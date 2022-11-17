What’s new in Bangkok dining this November 2022

Got dinner plans this November 2022? Whilst we don’t have a lengthy new restaurants list for you this month, new and seasonal menus are aplenty in Bangkok this November. Here’s what’s new in dining at some of our favourite eateries across town.

As Bangkok’s malls start playing Jingle Bell Rock on repeat, and we have come to accept all the early Christmas decorating, it’s clear that we’re approaching the end of the year and the beginning of the festive season. Whilst November doesn’t see any Christmas menus just yet, many restaurants about town are celebrating the season with new dishes and fresh initiatives. Friends near and far are visiting us from abroad, too, and these include some of the world’s most renowned chefs. Big names are flying in to Bangkok for a night or two to tease our palates just in time for the year-end extravaganza.

From special pop-ups to two-night-only menus, find some of the most interesting dining happenings in Bangkok below. Maybe you’re in the mood for a menu inspired by those crisp European winter nights. Maybe you want to journey to Eastern Thailand from Sukhumvit Soi 11. Or maybe you want to be entirely surprised. Here’s where to find all of this, and more, in our Bangkok dining round-up for November.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Mia Restaurant]

Where to dine in Bangkok this November

Mia debuts a tasting menu inspired by winters in Europe

Chefs Top and Michelle are whisking us away to dreamy winters in Europe this season, as Mia’s latest winter tasting menu takes inspiration from the colours and the flavours of those crisp winter nights. Using slow-cooking, curing, and fermentation techniques, guests can expect a unique menu that still feels very much innate to Mia’s character. Beginning with a deep fried Josephine oyster before continuing onto Mia’s four famous snacks, (yes, the Duxelle Tart is still present), diners are taken on a seasonal sleigh ride through hearty and innovative combinations. Highlights include the juicy Roasted Pork Belly served 4 ways, the WX Rangers Valley Wagyu Tenderloin, and a classic Mont Noir with chestnuts and black sesame for dessert. Die-hard fans need not fear: Chef Michelle’s beloved Mia’s Cereal Bowl is also still available as an option here. As always, there is a wonderful wine pairing option too, and both plant-based and vegetarian menus are available on request.

The 8-course tasting menu is priced at THB 4850++, while the 5-course tasting menu is priced at THB 3850++. Wine pairing (5 glasses) is priced at THB 2850++. 8-course plant-based and vegetarian menus are priced at THB 3850++.

Find out more at Mia Restaurant.

Chef Andreas Caminada returns to IGNIV for two nights only

The St. Regis Bangkok is inviting fine dining lovers to meet the founding chef of IGNIV, Chef Andreas Caminada, on his return visit to Bangkok this 26-27 November. Taking on Head Chef David Hartwig’s Autumn menu, diners can enjoy a series of nostalgic dishes inspired by the chef’s childhood, with root vegetables as the star ingredient. Whilst it is ‘only’ a 4-course sharing meal, diners can expect a total of 17-19 dishes to enjoy, with frequent visits from Chef Andreas and his team, as they provide interesting tidbits about each component. Rumour has it, Chef Andreas will also be serving up a surprise dish at IGNIV for both lunch and dinner.

The founder of IGNIV St. Moritz, Bad Ragaz, Zurich, and Bangkok, Chef Andreas’ signature restaurant Schloss Schauenstein in Switzerland has appeared on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2011, and claims 3 Michelin stars. In 2020, the chef was also honoured with the Michelin Mentor Award.

Chef Andreas Caminada will be at IGNIV Bangkok for lunch (12-3pm) and dinner (from 5.30pm) on 26-27 November. The 4-course sharing experience is priced at THB 6900++.

Find out more at IGNIV Bangkok.

Stage launches ‘Stage 9.0’ to celebrate its third anniversary

Can you believe it’s been three years already? French casual fine dining restaurant Stage is celebrating its third anniversary in style with the launch of the Stage 9.0 menu. Spearheaded by Chef Patron Jay Sainisa Sangsingkeaw, the new menu is a revisit to the very beginning of the restaurant’s journey, taking inspiration from some of the most beloved dishes from the first menu. Highlights from ‘Stage 9.0’ include Razor Clam, Lobster, Chestnut, Tortellini & Uni, and Japanese Wagyu, before ending with a fantastic Baba au Rhum dessert. As always, the signature dessert trolley will be available for after-dinner treats for diners to pick and choose — and celebrate this momentous occasion in sweet style.

