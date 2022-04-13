What’s new in dining this April 2022

New restaurants, new menus, and new chefs: here’s everything that’s new in dining in Bangkok this April 2022.

Have you booked your Songkran dinners yet? How about Easter brunch? Whilst April undeniably presents a lot of festive dining, it’s exciting to see that there is still a lot going on outside of the realms of khao chae and chocolate bunnies.

No offence to chocolate bunnies, but April sees a slew of cool new casual eateries opening around town, as well as new menus and new chefs in the finer dining realm.

Could Sathorn Soi 12 soon give Sukhumvit 31 a run for its money in being the most Mediterranean soi in Bangkok? How much more can Ou Baholyodhin charm us with yet another design project? And what in the world is “Mexican omakase” and why is half the city dying to try it? Read on to find the answers to all these questions below, and see what’s new in dining in Bangkok this April 2022.

What’s new in dining in Bangkok this April 2022

XII Mediterranean Gastropub opens on Sathorn soi 12

There are already so many reasons to head to Sathorn Soi 12, be it for coffee, drinks, or dinner. Now, XII Mediterranean Gastropub is giving us yet another reason with its recent opening. Bringing a real taste of the Mediterranean to this lively neighbourhood, diners can expect various kinds of Mediterranean tapas and mains, alongside Mediterranean wines and beers. Highlights include the assorted dips, grilled halloumi, classic pan con tomate, and tabbouleh, as well as the Greek-style pizzas, mixed grilled seafood platters, and lamb shank tagine. Not travelling to Europe this Songkran? Come to this new Sathorn restaurant instead.

Santiaga opens atop Billy’s Smokehouse with Mexican omakase delights

Chefs Billy, Mauricio, Beto, and Arturo are back to romance our taste buds in true Mexican style again with Santiaga. Located just above Billy’s Smokehouse within Phloenchit’s Mahatun Plaza, the team behind La Monita presents a new Mexican journey in a more refined setting. Newly-opened this month, diners can opt to dine at the omakase-style counter and watch chefs prepare a selection of authentic, comforting, and heartfelt Mexican dishes, or head upstairs to the cool, almost speakeasy-like new dining space. Whilst the “Mexican omakase” menu is still in the works, for the time being, a delightful menu of time-tested Mexican recipes prepared with modern techniques sit on the current menu. Highlights include chicken heart soup (don’t shake it ’til you’ve tried it), a garnacha plate with quesadillas and gorditas, and a killer Michoacan beef tongue taco.

No Name Noodle serves up the most exclusive ramen in town

Don’t let its name (or lack thereof!) fool you. No Name Noodle is just about the biggest name in the ramen game in Bangkok right now. Serving up super authentic ramen, the hype is largely around the limited availability. No Name Noodle serves 35 bowls of ramen almost every day, and each seat needs to be pre-booked. Each reservation can be up to 3 people only, and each call can only be for one reservation. Despite these obstacles, No Name Noodle is thriving. They’re using over 30 ingredients for each bowl of ramen, and given their rare, quality, imported ingredients, it’s understandable why supply is so limited. Nevertheless, the buzz seems to be very real, with foodies and industry insiders flocking here whenever they can. There’s only one way to find out for yourself.

Contento Upstairs proves that more really is more

Contento celebrated its one year anniversary last month, and did so with the unveil of Contento Upstairs. Somewhat a look into the colourful minds of Ou Baholyodhin and Ball Tharapibarn, the dynamic duo behind Rongros Dining Group, Contento Upstairs continues with the same message of contemporary comfort Italian cuisine in a more vibrant setting one level above the original Contento. Against black and white panelled walls, diners can admire colourful and contrasting art pieces, all from Ou’s private art collection. The menu highlights the strong flavours typical of Southern Italy, with signature dishes including Truffled Chicken Liver Parfait, Naked Tomatoes Salad, Gnocchi Pork Cheek Chicken Milanese, and Filetto Rossini. Pair with the newly-added fine wines, and you’ll find the experience as exciting for the tastebuds as it is for the ‘gram. One last insider tip? Be sure to check out the bathroom. Something very cheeky happens when you attempt to wash you hands.

New restaurant Lobster Main Kitchen serves up fancy comfort food with a twist

You may have thought Bangkok didn’t need another fresh pizza and pasta place, but after tasting the food at Lobster Main Kitchen, you’ll regret those thoughts. Serving up a series of dishes (with lobster recipes being the namesake highlight), Lobster Main Kitchen is more than just an Italian eatery, as diners will find everything from tagliatelle with miso cream sauce and ikura, over to Australian Black Angus beef hanger steak on the menu. The selection clearly puts an emphasis on quality ingredients, yet is served up in a way that is highly indulgent, unpretentious, and even price-friendly. A worthy must-try for your next casual night out.

