Here are twelve hotels where you can dine for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok this 31 December 2021.

It’s that time of year. It’s time to decide where to dine for the last supper of 2021. As a guide, we’ve put together a list of twelve hotels that are offering New Year’s Eve Dinners for 31 December 2021. Buffets, tasting menus, set menus – there’s something for everyone here.

[Hero and featured image credit: rovenimages.com/Unsplash]

Where to dine for New Year’s Eve 2021 in Bangkok

Capella Bangkok

Capella Bangkok is offering New Year’s Eve dinners at two dining outlets: Phra Nakhon and Côte. Both dinner packages include a welcome glass of Champagne, the New Year party pack, and access to the countdown party at Courtyard.

Phra Nakhon: Contemporary Thai restaurant Phra Nakhon brings a moveable feast to your table. This is complemented by live cooking stations. Think seafood, caviar, black truffle, prime cuts, and more. The option of free-flow wine and champagne is available. The dinner will take place from 6.00pm-1.00am and is priced at THB 16,000.

Côte: For their New Year’s Eve Dinner, Côte serves up a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional recipes and culinary heritage of the French and Italian riviera. The option of wine pairing is available. The dinner will take place from 6.00pm-1.00am and is priced at THB 16,000.

More information and reservations: Call 02-098-3888, email info.bangkok@capellahotels.com, or visit the website.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: The Thai fine dining outlet is serving a 10-course set dinner, along with a glass of champagne for the ‘New Year’s Eve Dinner.’ The option of wine pairing is available. The dinner takes place from 7.00pm-1.00am and is priced from THB 5,200.

ALATi: If you prefer a la carte, make sure to book a spot at the hotel’s Mediterranean restaurant ALATi. The dinner takes place from 8.00pm-1.00am and the minimum spend is THB 1,000++ per person.

More information and reservations: Call 02-162-9000, email dining.siambangkok@kempinski.com, or visit the website.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Up & Above Restaurant and Bar: The extensive buffet will serve all-time favourites such as wagyu short ribs and snow-fish wellington, among a myriad of other dishes. The option of free-flow beverages is available. The dinner is from 6.00pm-11.00pm and is priced from THB 4,500++.

Yamazato: Want to bid farewell to the year with authentic Japanese cuisine?Award-winning Michelin Guide Japanese restaurant Yamazato is the place to be on 31 December 2021. Diners can opt for the ‘Kaiseki’ or the ‘Teppanyaki’ dinner experience. The dinner is from 6.00pm-10.30pm and is priced from THB 3,900++.

Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu: One-Michelin star restaurant Elements inspired by Ciel Bleu invites guests to indulge in an eight-course dinner experience featuring French cuisine with added Japanese nuances. The dinner is from 7.00pm-12.00am and is priced at THB 8,500++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-687-9000, email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com, or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriot Marquis Queen’s Park

Goji Kitchen + Bar: The Thai temple festival-themed New Year’s Eve dinner at Goji Kitchen + Bar’s will feature a selection of indulgent delicacies including oysters, grilled seafood, prime ribs, and desserts. ‘The Final Feast of the Year’ is from 5.30pm-10.00pm and is priced at THB 2,548++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-059-5999, email restaurant-reservations.bkkqp@marriotthotels.com, or visit the website.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Ms.Jigger: Italian dining outlet Ms.Jigger is serving a five-course set dinner accompanied by a welcome cocktail, a glass of red or white wine pairing, and a glass of bubbles as the clock hits midnight. The fare will be served amidst a fairy-tale-like setting. The dinner is from 5.30pm-11.00pm and is priced at THB 4,700.

Stock.Room: For fun, fabulous, festive vibes – it’s ‘The Butterfly Party’ at Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. Think DJs, live musicians, face painting, balloons. Perfect for the little ones and your inner child. The dinner is from 6.30pm-10.30pm and is priced from THB 2,950.

More information and reservations: Call 02-056-9999, email taste.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com, or visit the website.

The St.Regis Bangkok

Viu: Viu is serving an international menu featuring fine flavours. Highlight dishes include fresh sea urchin, Gillardeau oyster, Lamb rack, and Boston lobster. The option of free-flow alcohol is available. The dinner is from 6.00pm-10.00pm and is priced from THB 3,900++.

