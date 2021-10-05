What’s new in dining this October 2021

Holy macaroni, it feels good to be back and update you with Bangkok dining news again. Here’s everything you need to know for October 2021.

As the city slowly re-opens (here’s still looking at you, alcohol ban), many restaurants are open for dine-in again and many dining outlets have come up with exciting initiatives. Whether it’s a special Michelin-studded pop-up or a new brunch menu, here’s everything that’s new in dining for October 2021 in Bangkok.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Mia Restaurant]

Chef Arnaud Dunand and Chef Gaggan Anand have something special in store

It could be the most anticipated collab of the year. Chef Arnaud Dunand has left Le Normandie after 4 very successful years at the Mandarin Oriental, and is opening Maison Dunand in Sathorn at the beginning of 2022. The mountain-inspired fine dining restaurant will offer plenty to look forward to, but if you’re a little impatient, you can already catch a teaser-taste. A winter residency by no other than the notorious Gaggan Anand will begin at Maison Dunand from 8 October 2021 until 15 January 2022. Diners can visit from Thursday to Monday for lunch and dinner, with set menu options for each session. Naturally, this will sell out like hotcakes, so be sure to book fast.

More info: Maison Dunand

Chef Pam opens Restaurant Potong

Serious foodies may have already snagged a reservation at this restaurant, and those who want to be down with the in-crowd definitely should do so soon. Chef Pam (who you’ll know as a host on Top Chef and from her other restaurant The Table) has finally opened Restaurant Potong, a progressive Thai-Chinese restaurant housed within a stunning Sino-Portuguese building in the Old Town. Over 20+ courses, guests will get to enjoy a thoughtful menu, which explores the relationships between time, the five senses, and the five elements. For a dining experience that is sure to leave you wow-ed this month, this is it.

More info: Restaurant Potong

Mia Restaurant re-opens

Whilst September didn’t see many fine dining restaurants re-opening their doors, October is already looking brighter. Mia Restaurant is setting the tone with a highly anticipated re-opening, this time bringing focus to a unique fine dining experience. The new seasonal tasting menu is inspired by the formal training of chefs ‘Top’ Russell and Michelle Goh at Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe and Asia, so you can expect European flavours with an Asian edge. Highlights include the Squid Ink Tuile served with Taramasalata and Red Caviar, as well as the North Sea Crab paired with Ajo Blanco and Sliced Grapes. As always, we’re also particularly excited for Chef Michelle Goh’s famous homemade sourdough brioche.

More info: Mia Restaurant

A Sühring twin and his wife launch Süperb Barbecue

By the time you finish reading this, these super in-demand barbecue short ribs may already be sold out. That’s just how wildly popular Thomas Sühring and Jeab Sühring’s latest venture is. One half of the twins behind the Michelin-starred Sühring restaurant, Chef Thomas has launched a barbecue delivery service together with his wife, offering barbecue beef ribs that have been cooked with fire smoke for up to 15 hours. Available as a small (THB 1690) or large set (THB 3990), diners who manage to book an order will receive a rack of beef short ribs, homemade pickles, bread, and two sides with their order. Definitely also keep an eye out on their social pages as we hear they may add more to the menu in the coming months.

More info: Süperb Barbecue

La Scala welcomes a new chef and seasonal tasting menus

One of the most beloved Italian restaurants in Sathorn, La Scala at The Sukhothai Bangkok has welcomed Chef de Cuisine Eugenio Cannoni to its kitchens, now launching a brand new lunch and dinner menu for discerning diners to try. Bringing together traditional Piedmontese flavours with innovative cooking techniques, the tasting menu is a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds between beautiful floral adornments, colourful plating, and rich flavour profiles.

More info: The Sukhothai Bangkok

The St. Regis makes afternoon tea an immunity-boosting affair

As more people start to pay more attention to their health during this time, The St. Regis has put together the perfect afternoon treat to suit. Launching this month, head to The St. Regis Bar to try the ‘Nature Lab’ afternoon tea experience, which features healthy drinks presented in beakers and conical flasks, nutrient shots in glass test tubes, and handcrafted desserts shaped like colourful pills. Utilising various superfoods and nutritious ingredients for every component, the experience is definitely one of the healthiest afternoon teas we’ve seen in a long time — one of the most Instagrammable, too.

More info: The St. Regis Bangkok

Sirimahannop celebrates its 1-year anniversary

Can you believe it has already been a full year? The reimagined Thai tall ship that sits on the Chao Phraya River celebrates its 1-year anniversary this 15 October, and is offering some special culinary creations to suit. Whether you want to take in the breeze on the casual alfresco deck or you want to descend to the lower deck for more intimate gatherings, there’s nothing quite like an evening at river at Sirimahannop.

More info: Sirimahannop

VIVIN Grocery launches a Thai Cheese Brunch

Whilst you probably know VIVIN Grocery for their artisanal sandwiches and extremely popular fluffy omelette, the grocerant is launching a special All-Thai Cheese Buffet starting this month, wherein cheese lovers can enjoy 20 different premium artisanal Thai cheeses. Served alongside homemade charcuterie, Thai cold cuts, and bread, it’s a great way to sample and explore the local cheese scene, and even chat to guest producers while you’re there. The Cheese Buffet will take place on one Sunday every month, and is priced at THB 890 net.

More info: VIVIN Grocery

Sarnies opens a second branch on Soi Tonson

Brunch dates and afternoon coffee dates are finally back again, and if you’ve been a long time fan of Sarnies (in Singapore or in Charoenkrung), you’ll be excited to hear that the roaster has opened another branch in the Phloenchit area. The new outlet on Soi Tonson features a pinewood interior, inspired by the pine trees dotted along the canal. Whether you visit for sourdough bagels or cold brew, you’ll also get to witness the full coffee roasting experience here now, too.

More info: Sarnies

The Oscars of plant-based food are back

Root the Future is back for the next edition of their Plant-Based Food Awards, aiming to increase accessibility of plant-based food and celebrating veganism in Thailand. Throughout October, everyone is invited to cast their vote online across 17 different categories spanning everything from favourite plant-based restaurant to plant-based ice cream and plant-based friendly hotels. Lucky voters will also get to enter for a chance to win a THB 5000 voucher too, so if you’re vegan or vegan-friendly, it’s definitely something worth considering. You can vote online until 31 October, and at the time of writing, over 7000 votes have already been cast.

Vote here: Root the Future Awards