Where to dine with your mother this Thai Mother’s Day

Thai Mother’s Day, which occurs every year on 12 August, is just right around the corner. If you’re planning to take your beloved mothers out for an amazing, scrumptious dining experience, then look no further. Here are the best dining deals this Thai Mother’s Day 2022.

Mother’s Day isn’t just about mothers, but family, too. This special occasion is taken by many as a family reunion to catch up, argue, and gossip over sumptuous meals. If that sounds like what your folks will do, let us do the honours of presenting 6 succulent dining deals for Mother’s Day, from classic Thai and indulgent Italian, over to international buffets and Cantonese delicacies.

We’ve got just the list for you. Here are Bangkok’s best restaurants to celebrate with your family this Thai Mother’s Day 2022.

Where to dine for Mother’s Day in Bangkok

The Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park offers three distinct culinary journeys for Mother’s Day. For traditional Thai comforts, visit Siam Tea Room for time-honoured dishes like crispy noodles and beef & turmeric curry. The well-known buffet line at Goji Kitchen + Bar is also serving Mother’s Day Brunch with oysters, salmon Wellington, grilled river prawn, and more. Lastly, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant has a series of Bird’s Nest-inspired recipes to soothe your stomach, such as the signature ginkgo nut bird’s nest Xiao Long Bao.

Siam Tea Room’s dishes are served throughout August 2022, while the feast at Goji Kitchen + Bar and Pagoda Chinese Restaurant dishes are served on Friday August 12 and August 12-14, 2022, respectively. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

The dining options at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok are either traditional Thai, or Italian Mamma Mia, or extensive brunch. At Ms.Jigger Italian restaurant, a four-course Thai dinner with delicacies such as Grilled Lamb Ribs, Summer Truffles with Pumpkin Ravioli, and more are served with a special gift for mums. Dinner at Stock.Room will feature another four-course meal with delicacies such as Tom Kha Japanese Scallop and Crab Curry. If you wish to start the feast earlier, book Mother’s Day Brunch for a selection of sashimi, foie gras, caviar, and assorted seafood on Ice.

Ms. Jigger ‘Mamma Mia!’ Dinner is served on Friday August 12, 2022 at THB3,100++ per person. Stock.Room dinner is served on the same day at THB1,550++ per person, and Mother’s Day Brunch is available on Sunday August 14 at THB2,999++ per person. For more information and reservation, contact 02 056 9999.

One of The Sukhothai Bangkok’s most esteemed restaurants, Celadon will open its doors again on Mother’s Day after a two-year hiatus. Head Chef Rosarin will present an all-new menu featuring the tender ‘Singhol’ Slow Cook Beef Cheek Curry, Grilled River Prawn, and more. Moreover, Colonnade Restaurant will arrange a Mother’s Day Brunch which stars some of the fantastic favourites like fresh seafood, lobsters, foie gras, and Japanese specialties.

Celadon Mother’s Day Lunch and Dinner is served on Friday August 12, 2022; a la carte for lunch, and a la carte and tasting menu for dinner. Mother’s Day Brunch at Colonnade Restaurant is served on the same day during 12pm-3pm at THB3,500++ per person. For reservations, contact 02 344 8888.

After having received a Michelin Plate, Rossini’s kicked up its gastronomic standard with an exclusive Michelin Guide Dining Experience that features four succulent dishes like garoupa fish with puttanesca sauce and slow-roasted short rib with burnt onion sauce. Furthermore, the selections of the Grande Seafood Buffet Dinner and International Lunch Buffet at Orchid Café will put you in a tight spot, with a bunch of fresh seafood and homemade Italian pasta and steaks waiting in line.

The Michelin Guide Dining Experience at Rossini’s is served on Friday August 12, at THB3,800++ for two. The Grande Seafood Buffet Dinner and International Lunch Buffet at Orchid Café is priced at THB2,200++ and THB1,400++ per person respectively.

Dine in Cantonese style at the Conrad Bangkok’s Liu Cantonese restaurant. Under the creative mind of Chef Andy Fung, Liu will delight all mothers with his carefully curated dishes with an All You Can Eat Dim Sum Lunch, a Family Set menu. Welcome familiar dim sum dishes such as Shanghainese Xiao Long Bao, steamed chicken feet with oyster sauce, pan-fried tiger prawn with black pepper sauce, healthy spare ribs soup, peking duck rolls, and many more. On top of that, the signature Custard mooncake will also be gifted to moms at every table, along with an additional discount on the mooncake box as well.

All You Can Eat Dim Sum Lunch is served during August 12-14, 2022, priced at THB1,380++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 690 9999.

TAAN serves delectable creative Thai cuisine tailored by Executive Chef Monthep “Thep” Kamolsilp. On this special occasion, Chef Thep takes his famous PRODE menu and tweaks it into a half-course-half-sharing meal that can be enjoyed together at the table. Guests will find PRODE’s signature items like Lobster Chae Nam Pla, a lobster brined in chilli paste, Khao Aob Gai Dum, or baked rice with black chicken, and Run Juan, a clear shrimp paste soup. A complimentary serving of deep-fried turmeric fish will be given to those with bookings of two or four persons, too.

TAAN Mother’s Day dinner is served in August 12-13, 2022, priced at THB2,890++ per person. For more information and reservations, contact 065 328 7374.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.