The 5-course tasting menu is priced at THB 2200++, with the option of a 3-glass wine pairing at THB 1400++. The 7-course tasting menu is priced at tHB 3500++, with a 4-glass wine pairing at THB 1800++. The 10-course ‘Stage Experience’ is priced at THB 4900++, with a 6-glass wine pairing at THB 2700++.

Find out more at Restaurant Stage.

Royal Osha celebrates the winter season in Thailand with a new menu

Thai restaurants too are celebrating the winter season, as Royal Osha unveils a new Chef’s Table winter menu. Combining seasonal ingredients with Thai herbs, the new menu follows the concept of “Classic Thai Elegance Reinvented,” to present dishes that are inspired by Chef Vichit Mukura’s very own travel stories, and the healing power of Thai herbs in the winter time. The Chef’s Table menu rotates seasonally at Royal Osha, and highlights include Watermelon with Conch, Beetroot, and Dried Fish, the Lemongrass, Ma-wgan, Pomelo, and Taraba Crab Leg Salad, Yellow Curry with Hiram Fish, and Stir Fried Lobster with Celery and Jaew-grilled Lamb.

The new Chef’s Table winter menu is priced at THB 5000++ for 5 courses, THB 8000++ for 8 courses, and THB 12,000++ for 12 courses. Those who enjoy dinner and a show especially, Royal Osha also hosts a khon (Thai pantomime) performance in the restaurant every night.

Find out more at Royal Osha.

TAAN unveils its most playful menu yet

A new chapter begins at TAAN this season, as the Thai restaurant located atop the Siam@Siam Design Hotel is presenting its most playful menu yet. Titled ‘UNCOMMON,’ Head Chef Monthep Kamolslip aims to change the perception of Thai cuisine through 10 ‘fun’ tasting courses. Familiar and yet still full of surprises, UNCOMMON causes diners to rethink what they know about Thai food, as common staples are reimagined at great lengths. Highlights include the Tom Khao Yen, a cold rendition of the classic Thai soup, Pad Thai presented in an emulsified, sorbet version, and the 5 Ma-Muang, composed of five different textures of Thai mango.

The 10-course ‘UNCOMMON’ menu is priced at THB 3190++.

Find out more at TAAN.

Burapa Eastern Thai Cuisine & Bar By Sri Trat explores Thailand’s eastern region by train

All aboard! Diners are invited to journey eastward on board Burapa Eastern Thai Cuisine & Bar, a train-inspired Eastern Thai restaurant located on Sukhumvit Soi 11. From the same family that created the extremely beloved Sri Trat Restaurant & Bar, diners can expect similar flavours at Burapa, with an added ambience of Golden Age travel and charming, creative twists. In a train-carriage inspired setting, diners can explore the region’s vast geographic diversity, spanning mountains, forests, mangroves, and rivers. This is translated into a multi-layered menu, with highlight items including locally-sourced wild Thai oysters, rice vermicelli with coconut milk sauce, crab meat, and shrimp paste, and Thai wagyu short rib in a spicy curry paste blend with coconut rice. Honouring the ancient Eastern Thai recipes and taking them along the train journey to the present day, here’s a Thai dining experience with a fun twist especially worthy of flaunting to foreign and familiar friends, at a friendly price point, too.

Burapa has now fully re-opened with a signature a la carte menu, and a special ‘Journey to the WonderEast’ menu, as well as a revamped innovative cocktail list.

Find out more at Burapa Eastern Thai Cuisine & Bar.

Larder launches a weekend dinner pop-up series

As if you needed yet another excuse to head down to Larder. This November, Bangkok’s most beloved artisanal bakery and charcuterie house has launched a weekend dinner pop-up series, featuring a small snack, charcuterie, and shared plates menu. Accompanied by a selection of 10 natural and/or biodynamic wines by the glass (or bottle, if you’re thirsty), the pop-up dinner series marks the beginning of Larder’s evening service that takes place on the second floor. A great way to get a sneak peek and teaser taste ahead of the official opening next year, the pop-up dinners will run until 31 December, with 25 seats available every Friday-Sunday.

Find out more at Larder.