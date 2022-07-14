From all-you-can-eat Indian food to unlimited oysters and seafood on ice, here’s where to brunch in Bangkok this July.

The biggest weekend feast where you can find oysters, seafood-on-ice, succulent beef, and colourful desserts all in one place, the idea of Sunday brunch is the one thing that usually keeps us going throughout the week. Here are the newest brunch menus to check out in Bangkok this July.

[Hero and featured image credit: Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology]

Where to brunch in Bangkok this July

Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok

Claimed as the best Sunday Brunch in Bangkok, The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Sunday Brunch at Colonnade offers a splendid selection of fresh lobsters, foie gras, Japanese specialties, and more cooked in the live stations. Meanwhile, The Sukhothai Bangkok’s signature Chocolate Buffet is coming back to the Lobby Salons this July too, much to the delight of cacao fans.

The Sunday Brunch is served on July 17 during 12pm-3pm at THB3,500++ per person, while the Chocolate Buffet is served every Saturday during 2pm-5pm at THB1,400++ per person.

If you needed a new excuse to head to Soi 11 and dine at Charcoal, here’s your calling. Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology is doing all-you-can-eat Sunday brunches every Sunday from 12-3pm, featuring a delicious array of Tandoori bites, classic Indian pastries, and a lot more. There are both food and drink packages available.

The Charcoal All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch is served every Sunday of the month from 12pm-3pm at THB 1290++ for food only, or THB 2290 for food and all-you-can-drink.

The perfect place to celebrate with your loved ones, The Dining Room’s The Grand Sunday Brunch offers a second-to-none international feast that features everything from French duck confit, to Hong Kong suckling pig, to Japanese Hamachi. The unmissable highlight dish, the ‘Grand Creations’, shines a spotlight on a trio of ‘Jean Larnaudie’ foie gras, truffle risotto, and Ikura tart. As the fiesta also features scrumptious desserts and the choice of free-flow boozes, The Grand Sunday Brunch is really made to cater to all kinds of cravings.

The Grand Sunday Brunch is served on the first Sunday of every month until November from 12pm-3pm. The prices start at THB3,490 net per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 254 1234 or visit the website.

It’s no secret that Siri House is a haven for brunch-goers on the weekends, and now there’s yet another reason to head to the Chidlom hotspot. Siri House does a Bottomless Brunch every weekend now, inclusive of bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Prosecco. Cheers to the weekend in style, and bring your furry friends along too, as Siri House is also pet-friendly.

Bottomless Brunch at Siri House takes place every weekend and is priced at THB 1500++.

Apart from an unparalleled steak dinner, The District Grill Room & Bar transforms itself into a comfy but elegant venue for Sunday brunch. You would definitely find Australian Black Angus Ribeye on the list, however the fresh seafood is also worth a try. Juicy Fine de Claire Oysters, Norwegian Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod Fish & Scallop are the must-tries from the sea, while pasta dishes like the Mushroom Risotto have also generated a lot of buzz around this brunch.

Sunday Brunch is served every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm. Prices start at THB1,950 net per person.

Enjoy your Sunday brunch grocerant-style in the vibrant atmosphere of Stock.Room. Loads of seafood-on-ice accompanies the freshly cooked menu items such as Canadian Lobster, Grilled Kobe Steak, and Lobster Caviar Egg Benedict. At the end of the meal, don’t forget to snack on the beautiful trays of desserts and decorate your own DIY cupcakes.

Stock.Room Sunday Brunch is served on every Sunday during 12pm-3pm. Prices start at THB2,500 per person, valid until September 30, 2022.

The gastronomic adventures at Volti continue eastward to Tokyo city to explore the ‘Oishi live cooking counters.’ The stars of the day have got to be Kumamoto Oyster with Dashi Granita, Miso Grilled Cod Fish, and Kurobuta Pork Tonkatsu. Meanwhile, Volti’s popular Truffle Pizza and pasta game is still going strong, alongside other Taste of Siam delicacies – such as Phad Thai, Hoi Thod, Grilled Satay, and more.

Volti’s Tokyo Bangkok Brunch is served every Sunday until July 31, 2022, priced at THB1,600++. For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777 or visit the website.

Did you know that theCOMMONS Saladaeng does brunch? Every Sunday, they host a Boozy Brunch on the Market and first floors, featuring bottomless beverages, tasty specials, and live music from 12pm. Special menus are available on the day for a fun brunch in a lively atmosphere.

The Boozy Brunch at theCOMMONS Saladaeng is available every Sunday of the month from 11am-2pm. The bottomless bar menu is priced at THB 490 when you order any dine-in item.

For when you’ve really worked up an appetite, head to Rang Mahal’s Sunday brunch. Featuring unlimited Indian and Mexican cuisine, you’ll find everything from savoury curry dishes and juicy kebabs, over to tacos, enchiladas, and a guacamole station. Located on the 26th floor of the Rembrandt hotel, come with an empty stomach, and leave with a potential food coma. We warned you.

Rang Mahal’s Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand and has been edited for content.