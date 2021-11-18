Do you have plans for next Thursday yet? Here are eight places to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok this November 2021.

Turkey, traditions, and thankfulness: Thanksgiving is here. Although typically an American tradition, Thanksgiving is celebrated worldwide, including in our very own city of Bangkok. Treat yourself to a thankful and a thank-full Thanksgiving this November. Whether you’re looking to celebrate in a hotel, a sports bar, or a standalone dining outlet, here are eight venues where you can indulge in the autumn harvest feast. With merely a week to go, here is where to celebrate Thanksgiving 2021 in Bangkok.

Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok

Located within the 12th floor of The St. Regis Bangkok, Viu is serving up a not-to-be-missed feast accompanied by captivating views. The ‘Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet’ includes classic holiday dishes like Traditional Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Honey Glazed Ham, Foie Gras en Terrine with Fig with Berries, and more. In case this isn’t enough, the restaurant’s all-you-can-eat experience also includes an entire lobster per person, as well as unlimited orders of seafood, grilled meats, cold cuts, and desserts.

Location: Viu at The St. Regis Bangkok

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: 6.00pm – 10.00 pm

More information and reservations: call 02-207-7777, email fb.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit the website.

Flourish, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

For a delectable feast and a delightful evening, head over to Flourish this Thanksgiving 2021. Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s casual dining outlet invites you to indulge in gourmet fare with their classic hearty Thanksgiving dinner. Expect roasted turkey, pumpkin soup, traditional appetisers, and more.

Location: Flourish at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Date: 25 November 2021

More information and reservations: call 02-095-999, email fb.sindhorn@kempinski.com, or visit the website.

Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

For a thankful and a thank-full Thanksgiving, head over to The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok this November 2021. Their Traditional Roasted Turkey comes with sage stuffing, glazed chestnuts, baked pumpkin, baby carrots, cranberry sauce, and giblet gravy. Other items from the highlight menu include French Pan-fried Foie Gras and Seafood on Ice.

Location: Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: 6.00pm – 11.30 pm

More information and reservations: call 02-207-8000, email wh.bkk.fb@marriott.com, or visit the website.

Red Oven, SO/Bangkok

Next on the list is another hotel Thanksgiving. For SO/Bangkok’s ‘Thanksgiving Dinner’, think turkey, pigs in blankets, roasted pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie, pecan pie – basically all the classic dishes of this American autumn harvest feast. Diners have an option of food only, food with free-flow beverages (including alcoholic but excluding champagne), and food with free-flow beverages (including champagne).

Location: Red Oven at SO/Bangkok

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: 6.00pm – 10.00 pm

More information and reservations: call 02-624-0000 or visit the website.

Madison, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

How does spending Thanksgiving in an award-winning steakhouse sound? The contemporary restaurant serves food with pizzazz, and it’s no different for their festive menu. Madison’s six-course menu features Ostra Regal Oyster, Hokkaido Scallops, Snow Fish, Turkey Roll, Chocolate Ganache, and Caramelised popcorn served with Salted Caramel Ice Cream. Diners can either go for the ‘food only’ option or the ‘wine pairing’ option.

Location: Madison at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: 5.30 pm – 10.30 pm

More information and reservations: call 02-126-8866, Line @anantarasiambkk, email dining.asia@anantara.com, or visit the website.

Trader Vic’s, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Looking to spend Thanksgiving by the river? Trader Vic’s Bangkok is the place to be this November 2021. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort’s tropical riverfront dining outlet is serving up a three-course set dinner for the upcoming occasion. Relish in a selection of roasted turkey roulade, Australian Beef Tenderloin, and Pecan Pies.

Location: Trader Vic’s, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: 6.00 pm onwards

More information and reservations: call 02-431-9488, Line @anantarariverside, email riversidedining@anantara.com, or visit the website.

Roadhouse BBQ Bangkok

If burgers, beer, and BBQ are more your thing, consider this sports bar. For their Thanksgiving menu, Roadhouse BBQ Bangkok is serving a four-course menu. Diners will start their meal off with an Assorted Bread Basket served with Southern Style Corn Bread and Creamery Butter, followed by a choice of Shrimp or Pate, a traditional buffet, and conclude their meal with a choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie.

Location: Roadhouse BBQ Bangkok

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: 12.00pm – 10.00 pm

More information and reservations: call 02-236-8010 or visit the website.

Vinifera

French restaurant and wine bar Vinifera typically serves French cuisine with Mediterranean nuances, along with their renowned imported French wines. This 25 November 2021, guests are invited to celebrate with a scrumptious buffet to celebrate Thanksgiving in style.

Location: Vinifera

Date: 25 November 2021

Time: 5.00 pm onwards

More information and reservations: call 087-328-2090, Line @viniferabkk, or visit the website.