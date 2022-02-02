What’s new in dining this February 2022 (besides Valentine’s Day)

Married, single, divorced, or just seeking something to swipe, food does not discriminate. Here’s what’s new in dining this February 2022.

Between Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, February 2022 is a busy month for the waistline. Whilst most of us only just started to get on track post-festive dining in December, February sees a plethora of festivities that are also centred around food. Yet whilst standalone restaurants and hotels are offering plenty for these occasions, did you know that there are also other fun excuses to eat out beyond Vday and CNY this February?

You’ve probably already sussed out our Chinese New Year dining guide, and our Valentine’s Day dining round-ups are soon to follow, but in the mean time, here’s where you could grab a great bite throughout the rest of the month — and beyond. Be it eating pizza for charity (do it for the kids), indulging in a wild mud crab menu, or sipping Metaverse ice tea, there’s something for every palate here. The diet starts in March. Here’s where to dine this month.

Zuma brings back its buzzing and beloved Sunday brunch

The city’s most popular contemporary Japanese izakaya, Zuma is back to host the longest free-flow Sunday brunch in town. Taking place every Sunday from 11am-3pm, guests can enjoy a selection of salads, hot and cold starters, tempura, meats, sashimi, nigiri, and maki. For mains, there’s everything from teriyaki salmon, spiced lamb cutlets, and grilled hamachi Kama, over to even miso marinated black cod, roasted lobster, and Japanese wagyu saga sirloin A4 grade. Guests can choose between Signature (THB 2180), Deluxe (THB 3180), or Premium (THB 4180) packages for this brunch, which come inclusive of either soft drinks, a bottle of Bottega Prosecco, wine, and beer, or a bottle of Bollinger Special Cuvee Champagne, sake, wine, and beer. As a safety precaution for the time being, there is no traditional buffet line, and guests can order a la minute from the buffet menu — something we’ve always preferred, anyway.

Ministry of Crab celebrates the wild mud crabs of Thailand

This is how you celebrate your anniversary in style. Ministry of Crab marks its second birthday and the return of world-famous Chef Darshan Munidasa with a new menu, this time celebrating the wild mud crabs of Thailand. Hailing from the mangroves of Samut Songkhram, they offer a great balance to the Sri Lankan mud crabs that are already on the very popular menu. Highlights include the Fiery Pepper sauce and the Garlic Chilli sauce, as well as the Clay Pot Prawn Curry and Coconut Creme Brûlée for dessert. Diehard Ministry of Crab fans can rest assured that the famous Mammoth 2kg ‘Crabzilla’ (which is sourced from Sri Lanka actually) is also still available. Prepare to get a little messy, and very, very satisfied. Absolutely crabulous.

About Eatery invites you to eat, drink, play, and love like a Venetian

Throughout February, Asoke’s About Eatery is bringing diners a true taste of Venice under a fabulous seasonal campaign entitled ‘Eat, Drink, Love, and Play Like a Venetian.’ Paying homage to Europe’s most charming canal city and its highly celebrated carnival, diners will get a taste of Venice and Veneto regional food and drink culture, with highlights including Cicchetti light bites served with a classic Aperitivo, Pasta e Fagioli red bean soup with fresh pasta, Bigoli al Nero with squid in its ink, risotto with scampi, and veal liver in onion sauce. For drinks, options include The Venetian Spritz, Sgroppino, and Bellini cocktail, all three of which hail from Venice and the Veneto region. To complete the experience, “love” like one of the most famous Venetian icons of love, Casanova, with some of Venice’s most beloved desserts: the classic carnival Fritelle & Galani dessert, Creme Roasada, and Tiramisu. Whilst a special ‘Love Like a Venetian’ set menu will also be available on 14 February, the highlight, however, is the ‘Play Like a Venetian’ themed private dinner on 28 February. The masquerade dinner party comes with a special set menu (THB 3500++) with options for a fine Veneto region wine pairing (additional THB 1500++). Venetian carnival masks and live performances are also included to complete the festive extravaganza.

