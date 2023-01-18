Where to dine in Phuket this Chinese New Year 2023

Chinese culture and heritage is closely tied to Phuket’s history and local way of life. Thereby, it is unsurprising that there are plenty of sumptuous celebrations here this Chinese New Year 2023.

The dining scene in Phuket has been growing fast during the last years, to the point where we can’t really keep up with it sometimes. This Chinese New Year is a fine example, as the beachside escape is packed with mouthwatering dining offers to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. If you have any plans on escaping the bustling Bangkok this Chinese New Year weekend, we promise that you won’t be missing out on any dim sum or Peking duck in vibrant Phuket city.

Where to dine in Phuket on Chinese New Year weekend

Located inside Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong, The Butcher’s Garden has been delivering unforgettable dining experiences to international and local diners with its food, drinks, and lush environment. The restaurant will cook up a Chinese New Year dinner buffet that stars fish maw soup with crab meat, BBQ pork and duck, fried kale with abalone and oyster sauce, and more.

Dates: January 21, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 077 660 9999.

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort

After enjoying a mesmerising lion dance performance at the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort’s luxurious lobby, guests have two choices for where they’d like to feast. The Pool House Kitchen will arrange a buffet dinner with lots of Chinese favourites, including Yu Sheng salad, Peking duck, and grilled red pork, to name a few. On the other hand, Mizu Teppanyaki will offer an exclusive Chinese New Year set menu, combining Chinese ingredients with the Japanese teppanyaki technique.

Dates: January 21, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 231 234.

The Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket begins its Lunar New Year activity first thing in the morning with the lion dance and parade at the hotel’s lobby. While at dusk, the dinner party will be organised under an ‘East Meets West’ theme at the Upper Pool Deck. Deletable dishes, live music from the duo band, and performances: what’s not to like?

Dates: January 22, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 362 999.

The wellness-centric Amatara Welleisure Resort also jumps in to celebrate the Lunar New Year with its special Chinese and Thai buffet. Curated with care by experienced chefs, the delicacies will be paired with a drink package, live music, and Phuket’s night ocean views.

Dates: January 22, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 318 888.

Bringing in all the lucky signs and delicacies, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa features a lot of Chinese auspicious menus at its Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner. From Peking duck to Yu Sheng salad to special sweet treats, diners will find their ultimate indulgences along with watching the fireworks, lion dance shows, and music performances.

Dates: January 21, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 396 433.

Facing a pristine beach, the Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort is opening the doors to Aqua Restaurant this Chinese New Year. The buffet spread extends from fragrant suckling pig and sautéed fresh prawn with X.O. sauce, to slow boiled pork spare rib and wok fry Mongolian noodles. Several Chinese and international desserts are also available to clean your palate, such as Khanom Thian, sesame dumpling, and Mandarin orange pudding.

Dates: January 22, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 602 500.

Amari Phuket is looking to entertain diners with a sumptuous international buffet dinner as well as live music and a lion dance show. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Rim Talay Restaurant, where the view of the infinity pool becomes one with the ocean.

Dates: January 21, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 340 106.

Famous for its sumptuous range of Thai, seafood, international, and more delicacies, The Westin Siray Bay Resort is hardly going to let you down with its Lunar New Year festivities. The secluded Siray Island will see some traditional Peking Roast Duck, Steamed Red Snapper, dim sum, and more.

Dates: January 22, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 335 600.

Le Meridien Phuket chooses to celebrate Chinese New Year slightly different than the others with its impressive line of BBQ dishes. Tiger prawns, lobsters, sea bass, lamb, and beef will be cooked a la minute at Tonson & Beach BBQ, in addition to yellow fin tuna, and Australian beef at the live stations.

Dates: January 21, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 370 100.

Dine at The Savoury, where Thai and Chinese cuisines make the best combination on the buffet table. Start the meal with some spicy grilled pork salad and dim sum, before moving on to the main courses with Hunan chicken, roasted duck breast with red curry sauce, and steamed sea bass with ginger and soya sauce. Finish off with Chinese sponge cake and local Phuket desserts.

Dates: January 21, 2023.

For more information and reservations, contact 076 363 600.