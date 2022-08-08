Book your Grab car now — not only because it seems to take ages to get one lately and the rain only makes it worse, but also because new restaurants and new menus in Bangkok are aplenty this August 2022.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, and mooncakes flooding the city and its inhabitant’s bellies, August 2022 is a great month to be in the mood for food. We see the opening of a few new restaurants in Bangkok, and the introduction of seasonal menus to celebrate great produce and sweet inspirations. Whether it’s Charoenkrung’s new Thai charcoal cuisine restaurant, or La Dotta’s revamped taste of Italy, there’s plenty to explore for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. We’re excited to be going out again, and don’t our Bangkok restaurants know it. Here’s what’s new in dining this August 2022.

[Featured Image Credit: Quince Eatery; Hero Image Credit: Taahra]

What’s new in dining in Bangkok for August 2022: New restaurants, new menus, and more

Taahra opens in Charoenkrung as an intimate Thai charcoal cuisine restaurant

You didn’t really need yet another excuse to head to Charoenkrung for dinner, seeing as the area is already packed with amazing culinary offerings. However, the newly-opened Taahra — once you find it in a tucked-away soi — is worth trying. The Thai charcoal fine dining restaurant casts a spotlight on charcoal as the central cooking technique, inspired by local Thai dishes, and using international ingredients. From the Jean-Paul oysters with a coconut seafood sauce to the Challans Duck red curry, we loved that each dish had a very contemporary presentation style, but was contrasted with extremely familiar Thai flavours. A true tease to the eyes and the mind, this is wholly intentional, as Chef Knock explains the inspiration for each course actually comes from a real Thai dish. It is highly recommended to dine downstairs at the counter opposite chef and his team, as courses are served almost omakase-like and spark curious conversation with the team. As for the name? It means “water.” It’s meant to offer a soothing contrast to the all-black charcoal-like interiors of the place.

Find out more: Taahra

Everyone can’t stop talking about Zao, a new Isaan restaurant on Pridi Soi 25

One Bangkok magazine found it and all the foodies followed. Now, no one can stop speaking about Zao. Whilst this Isaan restaurant opened previously in Ubon Ratchathani, Bangkok somtum lovers have fallen in love with its new location on Pridi Soi 25. Serving up authentic Isaan food in a contemporary setting. Those familiar with the cuisine will be excited to find rare and unique items you can’t get elsewhere in Bangkok, with ingredients hailing from the same locations as the Ubon Ratchathani branch. We’re yet to go try it ourselves, but we’re glad to learn we now know where to go when we’re in the mood for a tantalising array of real plaraa and jaew in the city.

Find out more: Zao Ekkamai

Celadon at The Sukhothai Bangkok reopens after a two-year hiatus, and continues to shine

If you were wondering where to take your friends for really good Thai food when they visit Bangkok, look no further. Celadon at The Sukhothai Bangkok is back after a two-year hiatus, ready to welcome guests to its beautiful Thai pavilions surrounded by lotus ponds. Presenting a new menu (that still features some previous favourites, no worries), Chef Rosarin and her team were inspired by the authentic Thai home food that is beloved by international and local guests alike. Highlights include the Stuffed Crab Meat Steamed Rice Dumpling, Grilled Charolais Beef Tenderloin, an impressive 200g Grilled River Prawn, and Singhol Slow Cooked Beef Cheek Curry. At the time of writing, Celadon is open from Thursday-Saturday for dinner only. There is a classical Thai performance at 7.30pm and 8.30pm, too.

Find out more: The Sukhothai Bangkok

Kintsugi by Jeff Ramsay presents refreshing Japanese summer menus

Did you see that Chef Jeff Ramsay was in town last week? Social media was very excited about it, and rightfully so. The chef returned after over 2 years to Kintsugi Bangkok by Jeff Ramsay at The Athenee Hotel, to present new and refreshed summer menus for the season. Highlighting premium ingredients of the summer in Japan, alongside local Thai ingredients, the new menus see an intriguing array of dishes. The 7-course lunch menu (priced at THB 2500++) features seasonal sashimi, charcoal-grilled kamasu barracuda, prawn shinjo, and Wagyu beef in red wine. Meanwhile, there are two set dinner menus : Ito at THB 4300++ for 8 courses, and Kin at THB 6300++ for 11 courses. You’ll find some familiar dishes from the lunch menu here, as well as the addition of red tilefish braised in sweet soy and ginger (divine), soy-marinated ikura and water crab, and A5 Wagyu sirloin shabu shabu. An 11-course Omakase menu is also available at THB 8300++ per person.

