What’s new in dining this November 2021

The alcohol ban is lifted, the curfew has evaporated, and Thailand is re-opening. It’s proving to be quite an exciting month for city dwellers, and the dining scene is equally abuzz. Here are all the dining news to know in Bangkok for November 2021.

If, like us, you jumped at the opportunity to drink vino at restaurants again, you’ll be happy to know there are various new spots across town where you can practice this feat. Mediterranean cuisine continues to dominate the city, with two very special new openings this November. Delivery options, despite the lifted curfew, continue to prove very popular (you can’t shake a GrabFood habit), and a few of our favourite hotels are back with new initiatives. Cheers-ing to a tiny sense of normalcy, here’s where to book your tables.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Ms. Jigger]

New restaurants in Bangkok

Cetara

We’re starting our list with an opening so hot we haven’t even tried it ourselves yet. Bringing a taste of the Amalfi coast to the heart of Sathorn, Cetara opened recently as an authentic South Italian seafood restaurant and pizzeria. Named after a traditional fishing village, Cetara embraces ancient marine traditions and cooking techniques, serving up everything from Impetta di Cozze mussels over to Carnaroli rice with blue lobster. Be sure to check out the daily specials for more rare specialties, and enjoy these in the charming, classic Mediterranean interiors.

Find out more: Cetara Bangkok

El Willy Kitchen

El Willy Kitchen is still in its soft opening phase, but it is already proving to be one to watch. Dubbing itself the “culinary playground of Chef Willy Trullàs Moreno,” the notorious chef has made it to Thailand to open his very first restaurant here on Sukhumvit 51. At the time of writing, El Willy Kitchen serves up 2 Chef’s Menu options (sharing style, priced THB 2000++ or THB 3000++), highlighting a balance between contemporary and traditional Spanish cuisine, as well as “sexy tapas.” A place to soon see and be seen.

Find out more: El Willy Kitchen

Son of Saigon

You’ve probably spotted this one all over your Instagram feed, and rightfully so. Son of Saigon serves up really, really good Vietnamese food, bringing “crunchy-yet-fluffy” banh mi, signature grilled pork, and various noodle bowls to the heart of Thonglor. The pet-friendly eatery is proving a fun and casual hangout for friends and family, energised by classic Vietnamese craft coffee and tea drinks.

Find out more: Son of Saigon

OKONOMI

OKONOMI on Sukhumvit 38 is making us rethink brunch. The minimalist Japanese restaurant and cafe serves up an Ichiju Sansai breakfast set every morning from 8am-11am, composed of various Japanese delicacies. From Japanese-style avocado toast to an extremely ‘grammable Japanese curry, it’s a quiet yet tasteful space to enjoy a wholesome morning or afternoon.

Find out more: OKONOMI

New food delivery in Bangkok

Dumplings Bangkok

There’s no shortage of dumplings in Bangkok, whether you prefer them steamed, fried, or showered with truffle. Nevertheless, Dumplings Bangkok has recently opened as yet another must-try for lovers of the sort, this time with a spotlight on interesting fusion flavours. The handcrafted dumplings come with pork, potato, or cottage cheese fillings, and are topped with everything from Krapao seasoning or Swiss cheese over to Neapolitan style with extra parmesan. Here, the world is your oyster — or rather, your dumpling.

Find out more: Dumplings Bangkok

WingSpot

If you’re Netflix and Chilling this November, WingSpot may be your perfect wingman. New in town, the self-proclaimed “king of wings” serves up an array of chicken wings with various rubs (lemon pepper, zesty laab, and mala) and various sauces (Buffalo, BBQ, and Teriyaki) to choose from. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, you can enjoy these classic with fries and blue cheese sauce (we love) or Thai style with sticky rice and jaew sauce. Anything goes.

