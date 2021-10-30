Where to find really decent bagels in Bangkok

Much like a doughnut, the bagel shares a friendly, crowd-pleasing quality that almost everyone loves.

Something about the boiled-then-baked bread comforts us with its shiny crust and chewy insides. First found in Poland, the beigel (and now ‘bagel’) boasts a craving-inducing taste, creating a craze that helped to spread its popularity throughout Europe and North America.

Thanks to the spread of cuisines all across the world, the fond for the dough-y bread has now touched down in Thailand, and the demand for decent bagels has risen significantly. Although there are only a handful of eateries and bakeries specialising in bagels, they do make mouth-walloping versions that will sure satisfy your bagel needs. So here it is, a list of places to get the best bagels in Bangkok.

Volks

Ari bakery Volks churns out a repertoire of classic American-style bagels with options of succulent spreads. Of course, the main players here are the bagels, spanning Cinnamon Raisin, Blueberry, Asiago Cheese, White Sesame, Garlic + Olive Oil, Crispy Onion, and more. You can get them smeared with Black Pepper Fig, Honey Walnut, or even just the classic Cream Cheese.

Volks, 40/12 Soi Pradiphat 13 Bangkok, +6682 014 9437; Open: Tue-Fri, 9 am-2 pm; Sat-Sun, 9 am-4 pm.

BKK Bagel Bakery

A New York kind of morning just isn’t complete without a smeared bagel. Yet even if we aren’t in the Big Apple, there’s no need to fret. Head over to BKK Bagel Bakery for an ambitious selection of bagels, including the sesame bagel, poppy, cinnamon raisin, pumpernickel, and everything bagel – to name a few. Stuff it with whatever fillings your heart desire. The classic Lox, Stock & Bagel is a must if you love the good old classic ribbons of salmon served on a bed of cream cheese. For a little fun, the rainbow-coloured bagel will delight your eyes as well as your tummy.

BKK Bagel Bakery, Maneeya Center, 518 Phloen Chit Road, Lumphini, Bangkok, +66 2254 0340; Open: Mon-Fri, 7:30 am-5:30 pm; Sat-Sun, 8:30 am-5:30 pm.

Feedpoint Food & Bakery

For a bagel with a no-fuss, homey vibe, Feedpoint Food & Bakery has a bucketful to offer. The venue nestled within Sukhumvit Soi 23 doles out a variety of flavours, spanning wholewheat, cinnamon, jalapeño, poppy seeds, garlic, plain, sesame, onion, and everything bagels. There’s plenty of options to go for depending on what you crave for. Feedpoint Food & Bakery, 170 Sukhumvit 23, Bangkok, +662 101 6335; Open: Mon-Fri, 7:30 am-6:30 pm; Sat-Sun, 8:30 am-6:30 pm. Holey Artisan Bread If there’s one thing you need to know about Holey Artisan Bread, it’s that the bread here never disappoints. What makes the bagels here stand out is that they are made with sourdough and due to the natural leaven, their versions boast a slight acidity and extra chewiness like that of a sourdough loaf we love and are acquainted with. Holey Artisan Bakery, 245/12 Sukhumvit Soi 31, Bangkok, +66 2 101 1427; Open: Mon-Sun, 6:30 am-7 pm.

J café

If you’re into kosher food, then J Cafe is everything you need in life – at least when you’re in Bangkok anyway. Tucked away in Soi Sukhumvit 20, the kosher restaurant and bakery slash mini supermarket offers up imported products from Israel as well as meals and bread traditional to Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. For those who wish to expand their bagel horizon, tuck into the Middle Eastern version of the bread called the “Jerusalem bagel” which comes in a long, oval shape. Or take delight in their array of pressed sandwiches made with Mideast-style round seed-packed bagels.

J Cafe, 3rd Floor, unit 302, 66/4 Mille Malle, Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Bangkok, +662 106 4930; Open: Sun-Thu, 10 am-8 pm; Fri, 8 am-5 pm.

Sunny Bear Coffee Roasters

The coffee scene in Bangkok is — as obvious as the bright sky — plentiful. You can pretty much find decent cups of coffee at almost every street corner. But a place where great coffee is juxtaposed with great pastries? There’s merely about a handful of them, and Sunny Bear Coffee Roasters is on that list. The cafe and bakery specialises in coffee roasting and brewing as well as baking a selection of sourdough breads – including bagels. The poppy seed and wholegrain sesame bagels are what you need to get. With their house-like feel and use of warm wooden elements, cosy up here with a latte along with a toasted bagel. Sunny Bear Coffee Roasters, 57 Phahonyothin Road, Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok, +6686 975 9999; Open: Tue-Sun, 9 am-6:30 pm. Ash Kickers Briskets & Bourbon Apart from expertly roasting and barbecuing meat, another skill Ash Kickers Briskets & Bourbon has mastered is bagel making. So if your love in life is a bagel, your joy can be found at this Ekkamai BBQ house. They churn out an impressive range of hand-rolled bagels: plain, bourbon raisin, cheddar jalapeño, everything, and sesame bagels to go with their equally impressive choices of spreads, for example, maple bourbon, smoked pumpkin maple, and semi-dried tomato cream cheese. They also offer bagel sandwiches layered with ingredients like bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese, and more. Ash Kickers Briskets & Bourbon, 30/7-8 Ekkamai Soi 12, Bangkok, +6665 120 2018; Open: Tue-Fri, 11 am-11 pm; Sat-Sun, 10 am-11 pm. Monty’s by Roast If you’re already a regular brunch-goer at Roast, you may be familiar, but even if not, it’s always handy to bookmark Monty’s. The recently-launched bagel expert opened during the lockdown this year, baking fresh and delivering daily Montreal-style sourdough bagels. Favourites include The Reuben, the signature Monty’s, and the Breakfast Bagel. A classic always cuts it. Monty’s by Roast, theCOMMONS Thonglor, Sukhumvit; Open daily 9am-4pm.