Find out more: Kintsugi Bangkok

Quince celebrates its 10th anniversary and we can hardly believe it

Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Quince first opened? Once you pick your jaw back up off the floor, head to Quince Eatery within Chidlom’s beloved Siri House to sample Chef Steve’s new additions to the menu and celebrate. Taking inspiration from the Mediterranean to thoughtfully construct a modern dining menu, Quince prides itself on serving flavourful dishes focused on woodfire oven and grilling techniques. Having said that, we particularly enjoyed the Diamantina Wagyu Hanger Steak and Spiced Lamb Rump here, as well as the longtime favourite Crab & Smoked Tomato Spaghetti. Recently listed on the 51-100 list by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Quince continues to be one to watch and one to love, with a growing team, too. While you’re there, it’s also a good chance to say hello to new General Manager Greg Plowes, who has had stints previously at the likes of Nahm and Bo.lan before joining Quince. A sommelier too, be sure to savour his wine pairing recommendations.

Find out more: Quince Eatery

La Dotta unveils a new menu, and it’s heaven for pasta lovers

Mamma Mia! Pasta lovers need to make their way to La Dotta this month, and every month. The first pasta bar in Thailand since 2017 has recently revamped its menu to highlight 7 all-new pasta dishes. Inspired by Italian chef-partner Francesco Deiana’s most recent trip to Italy, the menu sees a true journey of flavour along the Italian map. There’s an incredible Pici Wild Boar, inspired by Northern Italy, and featuring rolled pasta with a Tuscan-style wild boar ragu; a Southern-inspired Rigatoni alla Norma, made with with eggplant, tomato, and sheep’s ricotta; and a Bucatini c’Anciova e Muddica, a ‘Cucina Povera’ staple, made with anchovies and garlic breadcrumbs. Last but certainly not least, seafood lovers definitely must not miss the new Cavatelli with crabmeat, consisting of Puglia mini pasta shells with fresh crab meat, butternut squash, and wild fennel. The new dishes are available now at both Thonglor and Silom branches, as well as for delivery. All priced at a friendly THB 290++ to THB 690++, consider your next big carb lunch or dinner sorted.

Find out more: La Dotta

Two Bangkok beloved restaurants head to Phuket for Mother’s Day

Bangkok foodies who wish to be Phuket foodies for the weekend should consider this. Two of Bangkok’s most beloved and acclaimed restaurants are heading to Phuket for a special pop-up.

Samrub Samrub Thai at Trisara

Listed at No. 31 on the 2022 edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Samrub Samrub Thai has long been a favourite in foodie circles. Now, Chef Prin and Mint are bringing their magic to Trisara with a special 12-course menu highlight seasonal and hyper local ingredients. Part of Trisara’s Culinary Series, the dinner is priced at THB 3500++ per person, or at THB 4900++ per person with beverage pairing.

For reservations, email culinaryseries@trisara.com or call 076 310 100.

Mia Restaurant at Anantara Mai Khao

Can’t get enough of Mia Restaurant? Dynamic chef duo Top and Michelle of the beloved Bangkok fine dining restaurant are heading to Phuket for a special pop-up at the Anantara Mai Khao on 12 and 13 August. Serving up a five-course tasting menu, diners can expect premium imported and local sourced ingredients, and indulge in all-time Mia favourites like Ostra Regal Oyster, Lobster Tart, Corn Fed Chicken Breast, and Mia’s soon-to-be-iconic Cereal Bowl. The menu is priced at THB 3200++ inclusive of wine pairing.

For reservations, contact phuket.ccc@contact.anantara.com or call +6623649110.