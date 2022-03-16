From new izakayas to a hidden dinner club and a fine dining cereal bowl, here’s what’s new in dining this March 2022 in Bangkok.

As hot as the temperatures may be this month, the dining scene feels wonderfully refreshed, as new menus and new restaurants are beginning to come back to life in full swing. Guest chefs and guest bartenders are back to visiting us on the regular, and as Thailand is likely to declare Covid-19 as endemic, we have high hopes for things to slowly move “back” to normal.

This March, there’s an interesting array of new restaurants and menus, many of which are celebrating the spring/summer season. Whilst we may not have a traditional spring in Bangkok, we’re ready to be lured to the cool indoors to enjoy various of these new tasting menus and venues, all of which deserve a spot on your calendar this month. Italian aperitivo? Northern Thai fine dining? Another hipster haven in Chinatown? Read on for what’s new in dining below.

[Hero Image Credit: Mia Restaurant]

What’s new in dining in Bangkok this March 2022

The White House opens in Bangkok

With a name as memorable as ‘The White House,’ it’s no wonder why this new restaurant has been the talk of the town over the last few weeks. Located on Sukhumvit 16, The White House specialises in modern Latvian cuisine by Chef-owner Alexksandrs Nasikailovs. If the name rings familiar, it is likely you know Chef Alex from his time at Baltic Blunos, where he helmed the kitchen alongside Chef Martin Bluno. Now, together with equally creative head mixologist Kei Sawada (formerly of Salon du Japonisant), The White House presents both a very interesting food and beverage program. There’s a more casual setting downstairs with live music and a la carte options, and a finer dining setting upstairs with a tasting menu to suit. Highlights from the latter 9-course option include Duck Liver Tortellini, Tasmanian Lamb Rack, and North Atlantic Cod with Black Mussels. The experience is only complete with the cocktail pairing by Kei Sawada, which is extremely well worth it as far as cocktail pairings go.

Find out more: The White House

SDC could likely be the coolest hidden restaurant about town right now

Short for ‘Small Dinner Club,’ SDC opened quietly last month within Charoen 43. Specialising in “Thai cuisine, pulled apart, questioned, and reimagined,” the curious hidden restaurant is helmed by Chef Sareen Rojanamatin of Nora Melbourne, who is marking his return to Bangkok with this opening. Currently serving a 10-12 course menu, the dishes aim to marry unfamiliar Thai ingredients with progressive techniques, for an experience that is designed to stimulate the mind as much as the taste buds. In an intimate, almost secretive ambience, diners will get to enjoy the charmingly-named creations, such as the ‘What Goes Up Must Come Down,’ ‘Sorry For Being Crabby,’ ‘Daft Punk Is Playing In My Mouth,’ amongst many more. We’re yet to visit ourselves, but if the foodie insider hype around it can be trusted, it’s certainly one to watch.

Find out more: SDC

Ki Izakaya opens as a fancy Japanese gastropub at the Sindhorn Kempinski

There’s no shortage of Japanese izakayas around Bangkok, but we’re particularly excited about this new restaurant. Located within the Sindhorn Kempinski, Ki Izakaya brings together the signature elegance of the Kempinski brand to a relaxed and social izakaya setting. The Japanese gastropub was inspired by the famous izakaya alleyways of Hozenji Yokocho in Osaka and Shinjuku Golden Gai in Tokyo, and thereby brings an electric and vibrant feel to the venue. A place for good conversation and plenty of Japanese highballs and sake, Ki Izakaya serves up a series of small Japanese plates or one-dish meals, as well as yakitori and six different draught beers to choose from. Kampai!

Find out more: Ki Izakaya

North reimagines the flavours of northern Thailand

Northern Thai cuisine is having a bit of moment in 2022, with more and more chefs attempting to reinterpret various northern favourites in a fine dining setting and through a new lens. Located on Sukhumvit 33, North restaurant is the latest to join this movement. Within a beautiful and spacious Thai house, diners who are familiar with northern Thai cuisine will enjoy the nostalgic tasting menu, which touches on multiple well-known dishes with a progressive twist. Highlight dishes include a pumpkin curry with freshwater sea bass, khao soi tortellini, and pichit pomelo salad with tiger prawn and crab stock caviar.