Chef Pikun ‘Kate’ Wangsantia opens Kate’s Place Supper Club

We’ve missed supper clubs. Chef Pikun ‘Kate’ Wangsantia has launched an intimate supper club in a hidden dining space on Sukhumvit 36, inviting guests to enjoy her ‘uplifting Thai comfort food’ in a relaxed setting. The signature menu here changes monthly, and at the moment features favourites like Mee Sua Poo XO crab meat noodles, Tom Kha stuffed cabbage, beef Panang curry, and prawns in chilli and lime. Whilst starters and desserts are plated individually, mains are designed for sharing, making for a fun and friendly communal dining experience. Supper club hours run from 6pm-10pm, and bookings can be made here for single diners or for groups. Whilst the introductory set menu price was THB 990 in January, the set menu is now priced at THB 1290, and private dining and even private cooking classes are also available.

CRAFT wants you to have a shucking good time this month

You’ve heard of immunity boosts, but have you ever heard of an ‘oyster boost’? This is precisely what CRAFT within the Kimpton Maa-Lai would like you to try, through a selection of oysters (Fine De Claire, Huîtres Marennes, Tsarskaya and Gillardeau) every weekend. Diners can choose between six oysters and sparkling wine (THB 1188), a dozen oysters and a bottle of sparkling wine (THB 2488), or two dozen oysters, a bottle of sparkling wine, and four gin and tonics (THB 3888), available every Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment from 5.30pm to 10pm.

Walk a little further past CRAFT, and be sure to check out the new menus at Ms. Jigger too, or try out the very newly-launched ‘Welcome to the Playground’ Sunday brunch at Stock.Room within the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok as another option.

Tony’s Sukhumvit is asking diners to eat pizza for charity

It isn’t often that you get to enjoy a really good wood fire oven pizza and have it contribute to a good cause, too. This February, make some merit by eating pizza with Tony’s Sukhumvit ‘Pizza for Charity’ campaign. Every week, a famous Bangkok chef is paired with a media personality, each coming up with their own special pizza recipe for diners to try. Proceeds from the charity pizzas are donated to a cause of the chef’s choice. A fun way to switch things up for lunch or dinner, and do a little good, too.

Pushers introduce the ‘Ice Tea of the Metaverse’

Does it get any more 2022 than this? Pushers’ Dannie and Bennie are launching a digital art project that features 100 unique NFT labels covering the front of their ‘Ice Tea of the Metaverse’ bottles. Named ‘Cha’pagne’ (get it? Like cha for tea and pagne from champagne?), the 750ml “champagne bottles” are filled with a non-alcoholic brew made from organic tea, wild blossoms, and shiso, to name a few of the special (all-natural) ingredients. Complex, dry, and aromatic, it’s not only a tasteful drink but a very on-trend venture, too. Owners of each NFT (designed by Dannie Sorum on OpenSea, no less) will gain access to an exclusive membership, that comes with a number of perks in “both the NFT community and IRL.” We’re calling it the single most must-drink beverage of the year so far.

Vesper celebrates vintage nights and Aperitivo with bites

Everybody’s favourite bar on Convent Road is luring cocktail lovers back again with a Vintage Night Series every Monday. Here, Federico Balzarini and the Vesper crew will be teleporting guests back in time to rediscover “long forgotten classics from past recipes,” such as the Airmail (1948), Apple Jack Rabbit (1930), and Bijou (1900) cocktails. A true must-try for drinks nerds (and others, too). Alongside this, you can also indulge in Aperitivo Hour at Vesper, which comprises of an Aperitivo beverage together with 3 Italian Cicchetti light bites at THB 500++. Aperitivo Hour at Vesper takes place every day from 5-8pm.

Bangkok Design Week 2022 (also) is serving up food

You know what gets us really hungry? Great art and design. Since you’re only cool if you’re checking out Bangkok Design Week this upcoming weekend, be sure to check out the food stalls while you’re there, too. There will be a bunch of markets, especially outside the Grand Postal Building, as well as a food-scape installation at Chula’s Faculty of Architecture, a food ASMR experience by Sound of Charoenkrung, and special promotions by participating partners. As mentioned, you’re only cool if we spot you there.

The program is extensive. You can check out the sprawling schedule Bangkok Design Week.