80/20 presents a new menu for the season

Head Chef Andrew Martin is ready to dazzle diners for the summer season with a new signature tasting menu. The Michelin-starred restaurant is paying homage to the produce of the season, highlighting everything from marian plum (for the khanom buang crepe) over to rose apple (served with grilled pork and waterbug), and strawberries (served with prawn and peanut). A true testament to the chef’s continuous exploration of the contemporary flavours of Thailand, other highlights on the menu also draw from Chef Andrew’s very own adventures in the past months. Our favourite story? The Ped Yim Yim dish. It is a tribute to the signature duck dish at the 120-year-old Teochew Yim Yim restaurant in China Town. If you know, you know — and if you don’t know, it’s certainly worth a try.

La Bottega introduces a new chef

Beloved Italian restaurant La Bottega welcomes a new chef this season. Born and raised in Northeast Italy, Head Chef Marco Avesani is now taking over the kitchen at the Sukhumvit 49 restaurant. If the name rings familiar, it is likely you know him from his previous stints at the Four Seasons in Chiang Mai, J’AIME by Jean Michel Lorain, the Oriental Residence, and Savelberg. A fine reason to head back to La Bottega once more, sample Chef Marco Avesani’s creations in a special new menu featuring Langoustine Carpaccio, Grilled Octopus, Caramelle Pasta, Moro Fish, Fresh Fig Tart, and so much more.

Capella introduces a new chef at Phra Nakhon and welcomes its world-renowned chef back to Côte

Not one, but two exciting chef news hail from Capella this month. In first line, the riverside hotel’s Thai restaurant Phra Nakhon welcomes a new Chef de Cuisine in Kannika Jitsangworn. The female chef aims to continue to explore authentic Thai flavours, priding herself in a long-standing collaboration with local farmers, street food chefs, and artisans. For the time being, Phra Nakhon serves up lunch and dinner either a la carte, or in Long Chim sharing style. For dinner, a Sam Rub set menu is also available.

Over at the multi-award-winning Côte by Mauro Colagreco, Chef Mauro Colagreco himself is expected to come to Bangkok this month and serve diners a very special carte blanche tasting menu. For four days only from 28 April – 1 May, diners will get to enjoy Côte’s “Riviera to River” concept through a menu that brings together the flavours of the Mediterranean Riviera while embracing the colours, textures, and tastes of our very own Thai cuisine. Together with Chef de Cuisine Davide Garavaglia, it is the culinary event of the month fine diners will not want to miss.

Female sommeliers are taking over at Madison Steakhouse

International Women’s Day may have already passed, but Madison Steakhouse within the Anantara Siam proves that you don’t need a specific month or day to celebrate women. For one night only, on Friday 29 April, the restaurant is hosting ‘An Ode to Passion,’ aiming to power the future of wine stewardship in Thailand. Five female wine professionals from Bangkok fine dining establishments will be guiding diners through an impressive selection on this night, paired with a beautiful food menu to suit. Let Sudarat Jankaew, Prakaydaow Phoohuatalat, Chanidapha Rakpirom, Atchara Wongthai Palleros, and Nutawan Jumpanak lead the way.

Chim Chim puts a beat in brunch once again

Everybody’s favourite art cafe and eatery Chim Chim is turning up the heat for the summer. Throughout April, their ‘Summer Senses: A Feast of Food, Drink & Music’ event sees a special limited-edition menu of holiday sharing food, summer-friendly drinks, and a stacked DJ lineup as part of Chim Chim’s Saturday Vinyl Brunch tradition. Highlights from the seasonal menu include the DIY Summer Pita (because who doesn’t enjoy assembling their own fluffy pita with skewers?), the Messy Mezze, and a Funky Foccacia topped with burrata and succulent Parma ham. As an homage to marian plum, definitely don’t forget to try the Mayong Sour or the Niyom Chim, and definitely mark your calendar for DJ Slip on Soul on the decks on 16 April and DJ Nanziee on 23 and 30 April. Expect funk, R&B, hip-hop, and all-round good vibes.

Sarnies Roastery is still on, still good, and still bringing out bangers

Whilst most of us know Sarnies as a go-to brunch spot, Sarnies Roastery continues to woo dinner-goes this month with a new dinner and alcoholic beverage menu. Highlights include the charcuterie plate featuring Thai hams and cheeses, the Smoked Salmon Carpaccio, Steak Diane, and Duck with Cherry Jus. Yet whilst the food and drink (as always) has us curious, we’re particularly excited about the newly-introduced Sunset Sessions. Every Thursday to Saturday, live vinyl DJs will be performing to set the scene. Alongside a Cold Brew Martini or a Pandan Thai Tea Sour, there couldn’t be a better way to ease into the evening.

