remember lockdown #1?), and the thrill of photographing your daily food delivery is gone (remember lockdown #2?). As the world starts to move forward and live with Covid-19, in some way, our pandemic eating habits have become less novelty and more normal.

But this doesn’t mean your lunch should be boring.

To inspire you a little, we’ve put together four work-from-home lunch ideas for your next midday break. These options do not break the bank, are suited to various WFH situations, and offer some great alternatives for when you want to switch things up. We don’t want to say lunch is the highlight of the day when working from home but it kind of is, and with these rice bowls, vegan burgers, and coffee combos, you’ll soon see why.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Pimp my Salad]

What to order for lunch in Bangkok when working from home