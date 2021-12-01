What’s new in dining this December 2021

New restaurants and new menus are appearing all over town, like snowflakes in cold countries at this time of year. Here’s what’s new in dining in Bangkok this December 2021.

We’re trying not to cast a spotlight on festive dining in this roundup, but rather focus on the new restaurants and new menus that have launched this month. Our festive dining roundups are soon to follow, yet for those who aren’t big on festive flavours or don’t want to immerse themselves in New Years cheer just yet, there’s still plenty for your taste buds to explore.

Whether it’s the talk-of-the-town chef that is joining the Mandarin Oriental’s prestigious French fine dining restaurant, or whether it’s the exciting new menus by some of the city’s most beloved, here’s where to dine out in Bangkok this month.

Le Normandie by Alain Roux

Known far and wide as the finest French restaurant in all of Bangkok, the Mandarin Oriental welcomes world-acclaimed Chef Alain Roux from the three-Michelin-starred The Waterside Inn as Le Normandie’s new Chef Patron. The restaurant will be renamed to Le Normandie by Alain Roux, and will be centred around a hand-crafted classic French menu. It officially opens this 1 December 2021, as what could possibly be the most exciting dining news this season.

Chef Ton opens Lahnyai Nusara

Like TV shows, can restaurants have spin-offs? If so, that’s exactly what Lahnyai Nusara by Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn feels like, as it boasts a lot of the same charms of his very beloved Nusara. Located within Baan Turtle on Suan Phlu Soi 2, the menu is inspired by the chef’s grandmother’s recipes, managing a fine balance between traditional dishes and modern cooking technique and presentation. They’re calling it a kaiseki style restaurant, and with a wine pairing by Chef Ton’s brother Chaisiri ‘Tam’ Tassanakajohn, it’s surely an experience to remember for those who enjoy beautifully-crafted Thai flavours.

Mia presents a new seasonal tasting menu (with options for vegans and vegetarians too)

It’s always nice to have a new excuse to head back to Mia, and this month, there’s a wonderful new tasting menu to try out. Showcasing European flavours with an Asian edge, the new seven-course tasting menu aims to bring to the plate the vibrant colours and flavours of nature, with a special spotlight on seafood luxury. Most notably, Mia continues to recognise the importance of vegetarian and vegan diets, and have thereby also launched both a plant-based and vegetarian tasting menu, too. With only 25 seats available per night, advance booking is highly advised.

A new menu by Chef Saurab Sachdeva at HERE BKK

Whilst HERE has definitely cemented itself into our hearts with their Indian brunch menu, Chef Garima Arora’s casual all-day eatery is now spotlighting its lunch and dinner selection too, this time through the lens of Head Chef Saurab Sachdeva. His new menu brings together refreshing and comforting flavours, boasting familiar favourites as well as more innovative creations. There’s everything from peri-peri chicken with sticky rice and veggies (much like our local som tum with grilled chicken staple), over to green chilli coriander clams and tandoori eggplant. Proving that HERE is a truly an all-day destination, there’s also a new cocktail menu to suit, with cheekily-named drinks like the ‘Honey Boo Boo,’ ‘Thonglor Girl,’ ‘Lick It You’ll Love It.’ Don’t kick it ’til you’ve tried it.

Restaurant Stage celebrates its second anniversary

Can you believe it’s already been two years? Restaurant Stage celebrates its second anniversary with the launch of a new modern French menu. Revitalising French traditional dishes with a playful approach, Chef Patron Jay Sangsingkeaw and team have put together a 10-course ‘STAGE Experience’ with highlights including wild escargot, Brittany lobster, and pork Bourguignon. Definitely do not miss the dessert trolley that rolls up at the end of the meal, with a fine selection of desserts crafted by Pastry Chef Ja Limpichart, too.

Saawaan is back

Everybody’s favourite Thai fine dining spot in Sathorn is back, as the one-Michelin-starred Saawaan presents a new tasting menu this month. Chef Sujira ‘Aom’ Pongmorn has crafted an 8-course menu that very much acts like a continuation to her previous menus. Focusing on Thai ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, you’ll be taken on a culinary tour of Thailand for the tastebuds, from homemade kapi shrimp paste over to a fusion of Northern and Southern curries. As always, Pastry Chef Arisara ‘Paper’ Chongphantikul caps off the meal with a very Instagram-worthy white chocolate and water chestnut dessert, which can be enjoyed together with the rest of the menu with a wine pairing, or — very fitting with the times — with a juice pairing.

