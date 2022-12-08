Where to dine in Bangkok this Christmas 2022

Did you know that the “mas” in “Christmas” stands for “massive portions of food we want to stuff ourselves with”? It’s alright if you don’t—we just made that up, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t true. Let us show you the festive places to dine in Bangkok.

Christmas is just around the corner, and as the holiday season ramps up, it’s time to start making plans. What gifts are you getting? Who’s getting festive hampers? And where oh where are you going to have your yearly Christmas feast? In an effort to alleviate the holiday stress and anxiety, we’ve compiled a list of where you can gather your friends and family for some festive dining, whether it’s Christmas Eve dinner, a Christmas brunch, or a Christmas dinner, all around Bangkok as 2022 draws near to a close.

Where to enjoy Christmas dinner in Bangkok this December 2022

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Up and Above Restaurant and Bar

Head to Up and Above Restaurant and Bar for a Christmas Eve dinner or a Christmas Brunch the next day. Both will feature fresh sushi and sashimi, a Yakitori station, and Japanese Kurobuta. They also promise an “extensive festive dessert counter” for the kids and those with a sweet tooth.

The Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Brunch are priced at THB3,900++ per person with non-alcoholic beverages, and THB1,950++ for kids aged 4-11. The dinner will be served from 6pm-10pm, while the Christmas Brunch will be served from noon-3pm. Call 02-687-9000 or email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com.

Yamazato

Yamazato is serving a sumptuous Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lunch and dinner. Some of the Kaiseki lunch and dinner’s highlights include soft roe tempura with simmered abalone, daikon radish with minced salmon ball, and Wagyu tenderloin with Hokkaido scallop. A Christmas Teppanyaki is also available, which includes seasonal fresh sashimi; lobster, scallop, and Satsuma Wagyu beef sirloin; and a Yuzu sorbet to finish it all off.

The Christmas Eve/Day lunch is priced at THB2,200++, the Christmas Eve/Day dinner at THB4,900++, and the Christmas Eve/Dinner Teppanyaki at THB3,700++. The Christmas Eve/Day lunch is priced THB1,100++ for kids aged 4-11. Lunch is served from 11am-2:30pm and dinner from 6pm-10:30pm. Call 02-687-9000 or email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com.

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

Go on a unique “Christmas Journey” at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu for an unforgettable Christmas Eve/Day dinner. The eight-course dining experience includes highlights such as Kagawa olive-fed A5 wagyu with pommes dauphine, shallot, and awabi take; wild cod with white asparagus, kaviari Kristal veloute, and takenoko; and Hamachi with sweet peas, lemon balm, and white strawberry.

Priced at THB5,900++ with an optional beverage pairing for an additional THB3,500++. The dinner will be served from 6pm-10pm. Call 02-687-9000 or email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Ms.Jigger

Chef Davide Calo is serving up special Christmas a la carte dishes from December 23 all the way until January 1, which include delicacies like venison tenderloin and Paccheri pasta with monkfish ragout. Alternatively, you can opt for a five-course set dinner with an optional wine pairing or cocktail set.

The Christmas Eve five-course set dinner is priced at THB4,900. The four-glass wine pairing is priced at THB3,500 and the three-cocktail set at THB1,400. The dinner will be served from 5:30pm-midnight. Early bookings until December 11 get a 15% discount. Call 02-056-9999 or email msjigger.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Stock.Room

Bring your friends, family, and other loved ones to Stock.Room for an extravagant dinner buffet fitting for the festive season. Choose between a Christmas Eve dinner or a Christmas Day brunch complete with all the classic holiday favourites. It’s the perfect place for a festive family get-together.

The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB3,299 inclusive of soft drinks or at THB4,350 inclusive of alcoholic drinks. The Christmas brunch is priced at THB3,550 inclusive of soft drinks or at THB4,350 inclusive of alcoholic drinks. Both are priced THB1,045 for kids aged 6-12 while kids below 6 eat for free. The dinner will be served from 6:30pm-10:30pm and the brunch from 12:30pm-3pm. Early bookings until December 11 get a 15% discount. Call 02-056-9999 or email stockroom.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Sirimahanopp

Hop on the iconic ship docked on the Chao Phraya for some festive delights this holiday season. From December 20-30, a whole slew of delectable a la carte dishes are ready for you to feast on. Seafood lovers will not want to miss the seafood tower (THB3,250++), which has fresh lobster, oysters, scallops, and tiger prawns, as well as the grilled whole Boston lobster (THB3,388++). Meanwhile, carnivores can sink their teeth into a juicy ​​pan-fried wagyu striploin steak (THB2,899). Top it all off with their utterly decadent chocolate Christmas pudding (THB290++).

