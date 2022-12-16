What’s new in Bangkok dining this December 2022

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to eat your weight in gingerbread, turkey, fruit cake, and so much more. Festive feasts aside, there is still plenty happening on Bangkok’s dining scene, from new seasonal menus, special awards, to even a few new restaurant openings. Here’s the low-down.

It is both the most joyful and the most stressful time of the year, as December brings with it an endless list of social commitments and last-minute work responsibilities. We hope you find the balance of it all this month, whether it’s heading out to a snazzy new opening after sending your last work email, or treating yourself to a fancy new tasting menu after finally getting that Christmas shopping done.

Whichever way you choose to feed your feelings, read on below for what’s new in Bangkok dining this December. We’ve also curated two separate listings for Christmas and New Year’s dining specifically, linked below. May your festive season be merry and bright — and happy munching!

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Signature]

New in Bangkok dining: New restaurants, menus, and culinary happenings this December

Juksunchae opens as the first Korean fine dining restaurant in the city

With so many Korean restaurants in Bangkok, it is almost shocking that the city that loves all things South Korean, has never seen a Korean fine dining restaurant. Enter: Juksunchae. Located on Soi Ruamrudee, Juksunchae opened just last month as an exciting new venue for lovers of innovative cuisine. Through an 11-course tasting menu, diners will be taken on an inspired journey through the traditional recipes and products of Korea, in an unconventional way. Chef Henry brings to play fine dining favourites like sea urchin, lobster, oyster, and foie gras, and weaves together playful textures and flavours to present new variations on bibimbap, beef galbi, or lobster gimbap. A real test and teaser to the mind for those who are familiar with Korean food, and a curious mind-opener for those who are not, Juksunchae has opened as a sleek 16-seat counter seating restaurant that will definitely spark conversation to come.

Find out more at Juksunchae.

Chef Arnaud Dunand opens Alpea in Sathorn

You’ve probably already visited Chef Arnaud’s Maison Dunand in Sathorn, following all the grand anticipation and excitement surrounding its opening. Now, it’s prime time to be excited once more, as Chef Arnaud has opened Alpea, just right next to Maison Dunand. The fine dining restaurant’s more laid-back neighbour, Alpea is designed to replicate the warm and inviting mountain chalets where Chef Arnaud spent most of his childhood. Serving up honest and authentic dishes from the Alps and other regions of France, diners can expect everything from Péla ‘Des Aravis’, Smoked Ham and Reblochon cheese, and Trout Grenobloise, Lemon and Capers, over to Traditional Crêpes Suzette.

Find out more at Alpea.

Zaolarb keeps the Isaan food cravings coming

Remember when Zao opened and how excited everyone was? It’s time to get excited again, as Zao Larb has opened in Thonglor as a spot specifically dedicated to lesser-known Isaan dishes. As the name reveals, special raw and cooked meats feature on the menu (ox feet, anybody?), as well as a selection stews, soups, and, of course, larb in various forms. Not for the faint hearted, but a great way for the uninitiated to explore a little further the culinary wonders of this northeastern region.

Find out more at Zaolarb.

Haoma receives a Michelin star, as well as the Michelin Green Star, and launches a new menu

Famously known as Bangkok’s urban farm and zero-waste restaurant, Haoma received its first-ever Michelin star at the Michelin Star Revelation earlier last month. Furthermore, the sustainable Neo-Indian restaurant was also the only in Bangkok to receive the Michelin Green Star award this year, which spotlights restaurants upholding ethical and environmental standards in the food industry. To celebrate, this December, Chef DK of Haoma unveils the ‘Royal Repast of India’ menu, celebrating Indian food as refined by the royal families over many millennia.

Find out more at Haoma.

Signature presents a new menu (and celebrates a Michelin star, too)

Signature at the VIE Hotel Bangkok is also a newcomer to the one-star Michelin restaurants list this year, presenting innovative modern French and “floral cuisine” by Chef Thierry Drapeau. This season, the restaurant on the 11th floor is serving up a special winter menu, featuring highlights from France and Chiang Mai. Inspired by cosy nights around the fire, diners can expect highlight items such as ‘La Mer’ Loire River fish, ‘Le Pigeon’ young squab roasted en jus with spelt and black sesame sauce, and ‘Le Fromage’ featuring an array of goat cheeses. A must-try for lovers of beautiful and relaxed dining.

Find out more at Signature Bangkok.

Mr French brings together elegant French dishes and live hip hop

You may have never known you needed this. Mr French has opened on Sukhumvit 49 as a “sexy social club and French restaurant,” bringing together beloved French sharing plates, live music, and cocktails. From the same team as Oysterman, you can expect a selection of oysters and seafood platters from the raw bar, as well as classic French favourites such as beef tartare, escargot, and even Beef Bourguignon. Very lively.

Find out more at Mr French.

Ms. Jigger welcomes a new head chef

The Italian restaurant at the Kimpton Maa-Lai welcomes Chef Davide Calo as its new head chef. Hailing from the southern region of Italy, Chef Davide presents a new series of signature dishes at Ms. Jigger, including Toothfish with Jerusalem Artichoke Purée, Fennel and Snap Peas, Foie Gras-filled Hand-made Ravioli with Parmesan Foam and Strawberry Sauce, and Amberjack Carpaccio, Fennel Seed, Sun-dried Tomato, Black Olive Powder, and Balsamic Caviar.

Find out more at Ms. Jigger.

Discover more dining experiences here