What’s on the menu at APEC 2022, and where you can try it yourself

APEC is a gathering of 21 economic leaders from around the world, and per Thai culture, we know the best way to suck up and get on someone’s good side is through food. Let’s see what’s on the menu while these special guests are in the City of Angels.

For the unique occasion of APEC 2022, the Office of the Prime Minister honours Chef Chumpol Jangprai, the culinary master behind R.HAAN. The award-winning Michelin-starred restaurant is no stranger to hosting big names, and for showcasing Thai cuisine.

Under the theme “Sustainable Thai Gastronomy,” the finest seasonal ingredients from all over the country are selected and meticulously crafted into dishes that represent the fertility of Thailand. They actually used geographical indications to make sure the culinary scenes that vary across Thailand are properly represented.

[Hero image credit: Arthur Chauvineau/Unsplash]

What’s on the menu at APEC 2022?

The “Sustainable Wisdom of Thai Cuisine” includes the following:

Amuse-bouche — krathong thong, a golden basket made from flour, with cream sauce, and topped with sturgeon caviar.

— krathong thong, a golden basket made from flour, with cream sauce, and topped with sturgeon caviar. Appetizers — a small collection representing each region of Thailand Northern Khao Soi Central provinces’ Tom Yum Kung in croquette form Charcoal-grilled wagyu beef served with spicy sauce from the Northeast Coconut milk BBQ chicken from the South.

— a small collection representing each region of Thailand Salad — a salad made from 9 organic vegetables from across the country, served with organic chicken, Phuket lobster, as well as Supanburi Duck Egg fermented with Petchaburi Fleur de Sel.

— a salad made from 9 organic vegetables from across the country, served with organic chicken, Phuket lobster, as well as Supanburi Duck Egg fermented with Petchaburi Fleur de Sel. Main course “Royal Mussaman Curry”, made from premium Sakon Nakhon beef Mixed vegetable ratatouille Organic grouper from Phuket with tom kha sauce and mixed mushrooms, topped with kaffir lime foam Thai jasmine rice, along with 9 types of brown rice baked with lemon grass, is served alongside the dishes

Desserts Thai taro custard and lotus seed with Thai fruit sauce, served with passion fruit honey sorbet and dara thong Chiang Mai chocolate with Thai brandy and black galingale filling Kanom Mali, a classic baked recipe with coconut filling Lychee macaroons Pandanus pudding in coconut cream served with Fleur du Nord tea sourced from Nan province



After APEC 2022 finishes, this exact course will be made available for the public at R.HAAN, titled “APEC 2022 Leaders Samrub.” It will be available for a limited time for THB 4,212++. Be sure to book early, as it has garnered a lot of public attention, and understandably so.