Reservations required. Reserve here, call 02-059-05999, or email sirimahannop@marriott.com.

Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Goji Kitchen + Bar

A vast array of festive selections await at Goji’s Christmas feasts. Whether it’s Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas brunch, or Christmas dinner, you and your loved ones can enjoy roasted ribs, fresh seafood, glazed ham, and turkey with all the trimmings. For those on the lookout for something sweet, fret not: there are also a variety of sweet treats for you.

The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB2,973++ and will be served from 7:30pm-10pm. Reservations can be made here.

The Christmas brunch is priced at THB2,973++ and will be served from noon-3pm. The Christmas dinner is priced at THB2,578++ and will be served from 5:30pm-10pm. Reservations can be made here.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Riverside Terrace

Celebrate Christmas poolside at Mandarin Oriental’s Riverside Terrace and stuff yourself with food, drinks, and a whole lotta holiday cheer at their Christmas Eve buffet dinner. Dig into a classic roasted and stuffed turkey, an oven-baked honey-glazed Virginia ham, and a chestnut Mont Blanc while enjoying the live entertainment.

The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB7,500 for adults and THB4,000 for kids aged 6-12. Call 02-659-9000 or email mobkk-festive@mohg.com.

Lord Jim’s

Christmas Eve and Christmas brunch are both sorted for you over Lord Jim’s, well-known for its array of seafood delicacies and premium cuts and grills. On December 24, enjoy a five-course dinner while on Christmas day, you can enjoy a brunch featuring dishes like roasted and stuffed Christmas turkey with bread stuffing, grilled wagyu prime rib, and pan-seared foie gras among many other delicacies.

The Christmas Eve set dinner is priced at THB7,700 for both adults and kids aged 6-12. The Christmas brunch is priced at THB 7,000 for adults and THB3,800 for kids aged 6-13. Call 02-659-9000 or email mobkk-festive@mohg.com.

The St. Regis Bangkok

IGNIV

From December 22-26, you can enjoy IGNIV’s festive menu that will give you a taste of how the Swiss celebrate the festive season. Taste Bergfichte Cheese all the way from Switzerland, enjoy the beef tartare, or dig into some Pumpernickel bread and foie gras. It’ll make you feel like you’re celebrating Christmas in Europe.

The Festive Menu is priced at THB5,900++ or THB9,200++ inclusive of premium beverage pairing. It will be available from 12pm-3pm on Saturday-Sunday and from 5:30pm onwards on Thursday-Monday. Call 02-207-7777 or email fb.bangkok@stregis.com.

VIU

Meanwhile, over at VIU, guests can dig into a festive feast on Christmas Eve for dinner or on Christmas Day for brunch. The classics are all there: citrus-herb roasted turkey, mulled wine glazed ham, and Christmas pudding, just to name a few, along with some other additions like baked stuffed lobster and wagyu beef wellington with truffle sauce. All in all, a classic Christmas feast.

The Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas brunch are priced at THB4,400++ with free-flow soft drinks, THB5,900++ with free-flow premium beverages, and THB7,600++ with free-flow Bollinger. The dinner will be served from 6pm-10pm and the brunch will be served from 12:30pm-3:30pm. Call 02-207-7777 or email fb.bangkok@stregis.com.