Find out more: WingSpot BKK

Seasonal menus to check out

New a la carte menu menu at Ms. Jigger

Whilst CRAFT at the Kimpton Maa-Lai gets a lot of the attention, we recently rediscovered their finer dining Italian restaurant and cocktail bar, Ms. Jigger. Named after a fabulous fabled woman who travelled the world, this fabulosity is eminent in their new menu items. These include seasonal delights like Angus Beef Tenderloin Rossini with Foie Gras and Truffle Sauce, Grilled Yellow-Tail with Pumpkin Cream, and Norwegian King-Crab with Smashed Avocado. While you’re here, definitely also try the highlight Lobster Linguini, which comes served with a highly ‘gram-worthy presentation. We don’t want to reveal too much, but you’ll definitely want to take a snap (and multiple bites) of this.

Find out more: Kimpton Maa-Lai

Phra Nakhon hosts a Sunday Seafood Lunch

We’re always looking for an excuse to head to the riverfront, and this season, Phra Nakhon is giving us the perfect reason. Debuting a new Sunday Seafood Lunch, Capella’s elegant waterfront restaurant is serving up a feast of seafood platters and cooked-to-order Thai and Western specialties. Whether you’ve got a flair for Fine de Claire or you’re a lover of lobster, there’s plenty to explore here, with additional Hibachi grill options for meat lovers, too. Available every other weekend (including this Sunday 7 November) from 12pm to 3pm, it’s the ideal way to to relax and unwind to live music and live cooking stations by the river.

Find out more: Capella Bangkok

Samrub Samrub Thai ignites the Anantara Brunch

The Anantara Siam Bangkok welcomes back Chef Prin Polsuk and the culinary team behind Samrub Samrub Thai to host one of the city’s most popular Sunday brunches. Launched just last month, the Sunday Brunch flows from 11.30am to 3pm, taking over the spaces of Parichart Court and Aqua Bar, over to Madison and the Spice Market. The international buffet with live cooking stations covers all Asian and Western favourites, with a selection of delectable desserts to round off the meal, too. Food coma, here you come.

Find out more: Anantara Siam

New seasonal menus at MAZE

Bringing to life a cross-cultural concept, MAZE has launched two new tasting menus: a Seasonal Tasting Menu and a Northern Thai Creative Tasting Menu. Whilst the former highlights local and imported seasonal ingredients, the latter debuted just last month as a tribute to northern Thai cooking. Bringing together classic techniques with a contemporary outlook, especially the Northern Thai Creative Tasting Menu is a must-try for lovers of Thai cuisine. You’ll be surprised, you’ll feel nostalgic, and you’ll be deeply romanced.

Find out more: MAZE

Lobster Nights at the Shangri-La Bangkok

The Shangri-La Bangkok wants to treat your tastebuds this season with a special ‘Lobsterlicious’ night. Putting a spotlight on Canadian lobster on ice, diners will get to enjoy everything from Lobster Tempura Futomaki and Lobster Bisque Soup, over to Baked Lobster Macaroni, Lobster Wonton Noodles, and Lobster Nicoise Salad. A definite must-visit for crustacean lovers, available every Saturday evening at NEXT2.

Find out more: Shangri-La Bangkok

Other exciting happenings

The Penfolds 2021 collection launches in Thailand

Just in time for the upcoming festive season, the Penfolds 2021 collection has launched in Thailand, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the winemaker’s beloved Grange. A special time indeed, the collection offers multi-region and multi-vineyard blends, single-region wines, and single-vineyard wines. Savoured alone, paired with meals, or for keeping in your private collection for many years to come, there’s something special for everyone here. Our favourites? The only white in the collection, the 2020 Reserve Bin A Adelaide Hills Chardonnay, as well as the always adored 2019 RWT Bin 789 Barossa Valley Shiraz. Of course, the iconic, intense, and wildly aromatic Grange is the big star of the collection.

Find out more: Penfolds

Savelberg moves to a new location

Fine dining European restaurant Savelberg has opened at a new location on Yen Akart Soi 2 in what was formerly a private residence. Within its new surroundings, Chef Henk Savelberg and his team present a special 6-course Savelberg Experience Menu, with highlights such as Anjou Pigeon and Lobster Salad. Always an exceptional dining experience, we can’t wait to see what this new home holds for Savelberg in the coming months.

Find out more: Savelberg