Find out more: North Restaurant

Marie Guimar celebrates Phetchaburi ingredients with historic flair

We were curious about Marie Guimar from the get-go, seeing as we couldn’t quite figure out much about the restaurant from its name. Now we know. Marie Guimar is a Thai restaurant, and owes its name to Maria Guyomar de Pinha, who is the inventor of beloved Thai desserts such as thong yin, thong yod, and foy thong during the early Ayutthaya Period. Today, led by Chef Joe-Tana Thaweethawornswad, Marie Guimar restaurant celebrates rare Thai dishes with a spotlight on ingredients from Phetchaburi. In case you’re not too savvy on the geography, Phetchaburi is renowned for its sea salt, palm sugar, and lime, all three of which are staples in Thai cuisine. In fact, UNESCO has recognised the province as a City of Gastronomy because of this. Curious? Highlights from Marie Guimar’s current menu include: Gaeng Kua Hua Tarn Goong Sod sugar palm fruit curry, Khanom Jeen Todman Pla deep-friend fish cake with noodles, and a Mor Gang golden pot sweet dessert.

Find out more: Marie Guimar

Lab_ega brings together hipster edge and heritage recipes

We’re a little late to the party in our report of this new restaurant, but we wanted to see if the hype was true, and it is. From the cool cat crew that brought us It’s Happened To Be A Closet and A Fox Princess, Lab_ega has opened on Chinatown’s Song Wat Rod as a great spot to enjoy authentic and time-tested Thai dishes in a very hip setting. A little bit vintage, a little bit fashion, and plenty of fun: if you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy classic Thai dishes in family sharing style, here’s the best new place to head — and take plenty of ‘grams, too.

Find out more: Lab_ega

Mia introduces a new seasonal menu

Mia is embracing the season with a new seven-course menu this March. Featuring all-time favourites like the Duxelle Tartlet and Thyme & Cumin Cracker starters, the new menu touches on what diners have long loved about Chef Top and Chef Michelle’s creations, with a further delve into new flavours. This season, new highlights on the menu include Grilled Ocean Trout with Fennel and Blood Orange (a rare and must-try item this time of year), as well as Hay Aged Duck served with carrots and pomegranate. On the sweet side, Pastry Chef Michelle presents a fun Kiwi G&T palate cleanser before unveiling a Cereal Bowl dessert made with malted milk chocolate and corn. Cereal? In a tasting menu? At Mia? Say no more — see you there.

Find out more: Mia Restaurant

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu welcomes a new chef and a new menu

To mark the changing of the seasons, Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu at The Okura Prestige Bangkok welcomes a new chef in Gerard Villaret Horcajo. This March, the chef has crafted a ‘Spring Guestronomic Set Journey,’ using refined ingredients from Europe and Japan. Bringing together a sophisticated French cooking philosophy with Japanese touches, highlights from the new menu include Fruit de Mer with seaweed, avocado, and sudachi; lobster with garden herbs, ninjin, and tomato; and Karifurawa with aka miso, black truffle, and beurre noisette. Available as a 4-course, 6-course, or 8-course menu, it’s a beautiful way to embrace quality seasonal ingredients and truly celebrate them in their prime.

Find out more: Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

L’OLIVA Bangkok launches Aperitivo Italiano sessions

We love a good pre-dinner drink, and this month, beloved Italian restaurant L’OLIVA gets in on the fun with the launch of ‘Aperitivo Italiano’ sessions from 4-7pm daily. Chef Gabriele Luna has launched a special new Cichetti menu for the occasion, comprising of Italian light bites. These include a ‘Crudo Plate’ consisting or fresh seafood, ‘Crocchette Di Parma’ deep fried breaded Parma Ham and Bechamel sauce, or the ‘Pizza Romana Board,’ featuring or Roman-style pizza slices topped with Italian cured meat, cheese, and homemade sauce. Not to be missed is the Aperitivo Italian drink selection which features the classic Aperol or Campari Spritz and Peroni beer, as well as the signature L’OLIVA Martini. Don’t know where to start? Opt for the ‘Aperitivo Party Board,’ and you’ll receive a mixed aperitivo sharing platter with a ‘buy one get one free drink’ offer included. Pre-dinner time just got so much better.

Find out more: L’OLIVA

Gigi opens a casual everyday brunch cute cafe

Whilst it’s likely we’ve spotted you at Gigi Dining Hall for weekend brunch, now the beloved Sukhumvit 45 restaurant has a little sister in Gigi Cafe. Located on Sukhumvit 19, Gigi Cafe has opened as a cute Mediterranean all-day eatery, serving up Mediterraneo toast, brunch specialties, and other Gigi favourites from Wednesdays to Mondays. Colourful, laid-back, and equally as vibe-y, if you love Gigi but don’t love the trek to Sukhumvit 45, you’ll love this sibling of hers on Sukhumvit 19.

Find out more: Gigi Cafe