Rosewood Bangkok

Lakorn European Brasserie

From December 3 to January 8, treat yourself to a Festive Afternoon Tea to get yourself in the holiday spirit, complete with White Forest cake, a Christmas Log, and a white Christmas Ball. On December 24, bring your friends and loved ones as you celebrate with a Christmas Eve dinner, a three-course experience that includes dishes like chestnut soup and Canadian lobster. Finally, you can also opt to try their Christmas Day lunch specials, which includes roasted turkey, pink peppercorn ribeye, and honey-glazed roasted gammon ham.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,650 and is served from 2pm-5pm. The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB3,500 per person and is served from 6pm-11pm. The Christmas Day lunch specials are served from noon-2:30pm.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

For both 24 and 25 December, all three of The Sukhothai Bangkok’s dining rooms will be open for extra-festive sessions you can’t miss. Pop by Colonnade for a Christmas Eve Buffet, and a special Christmas Day Brunch on the next day. Visit La Scala for a limited a la carte and tasting menu, or join the folks at Celadon for a tasting menu that is both festive and filled with Thai spirit,

You can find more information, including prices and times at The Sukhothai Bangkok.

Vie Hotel Bangkok

Vie Hotel Bangkok is celebrating the season of gifts by giving us festive selections for all three of their dining destinations. Piano Bar at their lobby is offering an international fusion buffet with Thai caviar, wagyu beef, river prawns, imported charcuterie and cheeses for you to enjoy as you tap your feet to their live jazz sessions. Signature Bangkok’s two Michelin-starred Chef Thierry is bringing in eight courses of festive floral tasting menu with Normandy scallops and French Kristal caviar. YTSB is creating a special omakase with a kato-bushi performance.

It will be hard to choose just one.

Piano Bar’s festive buffet costs THB 2,000 net per person, and can be enjoyed on 24-25, 30 December and 1 January from 11am-2pm. Signature Bangkok’s special tasting menu is THB 6,500++ per person, available from 24 December – 1 January from 6.30-10pm. YTSB’s artistic omakase costs THB 4,000++ per person, available from 24 December-1 January from 6-9pm.

Mia Restaurant

Esteemed fine dining Mia Restaurant is offering “Festive Taste of Mia”, filled to the brim with gorgeous modern European cuisine with Asian influences. Start the meal with a Josephine oyster with tomato jelly and caviar, and then move on to the courses that includes scallop crudo, black winter truffle, turkey ballotine, and many more festive goodness.

Festive Taste of Mia is priced at THB 3,850++ for five courses and THB THB 4,850++ for eight courses. You can find more information at Mia Restaurant.

Zuma

Feeling festive but craving some great, great Japanese cuisine? Zuma has you covered. A premium Yashoku dinner is lined up for both Christmas and Christmas Eve, with courses designed for sharing. Highlights include Japanese Wagyu tataki, Hokkaido scallops, chef’s premium sushi plate, and many more. Both days have options for two hours of free-flow selected alcohol for additional prices, just in case your children has decided to become less tolerable for the evening.

Christmas Dinner Date is priced at THB 5,180++, served on 24-25 December from 6pm onwards. You can find more information at Zuma.

80/20

After receiving a Michelin star for the 4th time in a row, 80/20 is not hesitating to put it to good use. Enjoy a festive tasting special boasting some innovative Thai tastes that has impressed both locals and international visitors.

Highlights include Khanom Buang Talay, a spin on the traditional snack using uni, caviar, and cacao, as well as Ped Yaowarat, a dish made from duck breast, chestnut, and cherries that will make you feel as if you’re walking down Chinatown.

80/20’s Festive Specials costs THB 4,000++ per person, available from 7 December – 8 January. You can find more information at 80/20.

Quince

Quince is celebrating their 10 years of holiday festivities with a festive three-course prix fixe menu. Some beetroot tartare served with smoked labneh, BBQ baby squid served with spicy nahm jim talay aioli, creamy and crispy, as well as steak frites made from 300g rib eye steak cooked to perfection served with hand-cut chips, and peppercorn cream sauce should kickstart your holiday cheers nicely.

Quince’s Festive Menu is priced at THB 1,500++ per person, served from 22-30 December. You can find more information at Quince.

Bitterman has one of the sweetest deals around this festive season. They’re offering a sharing set full of Eastern-inspired delicacies—threadfin beams, charcoal-rubbed Australian full-blood Wagyu t-bone, and many more to dig in. As you enjoy your meal, live music begins from 7pm to push those calming, intimate vibes to the next level.

If you’re in the mood for some alcohol, Nanthawat Klinhom, the Brand Ambassador BeamSuntory Thailand will be behind the bar on 24 December to offer drinks for those who need them (us included).

Bitterman’s Christmas celebrations is available from 23-25 December. You can find more information at Bitterman.