Zuma Bangkok: Are you one for tasting menus and Japanese cuisine? Head over to Zuma Bangkok for their ‘New Year’s Eve Premium Tasting Menu.’ Highlight dishes include: Kristal Zuma Caviar, Japanese Wagyu Tataki with White Truffle, and more. The dinner is 8.30pm onwards and is priced from THB 5,180++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-207-7777, email fb.bangkok@stregis.com, or visit the website.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

The Brasserie: The semi-buffet dinner served at The Brasserie will comprise of unlimited shellfish, fresh beef, seafood tartare, charcuterie, foie gras, and lots more. The dinner is from 6.00pm-10.30pm and is priced at THB 2,700++.

Bull & Bear: For this one, guests can choose between a sunset dinner (four-course dinner) and an after-dark dinner (five-course dinner). The sunset dinner is from 5.30pm-7.30pm and is priced at THB 4,500++, the after-dark dinner is from 8.30pm onwards and is priced at THB 5,500++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-846-8888, email bkkwa.fb@waldorfastoria.com, Line @WaldorfAstoriaBKK, or visit the website.

Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

Skyline: Bubbles, a seafood feast, and fireworks – does this sound like fun? Skyline’s ‘New Year’s Eve Seafood Fiesta’ invites guests to the hotel’s 11th floor for a variety of premium buffet stations. The dinner takes place from 6.00pm onwards and is priced from THB 2,500.

Seen Restaurant and Bar: For a lavish celebration, Seen Restaurant and Bar is hosting a ‘New Year’s Eve Avant-garde Extravaganza.’ The playground of cuisine and cocktails is pulling out all the stops for the last night of 2021. Expect performances, fireworks, and a whole party vibe. The celebration is from 7.00pm onwards and is priced from THB 11,500++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-476-0022, email riversidedining@anantara.com, Line @Avani+Bangkok, or visit the website.

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Voila!: Voila! is calling all seafood lovers for a delicious seafood-centric dinner buffet. Think French oysters, Alaskan king crab, assorted prawns, scallop, lobster Thermidor, and more. Expect a DJ and a violinist as your source of entertainment for the night. The dinner takes place from 6.00pm onwards and is priced at THB 2,190++. View the menu here.

More information and reservations: Call 02-126-9999, email h5213@sofitel.com, or visit the website.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

Colonnade: The ‘New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner’ is inclusive of dinner, a poolside countdown, a live band, and a lucky draw. This dinner is from 7.00pm-11.00pm and is priced at THB 4,888. View the menu here.

La Scala: If buffets aren’t your thing, La Scala is doing a special a la carte and tasting menu for 31 December 2021.

More information and reservations: Call 02-344-8888, email promotions@sukhothai.com, or visit the website.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Poolside Gala Dinner: Want to dine al fresco on New Year’s Eve? Book a spot at Shangri-La Bangkok’s ‘Poolside Gala Dinner.’ Expect an international buffet accompanied by entertainment, raffle draws, and a firework display. Guests can choose between dining riverfront or poolside. The poolside option is priced at THB 8,900 and the riverfront option is priced at THB 10,900.

NEXT2 Café: Diners can indulge in unlimited premium seafood amongst other dishes with a sumptuous feast. Guests can choose between dining riverfront, indoor, or on the terrace. The dinner is priced From THB 6,900.

Volti restaurant & bar: The hotel’s Italian dining outlet Volti restaurant & bar is serving a special set menu for a special night. The dinner is priced at 3,500.

More information and reservations: Call 02-236-7777, email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com, or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Praya Kitchen: A bountiful buffet including seafood on ice, chargrilled meats, pasta, sushi, a salad bar, charcuterie, and more will be served at Praya Kitchen. The dinner is priced at THB 2,500++.

Yào Restaurant: Located on the 32nd floor of the hotel, diners can relish classic Chinese fare while basking in views of the city skyline. The dinner will be served from 5.00pm-8.00pm and is priced at THB 3,888++.

More information and reservations: Call 02-088-5666, Line @marriottsurawongse, or visit the website.