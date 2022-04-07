Songkran is less than a week away. If you’re staying in the capital city this April, here’s where to celebrate Songkran 2022 in Bangkok.

As we all know, Thais celebrate not one, but two New Years. One in January along with the rest of the world, and one in April along with a number of Southeast Asian countries. Although Songkran falls on 13 April of every year, the holiday period and the festivities extend until 15 April. While some seize this as an opportunity to travel, some take advantage of the sporadic peace and quiet of the capital city. If you’re staying in Bangkok next week, here’s where to celebrate Songkran 2022 in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel; featured image credit: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok]

Where to celebrate Songkran 2022 in Bangkok

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Riverside Terrace: The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok celebrates Songkran with an international buffet dinner featuring over 80 delicious menus, all of which will be served by the river accompanied by a stunning view of the sunset. The dinner will take place from 6.00pm onwards and is priced at THB 3,500.

Dates: 13-15 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-659-9000, email mobkk-restaurants@mohg.com, or visit the website.

The St.Regis Bangkok

VIU: A selection of auspicious Thai dishes and signature western classics are presented for the ‘Songkran Family Sharing Menu.’ Guests can customise the menu with a choice of starters, soups or curries, and main dishes. All sets come with a complimentary Khao Chae set. The lunch will take place from 12.00pm-3.00pm and is priced from THB 1,999++ per set.

Dates: 13-16 April 2022

Songkran Barbecue Party: This exclusive barbecue buffet held by the outdoor pool comprising of a live DJ performance and unlimited flamed-grilled treats is available only for in-house guests and Club Marriott members. The barbecue will take place from 3.00pm-7.00pm and is priced at THB 899++.

Dates: 15 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-207-7777, email fb.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Goji Kitchen + Bar: The vibrant culinary marketplace celebrates three days of special epicurean events including an array of Thai dishes and street food favourites, alongside an array of international flavours. ‘Songkran Feast’ will also feature exclusive corners dedicated to the occasion. The feast will take place from 12.00pm-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10.00pm, and is priced from THB 1,698++.

Dates: 13-15 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-059-5999, email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com, or visit the website.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Spice Market: At ‘Songkran Dinner’, expect a family-style set menu inclusive of regional favourites, summer delicacies, and seasonal treats served in a cosy, intimate setting. The dinner will take place from 6.00pm-10.30pm and is priced at THB 890++.

Dates: 13-16 April 2022

Parichart Court: For a more grandeur celebration, reserve a spot at ‘Thai Delights’ Songkran brunch. Here, expect a brunch serving signature dishes from several restaurants, a live jazz band, and a complimentary floral hand garland to set the festive tone. The brunch will take place from 12.00pm-3.30pm and is priced from THB 2,500++.

Dates: 13 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-126-8866, email dining.asia@anantara.com, or visit the website.

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Benihana: For a Japanese-influenced celebration, dine with your family at Benihana’s spirited feast ‘Teppanyaki Party’ which will feature a special set menu. The feast will take place from 12.00pm-2.30pm and 5.00pm-10.30pm, and is priced from THB 8,999 for a group of six.

Dates: 13-17 April 2022

Longtail: For a waterfront celebration, the hotel’s riverside cocktail bar Longtail is hosting a ‘Songkran Tapas Dinner,’ a three-hour event comprising of bite-sized canapés, a live DJ set, and free-flow alcohol. The dinner will take place from 7.00pm onwards and is priced at THB 1,199++.

Dates: 16 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-476-0022, email riversidedining@anantara.com, or visit the website.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Bar.Yard: Want to kick off the Songkran festivities a little early? How about a pre-Songkran tropical bash at Bar.Yard? ‘Hibiscus Night’ promises a night of hula dancers, special nibbles, live DJs, and percussionists in a Polynesian-themed rooftop party. The party will take place from 6.00pm onwards and the is priced at THB 500.

Dates: 8 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-056-9999, email taste.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com, or visit the website.

Capella Bangkok

Phra Nakhon: Other than the return of summertime Thai speciality Khao Chae on the menu, Phra Nakhon is also serving a special sharing menu for the upcoming occasion, ‘Sam Rub.’ The menu is priced at 1,800.

Dates: 13-15 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-098-3888, email info.bangkok@capellahotels.com, or visit the website.

Shangri-La Bangkok

NEXT2 Café: The first celebration at the dining outlet is a ‘Songkran Seafood Night Buffet’ which is essentially a special edition of the popular ‘Seafood Night Buffet.’ The dinner will take place from 6.00pm-10.00pm and is priced at 1,980.

Dates: 13-15 April 2022

NEXT2 Café: The second celebration at the dining outlet is a ‘Songkran Surf & Turf Night Buffet’ which is an international buffet serving an array meats and seafood, as well as servings from live-cooking stations. The dinner will take place from 6.00pm-10.00pm and is priced at THB 2,698.

Dates: 16 April 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-236-7777, email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com, or visit the website.