The best New Year’s Day 2022 brunches in Bangkok to book now
20 Dec 2021 07:00 PM

Natasha Sethi
The best way to ring in the brand new year? With New Year’s Day brunches. Here are eight hotels where you can brunch for New Year’s Day in Bangkok on 1 January 2022. 

Whether you’re looking to brunch away the hangover, or brunch is a New Year’s Day tradition, or Saturdays are simply for brunching – here are eight Bangkok hotels that are offering New Year’s Day brunches for 1 January 2022. 

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok 

sra bua by kiin kiin
Image credit: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: The Thai fine dining outlet is serving a six-course lunch journey on New Year’s Day. The lunch is from 12.00pm-2.30pm and is priced at THB 2,800++. 

The Addition: The Addition’s New Year’s Day meal is not exactly a brunch per se, it’s more of a late breakfast. The breakfast is from 7.00am-1.00pm and is priced at THB 1,550++. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-162-9000, email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com, or visit the website.  

The Okura Prestige Bangkok 

yamazato okura prestige bangkok
Image credit: The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Yamazato: Want to kick off the year with a Japanese meal? Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara invites diners to celebrate the arrival of 2022 with an authentic Japanese Oshōgatsu Gozen lunch experience. The lunch is from 11.30am-2.30pm and is priced at THB 2,500++. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-687-9000, email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com, or visit the website.  

Capella Bangkok 

cote capella bangkok
Image credit: Capella Bangkok

Phra Nakhon: For a seafood-centric brunch, head over to Capella Bangkok’s cherished Thai dining outlet. The brunch is from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced at from THB 4,500. 

Côte: The one-Michelin-star restaurant is offering a ‘White Truffle Special Menu’ for their New Year’s Day lunch. The option of wine pairing is available. The lunch is from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced at THB 8,100. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-098-3888, email info.bangkok@capellahotels.com, or visit the website.  

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

kimpton maa lai stock.room
Image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Stock.Room: As the name suggests, the brunch buffet at ‘The Butterfly Party’ is all about fun and festive feels. The brunch is from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced from THB 2,600. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-056-9999, email taste.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com, or visit the website.  

The St.Regis Bangkok

viu the st.regis bangkok
Image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok

Viu: Highlights of the ‘New Year’s Day Lunch Buffet’ include slow-roasted beef prime rib, whole roasted suckling pig, seared foie gras, seafood on ice, and baked Alaska ice cream station. This lunch is from 12.30pm-3.30pm and is priced from THB 2,600. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-207-7777, email fb.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit the website.   

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

sofitel sukhumvit bangkok voila
Image credit: Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Voila!: Voila!’s ‘New Year’s Day Brunch’ is inclusive of a special menu featuring premium seafood, honey glazed hame, roasted lamb, and lots more. The brunch is from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced at THB 2,578. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-126-9999, email h5213@sofitel.com, or visit the website.  

Shangri-La Bangkok

shangrila bangkok
Image credit: Shangri-La Bangkok

NEXT2 Café: Shangri-La Bangkok’s upscale café welcomes 2022 with a wide selection of international cuisine. The brunch is priced at THB 1,980. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-236-7777, email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com, or visit the website. 

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

marriott surawongse
Image credit: Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Praya Kitchen: For a bountiful buffet, head over to Praya Kitchen. Expect seafood on ice, sushi, a salad bar, seafood on ice, and more. The lunch is from 12.00-4.00pm and is priced at THB 1,800++. 

More information and reservations: Call 02-088-5666, Line @marriottsurawongse, or visit the website. 

Brunch Hotel brunches Bangkok Hotels Food & Drink brunch in Bangkok new year 2022
Natasha Sethi
An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.
