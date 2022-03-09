9 cool brunches to check out in Bangkok this March 2022

Bangkok loves brunch. Here are nine exciting brunches to check out in Bangkok this March 2022.

Along with staycations and spas, the capital city has also mastered brunch. A favoured culinary pursuit by city dwellers, brunch has become a go-to weekend activity for Bangkokians. Here are the latest, most exciting brunches to check out in Bangkok this March 2022.

Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok

The city’s beloved Sunday brunch at The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Colonnade is back with an amazing selection of food and desserts.‘Brunch you to the Moon’ is more than just a weekend brunch buffet. Brace yourself for a palate-dazzling showcase of world cuisine accompanied by live jazz music. Expect seafood, over 25 varieties of cheese, live cooking stations, and much, much more from this afternoon feast.

Price: THB 3,300++

Date: 13 March 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 02 344 8888 or email promotions@sukhothai.com.

Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology

For a fun-filled brunch at a standalone dining outlet, keep yourself free on Sunday, 20 March 2022. As part of the Holi festival which falls on 18 March 2022 this year, Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology is hosting an all-you-can-eat Holi-themed brunch. Expect live cooking stations, henna artists, and even Bollywood dance performances as your source of entertainment.

Price: THB 1,290++

Date: 20 March 2022, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 089 307 5111 or email info@charcoalbkk.com.

Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s park

If you’re craving Italian tastes and treats, we recommend brunch at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s international culinary marketplace this March 2022. Every Saturday, the expert chefs at Goji Kitchen + Bar showcase authentic cuisine from different regions of Italy. Expect famous local antipasti dishes, stone-baked pizzas, grilled swordfish, delectable desserts, and more Italian fare.

Price: THB 2,199++

Date: Every Saturday until 27 March 2022

Reservations: Call 02 059 5999 or email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com

ALATi, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

For a Mediterranean brunch, head over to ALATi this Sunday, or any other Sunday. Experience and indulge in the diverse flavours of the Mediterranean region with their selection of dishes inspired by traditional recipes and cooking techniques in Spain, Morocco, Greece, Lebanon, France, and Italy. The dining outlet will serve signature à la carte main courses, as well as all-time favourite buffet selections.

Price: THB 3,200++

Date: Every Sunday, 12.30pm-4.00pm

Reservations: Call 02 162 9000, email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com, or Line @siamkempinskihotel

Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

On Sundays, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s grocer’s-turned-restaurant is transformed into an all-you-can-eat brunch spot. At ‘Welcome to the Playground,’ diners can indulge in farm-to-table options, authentic Thai cuisine, classic Italian fare, and more. There’s a kids’ play area for the little ones, too.

Price: THB 1,950++

Date: Every Sunday, 12.00pm-3.00pm

Reservations: Call 02 065 9999

Peppina

Italian dining outlet Peppina prides itself on authenticity and rich culinary heritage, so good pizza and pasta are guaranteed. For March 2022, Peppina’s monthly specials include: Asparada Bianchi, Pizza Fiocco, Carre D’Agnello Con Gremolata. Brunch the Italian way in a laidback, vibrant environment.

Price: À la carte

Date: Until 31 March 2022

Reservations: 02 119 7677 or Line @peppina33

Gigi Dining Hall

Prefer casual and boozy brunches? Head over to Gigi this weekend to relish in their ‘Sunday Brunch’ followed by their ‘Sunday Aperitivo Club.’ Tasty Italian treats, free-flow alcohol, and a DJ? Sounds like a fun way to spend your Sunday in Sukhumvit.

Price: À la carte

Date: Every Sunday, 11.30pm-5.00pm

Reservations: 02 662 4478

Tony’s

Brunch time at Tony’s means delicious dishes and happy hour served in the heart of Soi 11. The cool and contemporary restaurant serves Italian-American cuisine, as well as an interesting selection of cocktail. For this month, we recommend opting for their latest ‘Tony’s Set Lunch’ for brunch on a weekday, and dishes from their à la carte menu for brunch on a weekend.

Price: From THB 480++ (‘Tony’s Set Lunch’)

Date: Monday to Friday, 12.00pm-3.00pm (‘Tony’s Set Lunch’)

Reservations: 092 329 6629

Bardo Social Bistro and Bar

Just like cheese and wine, booze and brunch also make a great pairing. And no one does a boozy brunch like Bardo Social Bistro and Bar. The weekend brunch special at the Mediterranean-style artsy bistro is a cool spot for you to brunch away and booze away on Sathorn Soi 10.

Price: À la carte

Date: Every Saturday and Sunday, 11.00am-4.00pm

Reservations: 084 079 8830

